Remembrance event held in honor of shooting victims in Oregon District

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A remembrance event was held to honor the nine victims killed in the 2019 Oregon District shooting .

According to the Facebook event page , the event was held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Oregon District on Thursday, Aug. 4.

“Join us as we remember the nine lives that were taken on the night of August 4th, 2019, and celebrate the strength and resilience of our community,” said the event page.

The event featured music, guest speakers, a dove release and a gift basket raffle with the proceeds benefitting the FUDGE Foundation .

