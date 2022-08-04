ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Remembrance event held in honor of shooting victims in Oregon District

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SEDzs_0h4SyuXJ00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A remembrance event was held to honor the nine victims killed in the 2019 Oregon District shooting .

According to the Facebook event page , the event was held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Oregon District on Thursday, Aug. 4.

Remembering the Oregon District shooting victims 3 years later

“Join us as we remember the nine lives that were taken on the night of August 4th, 2019, and celebrate the strength and resilience of our community,” said the event page.

The event featured music, guest speakers, a dove release and a gift basket raffle with the proceeds benefitting the FUDGE Foundation .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bewS1_0h4SyuXJ00
    (WDTN Photo/Allison Gens)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f5MLy_0h4SyuXJ00
    (WDTN Photo/Spencer Neuman)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=194gzk_0h4SyuXJ00
    (WDTN Photo/Spencer Neuman)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4devJ3_0h4SyuXJ00
    (WDTN Photo/Allison Gens)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0psazf_0h4SyuXJ00
    (WDTN Photo/Allison Gens)
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Dayton, OH
Oregon, OH
Man indicted for fatal Dayton machete attack; victim ID'd

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has been indicted for the murder of a man hit with a machete and run over at a Dayton park. The Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office said Daniel Anderson, 23, was indicted for the death of 59-year-old Daniel Thomas from New Lebanon on July 28 at Triangle Park. He was […]
DAYTON, OH
