Evergy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $194.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had net income of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 86 cents per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period.

Evergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.43 to $3.63 per share.

