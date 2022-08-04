ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Evergy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $194.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had net income of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 86 cents per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period.

Evergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.43 to $3.63 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVRG

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

PowerFleet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) _ PowerFleet, Inc. (PWFL) on Monday reported a loss of $118,000 in its second quarter. The Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 5 cents per share.
WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ
The Associated Press

Precision BioSciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) _ Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $31 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Former Oracle CFO Jeff Epstein to Join Databook Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Databook, a revenue technology company, today announced the addition of veteran technologist and financial operations expert Jeff Epstein to the company’s Board of Directors. Jeff will serve as the second Independent Director on Databook’s Board. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005562/en/ Jeff Epstein joins Databook’s Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Generate Capital Announces Promotion and Hiring of Managing Directors

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Generate Capital, PBC, a leading sustainable infrastructure investment and operating platform, today announced two internal promotions and two external hires to its investment team. These four leaders’ extensive backgrounds across the sustainable infrastructure markets highlight the breadth and depth of knowledge required to solve our most pressing climate and infrastructure challenges. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005108/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Q2 Earnings Snapshot#Evergy Inc#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research#Evrg
The Associated Press

SG Blocks Plans August Closing of St. Marys Manufacturing Campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company intends to close on its future St. Marys manufacturing campus in the last two weeks of August. SG Blocks will use a combination of debt and equity to close on the land. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005225/en/ Preliminary St. Marys manufacturing site plan. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT MARYS, GA
The Associated Press

American Airlines CFO on fixing balance sheet after pandemic

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Derek Kerr might have the hardest job in the airline business. Kerr is the chief financial officer of American Airlines, and his task is to fix a balance sheet that has been battered by borrowing needed to survive the pandemic. American has the most debt among all U.S. airlines, more than $36 billion. The airline is trying to fly through a bumpy recovery in travel during which revenue is rising but so are costs like fuel and labor. Kerr spoke recently to The Associated Press. The answers have been edited for length.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy