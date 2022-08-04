CBRE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $487.3 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.83 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The provider of real estate investment management services posted revenue of $7.77 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.84 billion.

CBRE shares have declined 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 13% in the last 12 months.

