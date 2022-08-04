ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Lantheus Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) _ Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $43.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The North Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 89 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The diagnostic imaging company posted revenue of $223.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $204 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Lantheus Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 80 cents to 85 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $220 million to $230 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Lantheus Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $3.60 per share, with revenue ranging from $885 million to $905 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LNTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LNTH

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Precision BioSciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) _ Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $31 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: IMX Lowers Amid July Volatility

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- The Investor Movement Index® (IMX SM ) decreased to 4.68 in July, down from 5.10 in June. The IMX is TD Ameritrade’s proprietary, behavior-based index, aggregating Main Street investor positions and activity to measure what investors actually were doing and how they were positioned in the markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005117/en/ The reading for the four-week period ending July 29, 2022 ranks “Moderate Low” compared to historic averages.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Former Oracle CFO Jeff Epstein to Join Databook Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Databook, a revenue technology company, today announced the addition of veteran technologist and financial operations expert Jeff Epstein to the company’s Board of Directors. Jeff will serve as the second Independent Director on Databook’s Board. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005562/en/ Jeff Epstein joins Databook’s Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Pfizer buying spree continues with $5.4B hematology deal

Pfizer will spend about $5.4 billion to buy Global Blood Therapeutics as the pharmaceutical giant continues to invest some of the cash influx reaped during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pfizer said Monday that the acquisition will boost its work in rare hematology. Global Therapeutics, which was founded in 2011, makes Oxybryta tablets for treating sickle cell disease. Pfizer has been flush with cash since its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, and its treatment, Paxlovid, have hit the market, starting with the vaccine in late 2020. The drugmaker has now announced deals valued at a total of nearly $19 billion, counting debt, since late last year. The latest deal follows Pfizer’s $11.6 billion acquisition of Biohaven, which the companies announced in May, and a $6.7 billion acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals announced last December.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
The Associated Press

Advanced Machining and Tooling Adds DMG Mori NTX 2500

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Advanced Machining and Tooling, a Compass Precision operating company specializing in manufacturing complex geometry components for aerospace, defense, telecommunications, and industrial automation applications, has purchased and installed a DMG Mori NTX 2500 machining center to provide additional part making capabilities and capacity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005060/en/ President Keith Felts with Advanced Machining’s new multi-tasking CNC mill/turn machine (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

US stocks rise as investors await latest inflation updates

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday as investors prepare for a busy week of updates on inflation. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 12:02 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 134 points, or 0.4%, to 32,938 and the Nasdaq rose 0.5%. Small-company stocks outpaced the broader market’s gains in a sign that investors were confident about the economy. The Russell 2000 rose 1.3%. Retailers and communications stocks were among some of the biggest winners. Target rose 2.2% and Facebook’s parent, Meta, rose 3.4%.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Generate Capital Announces Promotion and Hiring of Managing Directors

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Generate Capital, PBC, a leading sustainable infrastructure investment and operating platform, today announced two internal promotions and two external hires to its investment team. These four leaders’ extensive backgrounds across the sustainable infrastructure markets highlight the breadth and depth of knowledge required to solve our most pressing climate and infrastructure challenges. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005108/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

SG Blocks Plans August Closing of St. Marys Manufacturing Campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company intends to close on its future St. Marys manufacturing campus in the last two weeks of August. SG Blocks will use a combination of debt and equity to close on the land. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005225/en/ Preliminary St. Marys manufacturing site plan. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT MARYS, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy