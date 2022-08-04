Lantheus Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) _ Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $43.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The North Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 89 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The diagnostic imaging company posted revenue of $223.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $204 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Lantheus Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 80 cents to 85 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $220 million to $230 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Lantheus Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $3.60 per share, with revenue ranging from $885 million to $905 million.

