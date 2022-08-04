ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

The Small Businesses That Most Attract Entrepreneurs Around the World

By Samanda Dorger
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P5XNX_0h4SyMxx00

Small businesses all around the world are what make the world go around.

In the U.S. alone, there are nearly 27 million small businesses, and they generate about 50% of our GDP, according to the Small Business Administration. They also create jobs, spark innovation and provide opportunities for women and minorities to achieve financial success and independence.

Globally, small and medium businesses represent about 90% of businesses and more than 50% of employment, according to the World Bank, and in emerging economies they contribute up to 40% of GDP. The figures don’t even include informal small businesses.

What kind of businesses do people want to start? In the U.S., many people want to start a cleaning business, according to an analysis of Google search terms by ZenBusiness, an online platform that provides legal and compliance services for small business startups. And it’s not a bad idea—a cleaning business has low overhead and reliable demand and you can start small.

To find the type of businesses that people most want to start in every country, ZenBusiness used a search engine optimization tool to find the frequency of certain search terms in every country. They searched the term “start a business” or its equivalent in the most spoken language of each country then identified the relevant keywords with the highest search volume. Relevant terms, for example, might include “how to start a cleaning business” vs. “how to start a cleaning business in Australia” for results in Australia. Cleaning was the third most popular search in the world.

The results are inspiring and vary from country to country depending on factors such as infrastructure, business climate, economy and culture. The startup-related search in nearly a third of all countries was either clothing, real estate, or cleaning, with clothing the most popular worldwide.

In North and Central America, the most popular query related to starting a business was about the retail and e-commerce space in nearly half the countries.

In Europe, where the top search was real estate, entrepreneurs in 16% of countries were looking to capitalize on the hot housing market.

The diversity and variety of business aspirations around the world cover industries ranging from cosmetics and clothing to spices and software. Here are the top 10 types of businesses that people want to start most:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dJjfA_0h4SyMxx00

1. Clothing

Clothing-related businesses are the most-searched in 22 countries, including Peru, pictured here. Other countries where clothing was most searched include Canada, Columbia, Argentina, Mexico, Portugal, Australia and Tanzania.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r9jBO_0h4SyMxx00

2. Real Estate

In 19 countries, real estate was the most popular start-up search. These included Iceland, shown here, along with Germany, Croatia, Greece, India, and Ethiopia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U7zCM_0h4SyMxx00

3. Cleaning

Cleaning-related businesses attracted the most searches in 13 countries, including the United States, Turkey, the U.K, France, Ireland and Japan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ECNmc_0h4SyMxx00

4. Recycling

The term "recycling" was the fourth most popular search in conjunction with "start a business" around the world, coming up the most in seven countries, including Mali, Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso, the Republic of the Congo, Madagascar, Serbia and Haiti. In Haiti, recycling entrepreneurs earn an average of $3,000 a year by collecting plastic and trading it into the Plastic Bank, an international corporation that offers money and other benefits in exchange for waste, according to the United Nations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pRTEm_0h4SyMxx00

5. Import/Export

This was the most popular start-up search in six countries, including Saudi Arabia, Chad, Egypt and Tunisia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oP6Cz_0h4SyMxx00

6. Coffee Shop

The coffee shop search came up most in 5 countries—Kazakhstan, Romania, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Moldova.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MOBz6_0h4SyMxx00

7. Food Business

This was the most popular startup search in five countries: Israel, Uruguay, Guyana, Cuba and Costa Rica.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jTjeW_0h4SyMxx00

8. Restaurant

"Restaurant" was searched most in five countries, including Bulgaria, Bahamas and Cambodia. Above, a cook prepares traditional Bahamian conch salad in Harbor Island, Bahamas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UjMim_0h4SyMxx00

9. Software

In Taiwan, Palestine, Libya and Oman, "software" was the most searched along with "start a business."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19skbU_0h4SyMxx00

10. Transport

Transport was the 10th most searched business startup around the world, coming up most in four countries, Switzerland, Afghanistan, Poland and Belgium.

Here are some of other top business ideas that most attract entrepreneurs in various countries:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26vAN2_0h4SyMxx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZKGnk_0h4SyMxx00

Investment business in Sweden

This was also the most-searched type of business in Norway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tWwTp_0h4SyMxx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DS9EE_0h4SyMxx00

A bakery in Venezuela

These tasty-looking treats are tequeños, a typical Venezuelan snack of fried dough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P254D_0h4SyMxx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OFfFJ_0h4SyMxx00

A sweets startup in Brazil

A vendor sells brigadeiros, a traditional Brazilian sweet, in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mmFcF_0h4SyMxx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h4osE_0h4SyMxx00

A security business in Suriname

Private security companies are common in the former Dutch colony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yMtXz_0h4SyMxx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eRBAK_0h4SyMxx00

Spices in Sri Lanka

In Sri Lanka, where peelers harvest the rare Ceylon cinnamon from Sri Lankan evergreen trees, “spice” is the most-searched-for business type.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mL4SN_0h4SyMxx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MZux7_0h4SyMxx00

A lawn mowing business in New Zealand

New Zealand is very green, and more entrepreneurs search for information about starting a lawn mowing service there than any other business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKUbW_0h4SyMxx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vLlR7_0h4SyMxx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mMuU5_0h4SyMxx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bq8Ah_0h4SyMxx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gOKkk_0h4SyMxx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tLXO3_0h4SyMxx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iuvj8_0h4SyMxx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dinFC_0h4SyMxx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YWrra_0h4SyMxx00

A tour guide in Armenia

The most searched in neighboring Georgia was "tourism."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t0FOX_0h4SyMxx00

A fashion business in Finland

Other popular business idea searches around the world include: advertising in Kuwait, commodities in Kyrgyzstan, drop shipping in Azerbaijan, lipgloss in Jamaica, hotel in Macedonia, cosmetics in Hungary, sewing in Latvia and soap production in Uzbekistan.

Data was not available for some countries, including China, Iran, Yemen and Syria.

Check out the maps and see the methodology for this list at Zen Business.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Inside Dr. Dennis Gross’ International Expansion Plan

Click here to read the full article. Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare is going big — and it’s going abroad. The New York-based brand has ambitions to grow its footprint to more than 40 countries by the end of 2022, compared to 12 markets in 2018, and to grow international sales to reach 30 percent of its total revenues.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards The brand took an investment from Main Post in 2020 in the throes of the pandemic. At that point, industry...
SKIN CARE
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World#Gross Domestic Product#Europe#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#The World Bank#Google#Zenbusiness
The Independent

China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation

A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Small Business
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Cuba
Country
Portugal
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
World Bank
Country
Argentina
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
Country
India
NewsBreak
Jobs
UPI News

WWII-era bomb detonated in shallow Italian river

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A large unexploded WWII-era bomb that was exposed in a dry riverbed in Italy has been safely detonated, the Italian military confirmed. The unexploded ordnance weighed 1,000 pounds and was initially found by fishermen on the banks of a receding river in July, near the village of Borgo Virgilio. The device contained around 530 pounds of undetonated explosive inside the casing.
EUROPE
EWN

Crypto.com Obtains Licenses in South Korea

Crypto.com has received a necessary license in South Korea, the team announced. The exchange secured the licenses by acquiring two companies. More crypto companies are working on receiving approval as the regulatory noose tightens. Crypto.com has received the registration for Electronic Financial Transaction Act and Virtual Asset Service Provider in...
MARKETS
CNBC

Dubai wants to become a global tech hub – and it's betting on crypto to get it there

Dubai's handling of the pandemic, low taxes and ease of doing business laid the groundwork for a post-pandemic boom. And they're paying off in the form of new tech investment. "Dubai, and the UAE overall, is a world class example of dealing with a pandemic. Now you see talent internationally, from all parts of the world, wanting to move to Dubai," said Ola Doudin, co-founder of BitOasis, a cryptocurrency platform.
MARKETS
pymnts

Israel: At the Confluence of FinTech, Cybersecurity Innovation

Israel is well known as a world leader in cybersecurity and a critical innovation hub driving the development of tools and resources aimed at fighting cybercrime and managing the increased digital security risks organizations face today. Investors know this all too well. According to Israel National Cyber Directorate, in 2021,...
WORLD
TheStreet

Stocks Mixed, July Jobs, Virgin Galactic, AMC and Apes - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Friday, August 5:. 1. -- Stock Futures Mixed Ahead of July Jobs Report. U.S. stock-index futures were mixed on Friday ahead of a key economic report that investors hope will provide further clarity on the direction of the economy and whether the Federal Reserve’s inflation-fighting rate hikes are proving effective.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022: 3 international standouts

This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent. Located in Brazil, Peru, and Norway, these three companies earned strong marks from Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022 judges. The international trio fosters innovative spirit at all levels for their employees around the globe.
BUSINESS
pymnts

5 Things to Know About the Nigeria Startup Bill

In July, the Nigeria Startup Bill (NSB) passed through the country’s House of Representatives, a week after the Senate voted in favor of it. The Bill is now awaiting approval of the presidency, which created it in collaboration with leaders from the country’s technology sector, to be signed into law.
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

UAE To Clamp Down on Crypto Real Estate Money Laundering

Real estate agents will have to alert money laundering authorities of any property sales paid for in crypto, the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said in a statement on Monday. With companies such as Bybit, Kraken, Binance and Crypto.com seeking to set up in the emerging crypto hubs...
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
89K+
Followers
87K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy