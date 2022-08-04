Narragansett Lions Club celebrates 50th Blessing of the Fleet

Read on www.independentri.com
Thousands flock to Providence for annual Dominican Festival
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Thousands came to Providence Sunday in celebration of New England’s largest Dominican Festival. Celebrations kicked off with a parade at 10 a.m. at the corner of Broad Street and Thurbers Avenue. In attendance, leaders like Governor Dan McKee, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, Public Safety Commissioner and Grand Marshal Steven Pare, Congressional candidates Alan Fung, Seth Magaziner, and Mayoral candidates Gonzalo Cuervo and Brett Smiley.
Charlestown Seafood Festival continues this weekend
The original and best, not to mention the biggest local seafood festival, the Charlestown Seafood Festival, kicked off Friday, August 5 at noon to pre-pandemic level crowds and kept the revelry going well into the night at Ninigret Park. Even counting the skipped 2020 season because of COVID-19, this is the 37th year the event has been held.
Charlestown kicks-off 37th annual seafood festival Friday
CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The Charlestown Seafood Festival is back for it’s 37th year. The Seafood Festival is the biggest fundraiser for the Charlestown Chamber of Commerce, and funds raised go to the town’s mission to support local businesses and boost tourism. “This event supports almost everything...
Remembering Dartmouth’s Tyler Joseph Leonard [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
A foundation honoring the memory of Dartmouth's Tyler Joseph Leonard and Child and Family Services are working together to help young people at risk of committing suicide. Tyler was 30 years old, a graduate of Dartmouth High School and Bridgewater State University, when he took his own life in 2018.
RI Dominican Parade & Festival – Manny Ramirez, Grand Marshal
Rhode Island Dominican Parade officials announced that parade’s Grand Marshal will be former Major League Baseball (MLB) Player Manny Ramirez. The parade will be Sunday, August 7th, starting at 10am. Live music from noon to 8pm. The Tribute to Our Youth and our Local Talent, the Annual Dominican Cultural...
Seven transported to the hospital due to fireworks display at Rhode Island festival
Cumberland, Rhode Island- According to the Cumberland Fire Department, on Saturday, public safety crews mitigated an incident involving a firework detonation which injured members of the public. Just after 10:00 p.m. during the fireworks display at Cumberlandfest, held at Diamond Hill Park an incident involving pyrotechnic material discharged by a...
The View From Swamptown: Remembering Norm Schartner and the Daniel Congdon Sweet House
Norm Schartner, who just passed away last week after 81 well spent years with his hands either in the soil as a farmer or clasping a hammer and a nail as a builder was “Wickford” through and through. Why would I say this you might ask? If you knew him, you’d know he was born in Massachusetts and spent much of his life on the border of NK and Exeter. So why is he “Wickford”? Well, this true modern day Renaissance man possessed the two important traits that define a Wickford person in my estimation. He was fiercely independent, and he was as quirky as a summer day is long. Wickford Village has a centuries long tradition of wonderful quirky characters and Norm Schartner would be as pleased as punch to be included in that long-distinguished line of personalities. To honor Norm, lets ponder upon the house he owned for 37 years.
Leapfest returns to the air after 2 year hiatus
EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — After a two year absence due to COVID, the Rhode Island National Guard brought back Leapfest to the air on Saturday. The event, which the National Guard says is “the largest and longest running international static line parachute training event and competition in the world,” took place at Adams Farm in […]
Six Picks Events: What to do in RI this weekend (August 5-7)
With another heat wave expected, here’s our weekly preview of some cool events happening around RI this weekend. There’s something for everyone this weekend – check out “Six Picks Events” for August 5-7, 2022. All weekend: The Charlestown Seaford Festival returns to Ninigret Park for...
Two Sisters Bringing Portuguese Takeout to New Dartmouth Spot
Two Portuguese sisters from New Bedford have been working hard for the better part of a decade to find the perfect storefront. Now at last they've found one -- in Dartmouth. Caitlyn Fontes thought up the duo's current food truck idea about seven years ago, you could say before food trucks were cool. I'm pretty sure their Portuguese-style food truck was the first of its kind in the area.
Horseneck Beach State Reservation closes according to Department of Conservation and Recreation
Effective at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, the Department of Conservation and Recreation has implemented a closure of Horseneck Beach State Reservation in the Town of Westport for the remainder of the day due to a Portuguese man o’ war sighting, as well as dangerous ocean conditions, including intense rip tide.
Cumberland Little League falls to Connecticut in opening round at Metro Regional
Cumberland's Little League team stumbled in their first Regional game against Connecticut (Fairfield American) by a score of 3-1. Cameron Slack homered in the third inning before Fairfield nipped Cumberland for three runs in the fourth inning.
Free Fun Friday: Family Four-Pack to Southwick’s Zoo and Gift Card to Galliford’s Restaurant & Tavern
Southwick's Zoo in Mendon can take care of that. "Spanning over 200 acres, Southwick’s Zoo is New England’s largest zoological experience," the Blackstone Valley zoo's website boasts. "Southwick’s is home to over 850 animals in naturalistic habitats including lions, tigers, giraffes, chimpanzees, white rhinos, two-toed sloths and more."
A Walk Down Water Street in Warren
Warren is a bustling community of culinary and visual art. Main Street sees a lot of traffic as it sits on Route 114, but there is so much to explore. Nearby Water Street is home to local artists, unique clothing boutiques, amazing cuisine and more. If you want navigate Warren like a local, take a look at what Water Street has to offer.
Friday Food Truck Feature: Bird’s Nest Italian Street Food
When you think of food trucks, do you typically think of deep-fried manicotti? Well, Bird’s Nest Italian Street Food’s goal is to make sure you do! Next time you are in Providence, Warwick or Cumberland, keep an eye out for some delicious Italian cuisine. We spoke with Michael Leverone to dish out more details on the traveling truck.
4 children, 3 adults injured in Rhode Island fireworks incident
During a professional firework detonation at Cumberlandfest, a 3-inch shell hit several spectators. Several people, including 4 children, were injured in an incident involving fireworks in Cumberland, Rhode Island, Saturday night. During a professional firework detonation at Cumberlandfest, a 3-inch shell did not explode in the air. The...
Providence is Undergoing Its Biggest Makeover Since the 1990s
Long before we met on the wild steppes of the Internet, we gathered on the cobblestones of the agora or the grassy village green to conduct our business, our political debates and our friendships. Eventually, the supermarket replaced the farmers market, commercial real estate gobbled up the urban acreage and the town square fell out of fashion.
City hall wedding ceremonies on the rise in Attleboro
While city hall wedding ceremonies are not a new concept, Attleboro's city clerk tells 12 News she's seen an uptick in the number of people saying "I do" in her office.
Trader Joe’s to open in Fox Point
The rumors are true — Trader Joe’s is coming to the East Side. After years of speculation about the grocery store opening a Providence location, the chain confirmed that a new storefront will open at 425 South Main St. in Fox Point. The location, just over a block...
Massachusetts beach closes a second time due to Portuguese man o’ war sightings
WESTPORT, Mass. — Portuguese man o’ war sightings have once again forced the closure of a southern Massachusetts beach. The DCR closed Horseneck Beach Station Reservation in Westport at 6 p.m. Sunday due to the presence of man o’ wars and an “intense” rip tide.
