BioCryst: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) _ BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $58.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $65.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63.9 million.

BioCryst shares have dropped 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 33% in the last 12 months.

