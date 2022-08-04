Read on www.vox.com
As always the rich get richer . Of course we have to eat to stay alive. While the hike in prices don’t matter to them , the hardship it puts on every person does matter to us. For every penny added , can you imagine what their profits will be. And as stated, smaller amounts packaged. So now, we have to pick and choose what we will feed our families. I myself will not buy things that have sky rocketed ridiculously. Don’t buy and let’s see where their profits go. Become imaginative, do some things differently where and when possible. There’s a will, there’s a way !! Let ‘‘em know We Don’t Approve!!
