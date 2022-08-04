ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Dangerous heat threatens to slow down rescue efforts after eastern Kentucky floods

 4 days ago
Missouri teen drowns after saving 4-year-old brother

A Missouri teenager died last month after saving his 4-year-old brother from drowning. Alex Harris, 18, drowned in the Missouri River on July 23 after saving his brother, Asher, who had gotten caught in a current and was struggling to stay afloat, according to Today and a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Harris was pronounced dead the following day.
State
Kentucky State
Suspect accused of killing 4 in Ohio arrested in Kansas

Police say the manhunt for the suspect accused of killing four people in Butler Township, Ohio, has ended. Authorities say 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was arrested in Lawrence, Kansas, which was more than 600 miles away from the crime scenes, and will be extradited back to Ohio. WDTN’s Allison Gens reports.Aug. 8, 2022.
LAWRENCE, KS
#Eastern Kentucky
Maryland family tells Lester Holt they see similarities in the death of their son and George Floyd

In September 2018, unarmed Black teenager Anton Black fled from police in Greensboro, Maryland. Black’s death was ruled an accident. One connection between George Floyd’s case and Anton Black’s was that Maryland’s former Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. David Fowler signed off on Anton’s autopsy report and also defended Derek Chauvin saying George Floyd’s cause of death was ‘undetermined.’ Now, one expert is raising the issue of in-custody police deaths and the lack of a central database to monitor how many people die in custody.Aug. 5, 2022.
GREENSBORO, MD
Once feared, illicit fentanyl is now a drug of choice for many opioid users

One of the deadliest street drugs, illicit fentanyl, has transitioned from a hidden killer that people often hope to avoid to one that many drug users now seek out on its own. The shift to intentional use of fentanyl underscores a worrying trend in the country's ongoing opioid epidemic, experts say: That a growing number of people have become so tolerant to opioids like heroin, that they're turning to the synthetic compound, which is up to 50 times stronger.
OHIO STATE
Asian American residents sue Calif. county, claiming targeted harassment campaign by officials

Asian American residents in Northern California say their county and Sheriff’s Department are engaged in a racist campaign to root them out, according to a new lawsuit. The class action suit, filed in federal court on Wednesday, names both Siskiyou County and Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue as defendants, and it claims that both parties are engaged in large-scale harassment against Hmong residents.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Michigan AG probe alleges GOP opponent involved in unauthorized voting machine access

WASHINGTON — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office has requested the appointment of a special prosecutor to consider criminal charges against nine people it alleges were involved in a conspiracy to improperly obtain access to voting machines used in the 2020 election — including the presumptive GOP nominee for attorney general set to challenge Nessel in the November election.
MICHIGAN STATE
Travis McMichael sentenced to life in prison on federal hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing

Travis McMichael, the Georgia man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery, was sentenced to life plus 10 years in prison on federal hate crime charges. McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan were all found guilty on federal hate crimes charges and were previously convicted of murder and given separate life sentences.Aug. 8, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
MTP Compressed: Kansas’ unexpected vote to reject abortion restrictions redirects midterm campaign strategies

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) joins Meet the Press to discuss the Republican Party’s stance on potentially allowing exceptions to abortion restrictions. Plus, Georgia’s democratic gubernatorial nominee, Stacey Abrams, shares how her campaign strategy shifted after the Kansas abortion vote. Also, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) of the Foreign Relations Committee, says China is “manufacturing” a crisis following Speaker Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.Aug. 7, 2022.
KANSAS STATE
Democrats rally around abortion. Are they reaching Black voters?

MILWAUKEE — Facing critical races for governor and U.S. Senate, Democratic hopefuls in Wisconsin are hoping that their support for abortion rights in the face of a Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade can overcome the headwinds of a midterm election long expected to favor Republicans. But there’s one key group their strategies might fail to mobilize: Black voters.
WISCONSIN STATE
