Dangerous heat threatens to slow down rescue efforts after eastern Kentucky floods

At least 19 rescued from flash flooding in Denver as Kentucky faces possibility of further floods
Firefighters rescued at least 19 people in Denver after flash floods turned roadways into rivers Sunday night as already flood-ravaged Kentucky faced the possibility of further storms this week. In videos and photos shared on social media, cars in Denver could be seen partially submerged, with one video appearing to...
Missouri teen drowns after saving 4-year-old brother
A Missouri teenager died last month after saving his 4-year-old brother from drowning. Alex Harris, 18, drowned in the Missouri River on July 23 after saving his brother, Asher, who had gotten caught in a current and was struggling to stay afloat, according to Today and a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Harris was pronounced dead the following day.
Ten killed in Pennsylvania house fire
Ten people were killed in a Pennsylvania house fire, three children and one off-duty firefighter were among the victims. Aug. 6, 2022.
North Carolina sheriff stocking schools with AR-15 rifles in wake of Uvalde shooting
MARSHALL, N.C. — When schools in one North Carolina county reopen later this month, new security measures will include stocking AR-15 rifles for school resource officers to use in the event of an active shooter. Spurred by the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and...
'I'm overwhelmed': Community reacts to Pennsylvania fire that killed 10 people
A neighbor of the Pennsylvania family that was killed in a house fire reacts to the death of 10 victims, and said, "It's something that you never want to see in a small town like this." WBRE reports.Aug. 6, 2022.
Suspect accused of killing 4 in Ohio arrested in Kansas
Police say the manhunt for the suspect accused of killing four people in Butler Township, Ohio, has ended. Authorities say 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was arrested in Lawrence, Kansas, which was more than 600 miles away from the crime scenes, and will be extradited back to Ohio. WDTN’s Allison Gens reports.Aug. 8, 2022.
Manhunt for suspect in deaths of 4 people in Ohio ends with arrest in Kansas
A manhunt for a suspect accused of killing four people in two Ohio homes Friday ended with his arrest Saturday evening in Kansas, officials said. Stephen Marlow, 39, was arrested in Lawrence and will be extradited to Ohio, Butler Township police said. No additional details about his capture were provided Saturday night.
Texas governor sends another bus full of undocumented migrants to New York City
More than 4,000 undocumented migrants have arrived in New York City since May. Texas Governor Greg Abbott says border states are done shouldering America’s immigration crisis, so he’s sending them to so-called “sanctuary cities.” Meanwhile, New York City’s mayor is fighting back at the move as shelters are already overrun. Aug. 7, 2022.
Maryland family tells Lester Holt they see similarities in the death of their son and George Floyd
In September 2018, unarmed Black teenager Anton Black fled from police in Greensboro, Maryland. Black’s death was ruled an accident. One connection between George Floyd’s case and Anton Black’s was that Maryland’s former Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. David Fowler signed off on Anton’s autopsy report and also defended Derek Chauvin saying George Floyd’s cause of death was ‘undetermined.’ Now, one expert is raising the issue of in-custody police deaths and the lack of a central database to monitor how many people die in custody.Aug. 5, 2022.
Woman arrested in high-speed crash that killed 5 in Los Angeles County
A woman accused of causing a crash that killed five people, including a pregnant woman, Thursday in Los Angeles County has been arrested, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver, Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was hospitalized with moderate injuries and faces a charge of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence,...
Once feared, illicit fentanyl is now a drug of choice for many opioid users
One of the deadliest street drugs, illicit fentanyl, has transitioned from a hidden killer that people often hope to avoid to one that many drug users now seek out on its own. The shift to intentional use of fentanyl underscores a worrying trend in the country's ongoing opioid epidemic, experts say: That a growing number of people have become so tolerant to opioids like heroin, that they're turning to the synthetic compound, which is up to 50 times stronger.
Kansas' vote on abortion rights turns spotlight on the next battlefront: State constitutions
Abortion rights advocates scored a major victory last week when Kansans voted overwhelmingly against stripping protections for reproductive rights from the state constitution. With voters fired up over the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Kansas is a success they hope to duplicate in numerous other states in November.
Alabama police chief, assistant chief on leave amid racist message allegations
Residents in Vincent, Alabama, gathered to express their anger and frustration about the assistant police chief who was accused of sending racially offensive text messages to other officers. WVTM reports.Aug. 5, 2022.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams welcomes asylum seekers bused from Texas
New York City mayor Eric Adams greeted migrants bused from Texas and told reporters he will utilize taxi unions to send them to shelters. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is busing migrants who cross into the United States straight to New York City after previously sending busloads to Washington D.C. Aug. 7, 2022.
Asian American residents sue Calif. county, claiming targeted harassment campaign by officials
Asian American residents in Northern California say their county and Sheriff’s Department are engaged in a racist campaign to root them out, according to a new lawsuit. The class action suit, filed in federal court on Wednesday, names both Siskiyou County and Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue as defendants, and it claims that both parties are engaged in large-scale harassment against Hmong residents.
Michigan AG probe alleges GOP opponent involved in unauthorized voting machine access
WASHINGTON — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office has requested the appointment of a special prosecutor to consider criminal charges against nine people it alleges were involved in a conspiracy to improperly obtain access to voting machines used in the 2020 election — including the presumptive GOP nominee for attorney general set to challenge Nessel in the November election.
Travis McMichael sentenced to life in prison on federal hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing
Travis McMichael, the Georgia man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery, was sentenced to life plus 10 years in prison on federal hate crime charges. McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan were all found guilty on federal hate crimes charges and were previously convicted of murder and given separate life sentences.Aug. 8, 2022.
MTP Compressed: Kansas’ unexpected vote to reject abortion restrictions redirects midterm campaign strategies
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) joins Meet the Press to discuss the Republican Party’s stance on potentially allowing exceptions to abortion restrictions. Plus, Georgia’s democratic gubernatorial nominee, Stacey Abrams, shares how her campaign strategy shifted after the Kansas abortion vote. Also, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) of the Foreign Relations Committee, says China is “manufacturing” a crisis following Speaker Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.Aug. 7, 2022.
New Jersey man gets 5 years in prison for role in $400K GoFundMe scam with fake story about homeless man
A New Jersey man who pled guilty in 2019 for his role in a GoFundMe scam that raised over $400,000 by tricking donors into thinking they were donating money to a homeless veteran has been sentenced to five years in state prison, according to officials. Mark D'Amico, 43, has also...
Democrats rally around abortion. Are they reaching Black voters?
MILWAUKEE — Facing critical races for governor and U.S. Senate, Democratic hopefuls in Wisconsin are hoping that their support for abortion rights in the face of a Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade can overcome the headwinds of a midterm election long expected to favor Republicans. But there’s one key group their strategies might fail to mobilize: Black voters.
