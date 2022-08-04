Read on chautauquatoday.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
chautauquatoday.com
Gerry Woman Arrested After Probe into Car-Pedestrian Accident
A Gerry woman is facing a handful of charges after an investigation into a car-pedestrian accident that occurred in the Jamestown area on July 24th. State Police in Jamestown say the investigation revealed that 64-year-old Mary Butler was driving with four minors on County Route 380, where she allegedly swerved at and struck a female who was on the side of the roadway. Butler then got out of the vehicle and allegedly struck the victim several times with the flat side of a machete. Troopers say she then fled the scene, and the victim was treated at UPMC Chautauqua for non-life threatening injuries. Butler was located at her residence on Thursday and taken into custody on charges of 2nd-degree assault, 2nd-degree menacing, 2nd-degree reckless endangerment, and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She was then transported to the Chautauqua County Jail, where she is being held on $35,000 bail.
Wayne County Dies in Motorcycle Accident
A Wayne County man was killed Sunday night when he lost control of his motorcycle on State Route 88 in the Town of Arcadia. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies say 38-year-old Derick Haak of Ontario lost control and left the highway, striking a ditch, a parked car, a mailbox, and a tree. Haak was pronounced dead at the scene.
Erie Police respond to reported shooting at West 29th St.
There was heavy police presence in the 500 block of West 29th Street Sunday night. When our crews arrived on the scene around 8 p.m., there we at least 10 police vehicles in the neighborhood. Our crews also saw police putting down colored marker cones and picking up shell casings. Witnesses told us they heard […]
chautauquatoday.com
Brocton man sentenced to prison time for two felony charges
A Brocton man who pleaded guilty to two felony charges stemming from two separate incidents in the south county has been sentenced to serve time in state prison. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced that 37-year-old Richard Sendall was sentenced Friday by Judge David Foley to a determinate state prison term of 6 years with 3 years post release supervision after having entered a guilty plea to two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, both class B felonies, back in May. The charges are from two separate incidents, one in the city of Jamestown and the other in the town of Ellery. Jamestown Police, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and the New York State Police were involved in the investigations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman accused of hitting person with car, then attacking with machete in front of 4 kids
Gerry, N.Y. — A 64-year-old woman was arrested after hitting another woman with her car and smacking her with a machete Thursday, troopers said. Mary Butler, 64, of Gerry, was driving with four kids in the car on County Route 380 in Jamestown, according to a news release from state police, when she swerved and hit a woman on the side of the road with her car.
Group of off-road vehicles drive down Elmwood
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Around 50 ATV’s, dirt bikes and other off-road vehicles were seen driving recklessly down Elmwood Avenue on Sunday night. The group passed in front of News 4’s station just after 5 p.m. Sunday. Buffalo Police have been cracking down on unregistered off-road vehicles and have warned that people caught riding them […]
chautauquatoday.com
19-Year-Old Fredonia Man Charged with DWI in Stockton Crash
A Fredonia man is facing charges following an investigation into a one-vehicle crash early Saturday in the Town of Stockton. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to Ellery-Centralia Road just after 1:30 AM and found that the driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old David Hahn, was allegedly intoxicated. Hahn was taken into custody and charged with DWI and driving a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device. He was later released with tickets for Stockton Town Court.
wnynewsnow.com
Gerry Woman Jailed Following Alleged Machete Attack
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 64-year-old Town of Gerry woman is behind bars after allegedly hitting a person with her vehicle before attacking them with a machete last week. New York State Police arrested Mary Butler on Thursday following the alleged incident on Route 380. An investigation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wesb.com
Olean Man Charged in Theft
An Olean man was charged with theft on Friday. Olean Police charged 24-year-old Aaron W. Pilon with petit larceny. Pilon was released with an appearance ticket.
wnynewsnow.com
New Unit Hopes To Crack Longtime Jamestown Cold Case
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A newly formed cold case task force bringing a nearly two decades old homicide of a Jamestown mother to the forefront, with investigators believing someone has the answers to crack the case. Yolanda Bindics was last seen alive on August 10, 2004 leaving...
wnynewsnow.com
PA Man Arrested Following Overnight Assault In Chautauqua County
RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 58-year-old North East, Pennsylvania man is accused of an overnight physical assault in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Sherman Road in the Town of Ripley around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Following an investigation it is...
chautauquatoday.com
North East, PA Man Facing Assault Charge in Ripley Altercation
An investigation into an altercation early Saturday in the Town of Ripley resulted in the arrest of a man from North East, Pennsylvania. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on North East-Sherman Road shortly after 12:30 AM and found that 58-year-old William Leamer allegedly intentionally injured someone, intentionally damaged that person's property, and prevented that same person from calling 911. The victim on scene told deputies that Leamer had fled the residence on foot. Sheriff's K-9 Link was deployed on a human odor track from the residence and located Leamer hiding in a tall grass field, several hundred yards away. Leamer was taken into custody and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on one count of 3rd-degree assault, two counts of 4th-degree criminal mischief, and one count of resisting arrest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused Of Driving Drunk Following Westside Crash
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 78-year-old Jamestown man is accused of driving while intoxicated following a crash on the city’s westside on Friday. Jamestown Police responded to a property damage accident around 5 p.m. where the suspect vehicle reportedly fled the scene. The vehicle involved was...
chautauquatoday.com
State Police Arrest Indiana Man on Drug Charges in North Harmony
A traffic stop Thursday afternoon on I-86 in the Town of North Harmony led to the arrest of an Indiana man on multiple drug charges. State Police in Jamestown pulled over a speeding vehicle driven by 36-year-old Brandon White of Pekin, Indiana shortly after 4:30 PM. During the stop, troopers found that White was allegedly in possession of oxycodone pills, several packages of methamphetamine, and a digital scale containing drug residue. White was charged with one count of 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was issued appearance tickets and traffic tickets and is scheduled to appear in North Harmony Town Court at a later date.
chautauquatoday.com
Crash in Hanover injures Silver Creek man
A Silver Creek man suffered serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash on Hanover Road in the town of Hanover last Saturday evening. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and local EMS responded to the crash occurred shortly after 8 pm. The driver, 30-year-old Michael Cagney, was transported to a medical facility in Buffalo.
Alleged Racial Threats, Meth Stash Lead to Charges for Olean Man
A Cattaraugus County man is under arrest following an investigation into an alleged racial incident that took place in July 2022. Police say that members of the New York State Police were called on July 31, 2022 to a location on Andrews Street in Olean, New York after receiving a call about an alleged harassment there.
“I’m confident that this case is going to be resolved”: New developments in 18 year Chautauqua County cold case
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY (WIVB) — Investigators are close to cracking a murder case that has haunted the Jamestown area for almost two decades. Yolanda Bindics was last heard from at 8:20 p.m. on August 10, 2004 after she finished her shift at the Family Dollar in Jamestown. Her body was found two years later in what […]
chautauquatoday.com
Juvenile Charged with Drunk Driving in Cattaraugus County Crash
An investigation into a one-vehicle crash last weekend in Cattaraugus County led to drunk driving charges against a juvenile. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on Route 219 in the Town of Great Valley shortly after 3:15 AM Saturday and made contact with the occupants of the vehicle. After further investigation into the cause of the crash, deputies took the juvenile driver into custody. He was later released to the custody of his mother on four vehicle and traffic law violations, including DWI and unsafe lane change. The juvenile was also issued an appearance ticket for Great Valley Town Court.
explore venango
Community Helps Police Identify Rural King Theft Suspect
SUGARCREEK BORO., Pa. (EYT) – The Sugarcreek Borough Police Department has identified and apprehended a suspect allegedly involved in an incident of theft at Rural King in Franklin last week. Police say 37-year-old Thomas Rodgers, of Franklin, was identified and taken into custody on Thursday, August 4. According to...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Sentenced For Residential Burglaries
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 46-year-old Jamestown man has been sentenced in connection with a trio residential burglaries in southern Chautauqua County. Last week, Judge David Foley sentenced David Spunaugle to five years in state prison, plus five years of parole supervision on his convictions of a burglary and attempted burglary charges.
Comments / 0