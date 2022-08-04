A Gerry woman is facing a handful of charges after an investigation into a car-pedestrian accident that occurred in the Jamestown area on July 24th. State Police in Jamestown say the investigation revealed that 64-year-old Mary Butler was driving with four minors on County Route 380, where she allegedly swerved at and struck a female who was on the side of the roadway. Butler then got out of the vehicle and allegedly struck the victim several times with the flat side of a machete. Troopers say she then fled the scene, and the victim was treated at UPMC Chautauqua for non-life threatening injuries. Butler was located at her residence on Thursday and taken into custody on charges of 2nd-degree assault, 2nd-degree menacing, 2nd-degree reckless endangerment, and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She was then transported to the Chautauqua County Jail, where she is being held on $35,000 bail.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO