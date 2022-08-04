Richest Russian In The World: Andrey Melnichenko Net Worth

Read on www.ibtimes.com
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation
A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
Mars bows down to China: Chocolate maker issues grovelling apology after describing Taiwan as a country as part of Snickers promotion
Chocolate and candy purveyor Mars Wrigley made a grovelling apology on Friday for a Snickers product launch which Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country. Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to be only available in the...
Key Moments of Donald Trump's CPAC Speech as Critic Brands It 'Frightening'
Trump spoke for almost two hours in his closing address at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas.
How the Inflation Reduction Act Could Impact Major Companies Like Nike and Amazon
Click here to read the full article. The senate on Sunday passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a legislation package meant to help reduce inflation with new proposed tax rules and cost cuts. As the bill moves to the House of Representatives and awaits approval by President Joe Biden, it is becoming clear which industries and companies will be most impacted by this new legislation. The bill is meant to help invest in issues like climate change, reduce prices on drugs for Medicare recipients and fix the federal deficit. Much of this would be paid for with new tax rules on major companies. For...
US court rules AI machines ‘are not human beings’ and cannot claim rights over their inventions
AI machines are not human beings and cannot claim rights over their inventions, a US court has confirmed. The US Federal Circuit court has ruled against AI systems patenting their own inventions with a judge saying "There is no ambiguity." This ruling comes after Stephen Thaler, a pioneer in artificial...
China Announces Fresh Military Drills Around Taiwan
China's military announced fresh military drills on Monday in the seas and airspace around Taiwan - a day after the scheduled end of its largest ever exercises to protest against last week's visit to Taipei by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. China's Eastern Theatre Command said it would conduct joint...
