Read on www.amazingmadison.com
Related
amazingmadison.com
Mudcats Shutout Northville to Advance to Round Two
In Round One of the Class B Amateur Baseball State Tournament, the reigning State Champion Dell Rapids Mudcats led off Saturday afternoon getting the shutout win over the Northville Merchants, 7-0, and also only giving up two total hits. Kris Regas brought in the first run of the game for...
amazingmadison.com
Pauline Bates
Pauline Bates, age 95, of Madison, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison. Alice Pauline Smith was born July 19, 1927, to Ance H. and Hanie (Robinson) Smith in Lewellen, Nebraska. She grew up in central Nebraska and the family moved to Rockford, IL. during World War II. She met Richard Bates in Rockford and they were married on July 3, 1946. The couple made their home in Rockford where Pauline worked as a homemaker until 1948 when they moved to Sioux Falls, SD.
amazingmadison.com
Broncos Season Ends at the Start of Round Two of States
The Broncos started both the first and second rounds of the Class B Amateur Baseball State Tournament in Mitchell, SD, although the second round was not as successful for the Broncos as the first was. In the second round of the tournament, the Broncos came out cold against the Garretson...
amazingmadison.com
Three Cornbelt Teams Advance in State Tournament
Day Three of the Class B Amateur State Tournament featured a quadruple header for the Cornbelt league, with three of the Cornbelt teams advancing in the tournament. In the first game of the day, the Canova Gang took on the Tabor BlueBirds, and Tabor wasted no time getting on the scoreboard against the Cornbelt runner-up, getting one run in each of the first two innings. The Gang struggled to get hits throughout the game, only getting three hits off of Blue Birds pitcher Riley Rothschadl through seven-innings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
amazingmadison.com
Cardinals Get on Top Early in Route to Victory
On the fifth day of the Class B Amateur Baseball State Tournament, the Flandreau Cardinals were looking to continue the winning ways of the Cornbelt league against the Menno MadFrogs. The Cardinals got off to a hot start against the MadFrogs before cooling down. Aiden Ladd opened up the scoring...
amazingmadison.com
Madison Central School Board meets Monday
The Madison Central School Board holds its regular monthly meeting later today (Monday). The School Board is scheduled to take action on several personnel items, and consider the Health Insurance Committee’s recommendation for plan rates. Also on the agenda for the school board is the call and payoff of the district’s Series 2012 Capital Outlay certificates, and a review of the three school handbooks. The board will also review and discuss the 2022-23 Back to School plan committee recommendations, and consider providing free student meals from August 23rd through September 2nd.
Comments / 0