Day Three of the Class B Amateur State Tournament featured a quadruple header for the Cornbelt league, with three of the Cornbelt teams advancing in the tournament. In the first game of the day, the Canova Gang took on the Tabor BlueBirds, and Tabor wasted no time getting on the scoreboard against the Cornbelt runner-up, getting one run in each of the first two innings. The Gang struggled to get hits throughout the game, only getting three hits off of Blue Birds pitcher Riley Rothschadl through seven-innings.

CANOVA, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO