Duke Energy crews removing old transmission towers
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Crews from Duke Energy are working to remove old transmission line towers and wiring in the wetlands of Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area Friday. Residents driving by the area may notice a helicopter flying low as the crews work to remove five of the seven 50-foot tall towers in the […]
IL Department of Revenue investigating local business
ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Edwards County Sheriff’s Department (ECSD) is part of an ongoing investigation into an Albion business. ECSD says the State Police and the Treasury Department are currently conducting an operation at a Phillips 66 in Albion. ECSD says this is an operation that involves the State Police and Treasury Department. ECSD […]
Better Business Bureau warns about "brushing" scam
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular scam could leave you feeling like a big winner, but in reality it likely means someone has your personal information. In this scam alert, the Better Business Bureau has a warning about what is called "brushing." A brushing scam is when you get...
2022 Cal Ripken World Series economic boost for Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The 2022 Cal Ripken Little League World Series has once again made its way to Vincennes this week. This year will be the seventh year that Vincennes, has hosted the annual event. From August 5 - 13, they will compete for the right to be called little league world series champions.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet coming to Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A closeout store that touts its deals on household items, food, furniture, and even back-to-school supplies is coming to Vincennes. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will officially open its 619 Kimmell Road location Wednesday, August 10 at 9 a.m. The building Ollie’s is moving into used to house an Office Max location and […]
Some Parts of Illinois Got Hammered With Over a Foot of Rain
Last week, we saw historic rainfall and flooding in the St. Louis, Missouri area. This week, it's Illinois. Some parts of the state on Tuesday had over a foot of rain recorded. I saw this mentioned by Yahoo News and I've confirmed it with National Weather Service radars. They report...
Crawford County Pair Could Face Thirty Plus Years in Prison
(Undated) – A Crawford County pair pled guilty to federal charges during a court appearance last week. According to the United States Department of Justice, thirty-year-old Zachary Patrick of Oblong and thirty-one-year-old Briana Blair of Robinson both pled guilty to breaking into cars, stealing IDs from vehicles, and committing identity theft to obtain thousands of dollars from local banks by fraud. Both Patrick and Blair pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit financial institution fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. They are scheduled to be sentenced on November 17th and face a mandatory minimum of two years in prison and a statutory maximum of as many as thirty-two years in prison.
Groundbreaking date set for tiny homes project
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After months of hard work, a tiny homes project that aims to help homeless veterans officially has a construction start date. The Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors confirms a groundbreaking is scheduled for Veteran’s Day. The design calls for building six homes...
Teutopolis and Montrose Fire Protection Districts Respond to Semi Rollover on I-70
The Teutopolis and Montrose Fire Departments responded to a semi rollover on Interstate 70 on Thursday. The following was released by the Teutopolis Fire Department on their Facebook Page:. “On Thursday, 8/4/2022 at 11:27 hours, Teutopolis Firefughters, with auto-aid from Montrose FPD, were dispatched to a reported rollover tractor trailer...
Knox Co. DCS investigating death of ‘small child’
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with the Department of Children’s Services and other organizations are investigating the death of a small child in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, officers responded to the 500 block of Hart Street at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The initial call was due to a reported medical incident. Police said the “small […]
Crash on State Road 63 leaves two dead
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A fatal crash on State Road 63 leaves two dead. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says this happened at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection. In a preliminary investigation, they say a passenger car was headed eastbound...
2 dead after Sunday morning wreck
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Two people were killed Sunday after a two-vehicle wreck in Vigo County. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. Sunday on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection. A preliminary investigation indicates that a passenger car...
Palestine Police Arrest Couple of Battery Charges
(Palestine) – A Crawford County couple was arrested over the weekend on domestic battery charges. According to Palestine Police Chief, Jeff Besing, on Friday, he arrested thirty-year-old Jeffery Otte the second and thirty-one-year-old Leah Otte for Domestic Battery. The pair was booked into the Crawford County Jail.
Stabbing investigation in Odon
Not many details released yet, but there was a stabbing in Daviess County. Authorities were called out just before 10:30 Wednesday night about a man being stabbed in the chest at the Chuckles gas station and convenience store in Odon. The victim’s name was not released. Air Evac was...
Herald & Review
Milk & Honey Coffee House owners speak to Mattoon Kiwanis Club
MATTOON — Curtis and Shelby McDowell, owners of Milk & Honey Coffee House, were guest speakers at the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon on June 29. The McDowell's opened the shop in the cabin which formerly housed a tattoo shop, located at 621 Charleston Ave. in Mattoon. Sharing space with the coffee shop is the FD Boutique, which is owned and managed by Shelby McDowell's sister, Rachel Cutright.
Daviess County Arrest Report
The Washington Police Department’s 2nd shift made multiple warrant arrests last night. 46-year-old Daniel Casey for Failure to Appear on charges of Unlawful use of 911 service & Harassment. 36-year-old Derrick King for Failure to Appear on charges of Criminal Mischief & Conversion. 28-year-old Stephanie Cooper on charges of...
A Pair From Palestine Arrested
(Palestine) — A Palestine man was arrested earlier this week on a “laundry list” of charges. According to Crawford County Sheriff, Bill Rutan, thirty-five-year-old Lamar Burns the Fourth was arrested Wednesday for Aggravated Domestic Battery, Unlawful Restraint, two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Disorderly Conduct. At the same address, authorities also arrested twenty-one-year-old Shiwana Walton on a Crawford County warrant. Both Burns and Walton were booked into the Crawford County Jail.
Two dead in early morning Vigo County crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash near West Terre Haute in Vigo County early Sunday morning. The names of the deceased have not been released at this time, as next of kin is being notified.
Heather Mccullough, Edgar County Corrections Officer, Charged with Assault in Crawford County –
Heather Mccullough, an Edgar County Corrections Officer, was charged with assault in Crawford County today. According to an Edgar County public official, she was arrested in Edgar County and charged today in Crawford County. She was charged with Assault, Criminal Misdemeanor Class C. Her first court appearance is scheduled for...
Effingham County Man’s Body Being Returned Home From Pearl Harbor After 81 Years
An Effingham County soldier is returning home 81 years after he was killed in action at the Attack on Pearl Harbor. The following is being released by the Effingham County Courthouse Museum on their Facebook Page:. “81 Years Later Keith Tipsword Is Coming Home. The USS West Virginia (BB-48) was...
