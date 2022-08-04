ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

New app aims to highlight accessibility needs across Grand Rapids

By Gabrielle Phifer
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wg9LA_0h4StsAA00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you have special mobility needs, there’s a new app available to support you. Its goal is to make the city of Grand Rapids more inclusive. The app isn’t just for people with those challenges, it’s for the entire community.

“If changes need to be made. We need to make changes,” co-founder of the app, Peter Grande, said.

It’s called Go Muve , which stands for “my universal vision for everyone.” Users with different abilities can book rides to places across the Grand Rapids area through the app. It even allows you to tag a location.

This means you can go anywhere in the city. Through the app, you can comment, take pictures and answer questions related to the level of accessibility at that specific location.

Ride Your Way , a transportation service provider in Kent County, is teaming up with the tech company to offer this to residents and visitors in the city.

“There are six to eight questions in the app all related to mobility. Is there handicap parking, curb cut out for individuals in wheelchairs to get into the locations, are bathrooms accessible,” founder of Ride Your Way Tom Sikkema said.

Local ride company ‘breaking barriers’ with new app

A colored tag will automatically generate based on how you answer those questions. The color represents 100 percent level of accessibility. Orange signifies partial accessibility and red stands for limited to no accessibility.

The goal is to remove barriers that may exist so people with these special mobility needs can know what issues they face at certain locations.

News 8 reached out to the Disability Advocates of Kent County , who welcome the effort.

Michael Williams, community organizer, says not every place is ADA compliant and that when people plan and build, they must work toward universal designs inclusive of children and adults with diverse abilities.

The group says this isn’t a way to shame businesses but rather an opportunity to shine a light on how to make improvements.

“We have to understand that there are little tweaks and things that need to happen in certain communities, but without people participating and giving feedback, it’s hard to do that,” Grande said.

The app’s co-founder says there is a way for the community to join in and do just that.

There’s an event happening on Aug. 4 at Rosa Parks Circle where a group will gather to walk around the city to assess some areas of need.

They’ll meet up at 5 p.m. It’s expected to last an hour. The app “Go Muve” is free to download in your Apple or Android app store.

“If this is going to work, it needs to be a large turnout,” Williams said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tornadopix.com

Rising rents in western Michigan are driving families out of their homes

Since 2019, the cost of renting locally has increased by 16 percent in Kent County, 19 percent in Muskegon County, and 12 percent in Ottawa County. Michigan, USA – The cost of rent continues to increase across the country. Reports say rent is up more than 10 percent from last year, and community leaders say more and more western Michigan families are priced out of homes.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Multifamily developments still ‘healthy’ in West Michigan

According to a new report from a commercial real estate firm, the state of multifamily construction in West Michigan continues to reflect broader nationwide trends. NAI Wisinski Great Lakes recently released its biannual Multifamily Construction Pipeline Report for the West Michigan region. The report outlines the status of multifamily developments in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Lansing and the lakeshore for the first half of 2022.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
idesignarch.com

Beautiful Glass Beach Cottage Overlooking Lake Michigan

This gorgeous modern beach cottage in South Haven, Michigan, southwest of Grand Rapids, is a unique lakefront house on North Beach. Guests can enjoy unforgettable views of Lake Michigan on the semi-circular decks facing the beach. An outdoor spiral staircase connects the top two decks which also feature outdoor fireplaces.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Sports
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
WWMTCw

Checker Car Club of America hosts its 100th anniversary convention

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — You may have seen over a dozen checker cars driving around downtown Kalamazoo over the past few days. The Checker Car Club of America hosted its 100th anniversary convention in Kalamazoo. The convention started Wednesday with Saturday being its last day. Rare checker cars can also...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android App#Disability#Smart Phone#Ios
1470 WFNT

Grandma Delivers Baby in Mom’s Driveway and Everybody’s Doing Just Fine

This little girl was in a huge hurry to make her debut in the world and couldn't wait to get to the hospital. Luckily Grandma was there to deliver her in the driveway. Gabrielle VanDyk of Kentwood was at home when her water broke. The West Michigan woman had been having some labor pains on Sunday morning (7/24) but assumed she was having Braxton Hicks contractions.
KENTWOOD, MI
WILX-TV

Divers take rare look inside Lake Michigan shipwreck

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WILX) - There are more than 6,000 shipwrecks in the Great Lakes, some dating back hundreds of years. The SS John V. Moran, a wooden steamship built in Bay City, sank Feb. 9, 1899 in Lake Michigan. She was traveling to Milwaukee from Muskegon when winter storms sealed her fate.
MUSKEGON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Sports
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI
98.7 WFGR

Did A Grand Rapids Dispensary Troll The Chief Of Police?

The internet is a wonderful place where answers are just a few clicks away. It's also a place where you can troll people like the Grand Rapids Chief of Police. While scrolling through Twitter I saw a tweet that caught my eye. It was from Grand Rapids Chief of Police Eric Winstrom. He noticed that his 420th follow on Twitter was Pharmhouse Wellness which had him wondering if it was an accident or done on purpose.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon Humane Society acquires animal clinic

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Humane Society is saving an animal clinic in Muskegon. There are big plans in the works to renovate the space and expand services, but they need your help to make this vision a reality. Pay it Forward Animal Outreach started in the fall of...
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy