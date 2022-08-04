Read full article on original website
Warm and sunny Wednesday in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Below is your Storm Team 8 forecast. Today: Abundant sunshine. High 91F. Winds light and variable. Tonight: A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. SW winds shifting to ESE at...
Temperatures increasing toward the weekend in the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — Below is your Storm Team 8 forecast. Humidity stays low for Wednesday. Temperatures get hotter as we head toward the weekend. Looks like good weather for the fair this weekend. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Forecast:. Tuesday Night: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and...
Pleasant weather in store for the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Below is your latest Storm Team 8 forecast. Today: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow: Sunny. High 86F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Night: A mostly clear...
Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa
GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
Iowa State Fair 2022: Your guide to Iowa's largest event
DES MOINES, Iowa — This year, the Iowa State Fair runs from Thursday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 21!. Advance admission tickets cost $9 for adults (ages 12 and up) and $5 for children (ages 6 to 11). Tickets at the gate cost $14 for adults and $8 for children. Other ticket options provide discounts on adult beverages, barnyard yoga, demolition derby and giant slide tickets among others.
Iowan who 'followed crowd into US Senate chamber' will stand trial for his role in Jan. 6 attack
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An Iowa man will stand trial for the charges against him from theJan. 6 attack. Leo Kelly's trial starts Jan. 17, 2023, in Washington, D.C., Kelly is pleading not guilty to all seven charges. The most serious charge is obstruction of an official proceeding. Kelly...
Iowa restaurant owner says third-party delivery law hasn’t been working
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — One Eastern Iowa restaurant owner said a new law that went into effect July 1 isn’t working, KCRG reports. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law that makes it so third-party delivery companies need to have a contract with the restaurant in order to use its likeness and menu on its website.
Two Iowans sue Kia and Hyundai amid TikTok car theft challenge
A social media trend is leading to cars nationwide being stolen for the fun of it. Police have issued warnings in multiple cities across the country. Now two Iowa women, including one from Polk County, just filed a class-action lawsuit against the automakers, claiming their cars are too easy to steal.
Iowa families impacted by childhood cancer receive free school supplies
JOHNSTON, Iowa — From finding the perfect backpack to picking out their favorite notebook color and pencil case, more than 200 kids impacted by childhood cancer spent Sunday getting ready for the upcoming school year. Iowa Select Farms and the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation partnered with Children's Cancer...
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear requests debates with Gov. Reynolds
DES MOINES, Iowa — On Tuesday, Deidre DeJear, who is running on the Democratic ticket for Iowa governor, called on incumbent Governor Kim Reynolds, a Republican, to participate in debates with her. KCCI reached out to the Reynolds campaign, which says the governor is happy to debate her challenger.
Jury acquits man charged in NH motorcycle crash that killed 7
LANCASTER, N.H. — A truck driver has been found not guilty of manslaughter or negligent homicide in connection with the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a 2019 crash in New Hampshire. It took the jury about two hours to reach a verdict on the 15 charges Volodymyr Zhukovskyy faced.
Nebraska Legislature will not call special session to amend state's abortion laws
LINCOLN, Neb. (KETV) — The Nebraska Legislature will not call a special session to amend the state's abortion laws, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday. Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers sent Ricketts a letter stating that 30 state senators would vote for legislation that would have prohibited abortions starting at 12 weeks.
