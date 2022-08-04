ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Warm and sunny Wednesday in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Below is your Storm Team 8 forecast. Today: Abundant sunshine. High 91F. Winds light and variable. Tonight: A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. SW winds shifting to ESE at...
Temperatures increasing toward the weekend in the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Below is your Storm Team 8 forecast. Humidity stays low for Wednesday. Temperatures get hotter as we head toward the weekend. Looks like good weather for the fair this weekend. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Forecast:. Tuesday Night: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and...
Pleasant weather in store for the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — Below is your latest Storm Team 8 forecast. Today: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow: Sunny. High 86F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Night: A mostly clear...
Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa

GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
Iowa State Fair 2022: Your guide to Iowa's largest event

DES MOINES, Iowa — This year, the Iowa State Fair runs from Thursday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 21!. Advance admission tickets cost $9 for adults (ages 12 and up) and $5 for children (ages 6 to 11). Tickets at the gate cost $14 for adults and $8 for children. Other ticket options provide discounts on adult beverages, barnyard yoga, demolition derby and giant slide tickets among others.
Two Iowans sue Kia and Hyundai amid TikTok car theft challenge

A social media trend is leading to cars nationwide being stolen for the fun of it. Police have issued warnings in multiple cities across the country. Now two Iowa women, including one from Polk County, just filed a class-action lawsuit against the automakers, claiming their cars are too easy to steal.
Iowa families impacted by childhood cancer receive free school supplies

JOHNSTON, Iowa — From finding the perfect backpack to picking out their favorite notebook color and pencil case, more than 200 kids impacted by childhood cancer spent Sunday getting ready for the upcoming school year. Iowa Select Farms and the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation partnered with Children's Cancer...
Jury acquits man charged in NH motorcycle crash that killed 7

LANCASTER, N.H. — A truck driver has been found not guilty of manslaughter or negligent homicide in connection with the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a 2019 crash in New Hampshire. It took the jury about two hours to reach a verdict on the 15 charges Volodymyr Zhukovskyy faced.
