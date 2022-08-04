(Undated) – The national average price for gas fell seven cents over the weekend. According to this morning’s numbers from GasBuddy.com, the national average has fallen to $4.02 a gallon. Here in Illinois, the price at the pump fell a full dime over the weekend to a statewide average of $4.39 a gallon. Across the Wabash in Indiana, the statewide average has fallen below four dollars a gallon to $3.95. Texas has the cheapest gas at $3.51 a gallon. It’s $5.39 a gallon in California.

