Orange Line passengers frustrated with month-long shutdown

Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Commuter Changes: Closure of Green Line’s E Branch affects morning commute for weekday riders
BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of T riders are changing their commutes as Monday marked the first weekday closure of the Green Line’s E Branch, after the MBTA started its 16-day shutdown over the weekend for major maintenance work. Work started on Saturday after the branch was suspended from Heath...
Orange Line mayors ask MBTA for additional help amid shutdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - The mayors of Malden, Medford and Melrose, three communities that rely heavily on the soon-to-be-shut-down Orange Line, urged MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak in a letter to increase resources for those communities’ commuters. “Each of us represents communities whose residents rely heavily on the Orange Line,”...
Orange Line, parts of Green Line to close at same time
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA announced that the Green Line will shut down between Government Center and the Union Square Station partly to accommodate work for the remainder of the Green Line Extension project– at the same time the Orange Line will shut down for overdue repairs. Riders at...
‘It’s probably the cheapest and easiest way, but not the best way’: Transportation expert criticizes MBTA shutdowns
BOSTON (WHDH) - Amid a wave of disruptions to the MBTA’s Orange and Green Lines, transportation expert Dr. Carl Berkowitz told 7NEWS that he believes years of neglect are behind the cascade of issues that have brought the MBTA under federal scrutiny this summer. “If you don’t immediately do...
Boston extends heat emergency through Monday
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu extended the previously announced heat emergency in city through Monday, August 8 due to the projected sweltering temperatures in the forecast. “With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through Monday, we’re extending the heat emergency to make sure...
MBTA worker injured in bus fire released from hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the two MBTA employees hospitalized after a bus fire in Jamaica Plain on Thursday was released from the hospital Friday, according to MBTA spokesperson Lisa Battison. The two employees unsuccessfully attempted to extinguish the fire after the bus caught flames shortly after 3:00 p.m. The...
Storms cut power for thousands of Mass. households
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Severe storms Sunday night cut power– and air conditioning– for thousands of residents, mostly concentrated in the eastern part of the state. In Medford, downed trees were likely to blame for the outages. “When I come out, I’m looking around and it’s wind,” said...
Locals stay cool and meet neighbors at Boston’s 2nd ‘Open Streets’ event of the summer at Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Local artists, food and parades were just some of the festivities filling Roxbury’s Blue Hill Ave on Saturday, as eventgoers braved the humidity and took in the neighborhood during Boston’s second Open Streets celebration of the summer. Thousands of people came out for the event...
WATCH: New video shows the loose metal that sparked Orange Line fire dangling off train
BOSTON (WHDH) - New video obtained by 7NEWS shows the piece of loose metal that MBTA officials say caused an Orange Line train car to catch fire in June. The piece of metal can be seen hanging off the front of the train before video captures a flash of light and a mass of smoke.
Flight Frustrations: Flyers at Logan International deal with chaos as weather causes delays across the U.S.
BOSTON (WHDH) - Chaos in the skies due to inclement weather led to chaos at airports across the country, including at Boston’s Logan International on Saturday. Nearly 6,300 U.S. flights faced delays and over 600 were cancelled as of 10 p.m. on Saturday, according to flight tracker website, FlightAware. Flyers at Logan experienced at least 300 of those delays and over 40 cancellations, on top of traffic troubles right outside their terminals.
WATCH: Bourne firefighters make boat rescue
BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Bourne firefighters made a dramatic rescue of a group whose small boat crashed against the rocky coastline. Crews held the boat steady as the passengers got to shore. The Coast Guard said everyone made it off safely, and no one was hurt. The boat, however, is stuck in the water.
USPS releases marine life stamp collection, including Mass. location
BOSTON (WHDH) - The U.S. Postal Service partnered with the National Marine Sanctuary System to release a collection of stamps featuring marine life and ecosystems. The 16-stamp collection, released earlier this month, includes photographs of California sea lions, a sand tiger shark and the Farallon Islands to name a few. One of the stamps includes photography shot in Massachusetts. Art director Greg Breeding used existing photographs to design the stamps, which feature a map of the National Marine Sanctuary System on the back.
Boston Seafood Festival returns after COVID hiatus
BOSTON (WHDH) - Despite the high temperatures, seafood lovers flocked to the first Boston Seafood Festival since before the pandemic began, at the country’s oldest working fish pier. “This is the iconic center of the seafood industry,” one attendee said. To fight the heat’s effect on the catches...
Boston vendors brave the heat as humidity sets in
BOSTON (WHDH) - The heat and humidity are baking Bostonians who brave the outdoors– especially those who have to work outside. “You have to make some money!” said Olivio Almeida, a vendor working on the Boston Common. He usually works 12-hour days every weekend selling T-shirts and hoodies, but said working outside lately has been difficult for vendors like himself.
Minor injuries reported in tractor trailer crash on Mass Pike
WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Westborough Firefighters responded to a tractor trailer crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike heading eastbound. The Fire Department said the driver suffered minor injuries and the crews are dealing with a fuel spill at the scene by mile marker 106. Officials said to expect delays should heading...
Heat Advisory Monday And Tuesday
7Weather- A Heat Advisory has been extended and is now in effect for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will remain in the 90s and the feels like temperature will be around 100º. Monday is another hot and humid day with an isolated storm in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid and upper 90s. Boston is near-record heat again. The forecast is 96º and the current record is 96º set back into 1983.
Police investigating two different crime scenes in Randolph
RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police have been investigating two separate crime scenes in the town of Randolph since Sunday night. Authorities could be seen placing evidence markers and blocking off sections of both Webster Street and Connolly Street during the overnight hours. Details on either incident have...
Hot & Humid Weather Continues
7Weather- The heat and humidity continue for the next few days. A sea breeze was only around for a short time this afternoon. Without the onshore wind, Boston jumped into the upper 90s! Both Boston and Worcester tied records today! Boston and most of the area are officially in a heat wave with today being the third consecutive day in the 90s.
Whale worries: Boston Harbor humpback tangled in fishing line
BOSTON (WHDH) - A group on a whale-watching boat in the Boston Harbor spotted a humpback whale tangled in a fishing line. Naturalist Laura Lilly from Boston Harbor City Cruises was one of the people on the Wednesday morning cruise. “So we were looking for this particular whale that was...
Police investigating Upton crash that left 1 teen dead, 4 others hospitalized
UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a crash that left one teenager dead and caused four other individuals to be hospitalized Saturday night. According to the Upton Police Department, emergency crews responded to the area of Glenview and Pearl Street shortly after 9:07 p.m. for a report of a single vehicle crash.
