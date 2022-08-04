The Morning After: Winamp, your old MP3 software of choice, is back

Read on www.engadget.com
Related
Engadget
Save over 50 percent on these Ninja Dragon camera drones
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. If you’re looking for a new outdoor hobby, you might want to consider flying quadcopters. But if you’re going to start a new activity, your first purchase should be an affordable one. , so you can try your hand at drone operation at a low cost.
Engadget
Nintendo will dedicate a 30-minute Direct stream to 'Splatoon 3'
Splatoon 3 will arrive and Nintendo is setting the table with a dedicated Direct showcase. The stream will get underway at 9AM ET on August 10th and will contain around 30 minutes of updates. It's likely to be a deep dive into one of Nintendo's tentpole Switch releases for this year. You'll be able to watch the presentation on .
Engadget
Elon Musk challenges Twitter CEO to a ‘public debate’ on fake accounts
A mere two days after , Elon Musk has challenged Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to a public debate about the percentage of bots on its platform. “Let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spam daily users,” Musk said in a spotted by .
Engadget
The Morning After: Amazon buys the company behind Roomba robot vacuums
Amazon made a $1.7 billion offer for iRobot, the company that makes Roomba robot vacuums, mops and other household robots. The deal will keep Colin Angle as iRobot's CEO but is still contingent on the approval of regulators and iRobot shareholders. iRobot has an intriguing origin story. Founded in 1990...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Engadget
Twitter confirms vulnerability exposed data of anonymous account owners
Twitter has confirmed a vulnerability in its code led to a data exposure late last year. In a blog post published on Friday, the company said a malicious actor took advantage of a zero-day flaw before it became aware of and patched the issue in January 2022. The vulnerability was discovered by a security researcher who contacted Twitter through the company’s bug bounty program.
Engadget
MG's new all-electric hatchback will cost just $31,400 when it arrives in the UK
Last month, MG revealed the all-electric MG4 hatchback with range of up to 281 miles (on the WLTP system). Now, we know it will be one of the least expensive EVs available in the UK with a starting price of £25,995 ($31,400). It's set to arrive in the UK in September this year.
Engadget
What we bought: This LED desk lamp gave me the best lighting for video calls
Over the past two years, my work-from-home situation morphed from temporary to permanent, and I’ve had to reconfigure my home office as a result. I purchased a standing desk, a monitor, and spent countless hours rearranging my furniture. One of my primary concerns is that I have a relatively small space, and therefore prefer things that can pull double duty. So when I decided to update my desk lamp, I knew I needed a multi-tasker that wouldn’t take up a lot of real estate. For me, the Edge Light from Lume Cube ended up being the perfect solution.
Engadget
Watch thousands of documentaries and save $71 on Curiosity Stream
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. There are available today than you can count with both hands, but the might discourage you from investing in multiple providers. Cutting back your subscriptions to just one or two could make it easier to choose what to watch come movie night. So if you have to pick, Curiosity Stream breaks from the mold of stale programming by hosting numerous documentaries on subjects that touch on history, society and lifestyle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Engadget
Apple reportedly tells suppliers to avoid 'Made in Taiwan' labels on shipments to China
Apple has reportedly warned Taiwanese suppliers to ensure shipments to China comply with a longstanding labeling regulation following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taipei. According to (via ), the company recently told manufacturers on the island that parts bound for the mainland must list “Chinese Taipei” or “Taiwan, China” as their source.
Engadget
Steam is finally adding support for Nintendo Joy-Con controllers
Valve is finally adding Steam support for the console’s controllers. In an spotted by , the company said the latest Steam beta adds Joy-Cons support. With the new software, it’s possible to use Joy-Cons either individually or as part of a matched pair for playing games. If...
Engadget
This powerful mini flashlight is on sale for under $20
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Most smartphones feature a flashlight, which may be helpful if you need to tackle a quick chore in the dark. But if you work in dimly lit spaces often or enjoy outdoor activities like and night hikes, you might want to reconsider relying on your phone too much.
Engadget
Samsung rolls out Android 13-based One UI 5 beta on Galaxy S22 smartphones
Samsung has launched its Android 13-flavored One UI 5 OS in beta for Galaxy S22 smartphones, the company announced. Much like Android 13 itself, most of the changes are minor, with some cosmetic improvements along with enhancements for security, notifications, the camera and more. However, Android 13 may offer significant improvements for foldable phones like the Galaxy Fold 4 set to arrive at Samsung's August 10th Unpacked event.
Engadget
DreamWorks Animation will open source its MoonRay renderer later this year
Has been in recent years, and now its animation division is preparing to make more tools freely available. DreamWorks Animation said it will release its MoonRay ray-tracing renderer as open-source software later this year. As notes, DreamWorks will offer up its Arras cloud rendering framework in the code base too.
Engadget
LG's T90 earbuds come with Dolby Head Tracking technology
LG has launched its Tone Free wireless earbud lineup for 2022, and the new flagship model comes with built-in equalizer and support for Dolby's Head Tracking technology. Similar to Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro, which also has Dolby's 360 audio feature, the T90 has the capability to recalibrate sounds as you move your head to make it appear as if they're truly coming from all around you. LG says the T90s are also the first earbuds to feature an audio virtualizer that Dolby designed for the form factor in order to expand its "spatial dimensionality" for a more immersive experience.
Engadget
Microsoft helps game devs pull more performance from the Xbox Series S
Frustrated that games don't run as well on the Xbox Series S as you'd expect given the 1440p-capable hardware? Microsoft might have a fix. The Verge has learned the company's recently highlighted June Game Development Kit gives programmers more access to memory, freeing up "hundreds of additional megabytes" of RAM for their games. That can improve graphics performance in titles where limited memory is a problem, Microsoft said.
Engadget
Anker charging gadgets are up to 40 percent off for Prime members
Now's a good time to pick up a new charger for your phone, tablet and other devices while a number of Anker's charging accessories are down to record-low prices for Amazon Prime members. Standouts among the discounts are Anker's 521 magnetic battery pack for MagSafe-compatible iPhones, which is 40 percent off and on sale for $30, and Anker's 511 2-in-1 power bank, which is 30 percent off and down to $35.
Engadget
Apple could be developing a smart display
Apple could significantly expand its smart home product line within the next two years, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. In his latest , Gurman reports the company has “at least four new smart home devices in its labs.”. Included in that list is the model Gurman first wrote...
Engadget
Netflix to pay $42 million in dispute over screenwriter compensation
Netflix will have to shell out a hefty sum in a fight over screenwriter pay. As Deadline reports, the Writers Guild of America has won an arbitration ruling that will have Netflix pay 216 theatrical movie writers an extra $42 million in unpaid residuals. The WGA is also seeking another $13.5 million in interest for late payment.
Engadget
Apple's iPad drops to $299, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
Now's a great time to pick up Apple's iPad ahead of the upcoming school year. The base, 10.2-inch tablet is $30 off right now and down to $299, which is the best price we've seen it. It may not have all the bells and whistles that the iPad Air does, but it's a solid, budget-friendly tablet that will likely be able to handle anything you throw at it. Elsewhere online, you can pick up the Chromecast with Google TV for only $40 and the Beats Studio Buds for $100. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.
Engadget
FCC votes to boost manufacturing in space
The FCC may have just advanced the industrialization of space. Commissioners have voted in favor of an inquiry that will explore in-space servicing, assembly and manufacturing (ISAM). The move would both help officials understand the demands and risks of current in-space production technology while facilitating new projects. This could help companies build satellites and stations in orbit, for instance, while finding new ways to deal with growing volumes of space debris.
Comments / 0