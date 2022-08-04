The Top 5 Dream Jobs To Apply For Right Now

Over the course of the pandemic, so many Americans quit their jobs that there was a term for it: The Great Resignation . Whether it was due to being disrespected at their workplace, low wages or feeling stuck in the position -- all reasons cited by Pew Research Center -- employees became fed up. And many are still looking for new careers.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 4.2 million people who said "I quit" in June, and there are still a 10.7 million jobs to be filled. The good news is that there seem to be growing job opportunities for people to take advantage of -- in fact, it's one of the reasons we aren't officially in a full-blown recession yet.

The even better news is there are some very interesting jobs to be snatched up -- some of which could be deemed "dream jobs" that hardly feel like work at all. Here are five such opportunities GOBankingRates uncovered that have applications open right now.

Retro Beach Motelier

If relaxing at the beach sounds like your kind of work, Hotels.com is looking for a "Retro Beach Motelier" to visit vintage spots along American coastlines and write their reviews. The gig pays $15,000 and requires visits to 10 of the site's retro waterfront motels this summer, including some in Florida, Maine and California. It's important to note, though, that the money breaks down into a $10,000 travel stipend and the $5,000 summer pay.

Hotels.com will also provide the candidate with a Polaroid camera to document the stays, as well as an AM/FM radio and vintage sunglasses to keep the theme going.

To apply : Visit Hotels.com and answer a quick questionnaire before August 5 at 11:59 p.m. CT.

Barefoot Bookseller

There's just two requirements for this job: You can't wear shoes and you must love reading books on the beach. In essence, working here will feel like a total vacation, especially since it's located in the Maldives. This job is for a one-year appointment to run the Pop-Up Bookshop at the 5-star luxury resort Soneva Fushi on the island of Kunfunadhoo. In addition to selling books, the candidate will also post content to a blog about the experience, manage social media accounts and run workshops about writing.

It pays a modest salary of $750/month, but you'll be in paradise, receive comped accommodations, free food and drink and spa services from the resort, as well as access to a private staff-only beach.

To apply : Send a resume, cover letter and a short passage about a book you read recently, addressed to Alex, at barefoot@ultimatelibrary.co.uk. The submission period is open through August 13. Visit The Barefoot Bookseller website for more info.

Official Beer Taster

Grocery giant Aldi is going to be rolling out a new line of beers and ciders in mid-September, and to figure out which items to carry, they need to hire an expert. Aldi's Official Beer Taster will taste test all the suggested items and give their opinion on if they should make it to market or not. Products include lagers, IPAs, pale ales and more.

There's no word yet on what the position pays, but getting lots of free beer may be enough to entice some people.

To apply : Send an email to Aldibeertaster@clarioncomms.co.uk by August 29 with your name, proof of age, links to your social media accounts and brief descriptions on your favorite beer and why you're qualified for the gig.

Chief Candy Officer

The lucky person who gets offered this job will feel like a kid in a candy store every day. A Canadian company -- Candy Funhouse -- is looking for the next person to lead their team (though the position is fully remote). The job pays $100,000 annually and requires the candidate to taste all of the inventory (currently, 3,500 products) to see if it passes the test and can be given the "CCO (Chief Candy Officer) Stamp of Approval." And yes, dental insurance comes with the position.

The best part is it's open to all ages, as young as 5-years-old, and does not require any experience. The person chosen will receive all the possible training needed.

To apply : Visit the LinkedIn applicatio n page and submit your sweet qualifications by August 31.

Hot Dogger

Oscar Meyer needs someone to drive its famous Wienermobile across the country and, in the process, be a spokesperson for the brand, meet fans and appear on TV. In particular, the hot dog giant is looking for graduating college seniors who are just getting their degrees in PR, journalism, marketing and communications or advertising. The paid position is for one year and will take the candidate across the country for a great way to experience life before launching into a 9-to-5. Though there's no word yet on what it pays.

As part of the gig, the Hot Dogger will also log some great job experience, running a "traveling public relations firm" by pitching media and posting social media content.

To apply : Simply email wmrequest@kraftheinzcompany.com your resume and cover letter (there appears to be open enrollment for this gig). Click here for more info.

