The White House continues push for relief through Inflation Reduction Act

There is a legislative tug-of-war over the Inflation Reduction Act being pushed by The White House.

Many families are swiping a lot more just to get by: Credit card debt is up 13 percent in the last year.

It's the biggest jump in two decades, with Americans opening 233 million new accounts, which is the most since 2008.

The White House continues push for relief through passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

As a new federal reserve report shows, U.S. household debt has increased to a record $16.15 trillion.

The Biden Administration is looking to get a boost from a new congressional budget office estimate, which would reduce the deficit by more than $100 billion over the next 10 years.

"This package will cut many of family's biggest costs and act against inflation," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

But Republicans argue the bill is bad for business, and working Americans.

"They will absolutely devastate American manufacturing, and, in the process, impose this tax increase on people of ordinary and modest means," said Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey-R. "It's a very bad plan."

As the debate continues on Capitol Hill, so does the struggle for so many families looking for ways to make ends meet.

For those leaning more on credit cards, the average interest rate is now 17.4 percent.

A rate analyst warns the rate could continue to climb.