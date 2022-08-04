Read on www.wifr.com
Rockford’s ‘Festa Italiana’ ends early due to rain
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford festival that has been around for over four decades wrapped up for the weekend. “Festa Italiana” is a yearly event that honors Italian-American heritage and culture. Lovers of all things Italian went out to Boylan High School over the weekend to enjoy rides, food, performances and live music all […]
Rockford motorcyclists ride to get Pit bulls adopted
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline motorcyclists came together Saturday to raise awareness for some furry friends. It was part of the 4th Annual “Pips and Pipes Charity Ride.” The 120 mile ride ended at a “Players for Pits” adoption event. There was food, music, and pit bulls who are looking for a home. Some alumni […]
WIFR
It’s International Beer Day: celebrate at a local brewery
(WIFR) - A day to share a love for a craft dating back to 4,000 BCE, International Beer Day. Grab that beer you’ve been saving for a special occasion, or get some friends together and head out to one of many breweries around the stateline. Some of our picks include:
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Rockford Il
Head close to the Wisconsin-Illinois border, and you’ll find the city of Rockford. Remember you don’t just have to be in Chicago to be having fun in Illinois. There are interesting things to do in Rockford that will keep you entertained all week. Rockford has a myriad of cultural and historical things to see and do. Despite it being a relatively large city, it still has all the charming characteristics of a small town.
WIFR
Rockford ‘bark in the park’ teaches pet safety tips and promotes local businesses
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday was for the dogs as Rockford joined in on the fun with a bark in park free community gathering of local canine organizations. Sponsored by Illinois State Representative Dave Vella, the event had training demonstrations, pet safety tips and dog related goods from local vendors.
Rockford business supports city’s child rock stars
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local businesses put on an event to support Rockford’s own “School of Rock.” The rock and roll institute’s summer finale was held in collaboration with Culture Shock Clothing and Records, 2239 Charles St. They turned a parking lot into a stage, where people of all ages could enjoy the live music […]
Roscoe residents get muddy to keep Illinois beautiful
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Hundreds of people chose to get dirty on a hot, steamy Saturday for a good cause. It was the annual mud volleyball tournament at Riverside Park, 5215 River St. People were having fun in the sun and keeping cool in the mud, but more than that has kept people coming back […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: sources are reporting an automobile accident with possible injuries, in Loves Park
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 11:55 AM in the area of East Riverside and Bell School. Initial reports are saying that there is an automobile accident near this location. just north of the intersection. Sources are reporting possible injuries. It is unknown and the severity of...
WIFR
Torrential showers cause dangerous flash floods in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many intersections were impassable this morning as flash floods filled the streets hard and fast. Rockford residents experienced low visibility and dangerous roads during their morning commute, with flash floods reaching up to 5 inches deep. Many who live in local areas of lower elevation saw it the worst, with aquafers by Charles St. reaching it’s absolute limits as the water levels began to rise and pour into the nearby parking lots. Areas like Charles St. have had aquafers for quite a long time, but they were not prepared for such an aggressive downpour.
WIFR
Rockford Park District opens Alpine Hills Adventure Park Trails
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Park District officially opens a brand new area for the community to get active with Alpine Hills Adventure Park Trails. Roughly 1.2 miles of multi-use natural surface trails have been constructed for the community to utilize daily. The trails wind throughout the park and...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim In Rockton
At approximately 9:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 100 block of E Mechanic Street in Rockton for a stabbing victim. A unknown age male was reported to have been stabbed, possibly in the arm. He was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. No other details are...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Reports Of A Possible Stabbing Victim in Machesney Park
Sources are reporting a possible stabbing. Details are still dynamic. It happened around 5:20 pm. Initial reports are saying there is a possible stabbing victim near Leland and Wilson. WCSO have not yet released any information on the incident. We do have a lot of reports of several emergency personnel...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Shots Fired Then A Walk In At A Local Hospital…
A couple reports of shots fired in Rockford today:. In the area of Montague Rd and Foster Ave @ around 1:40 am. 100-200 block of Flintridge Dr @ around 6:00 am, then more shots fired in the area about 10 minutes later. In the 200 block of Prairie St around...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident Involving A Vehicle And Bike In Rockford
At approximately 1:10 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the 1500 block of 6th Avenue for reports a vehicle hit a subject on a bike. (Gonna assume bicycle) One person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. Avoid the area for...
WIFR
Local alpaca farm and fiber mill is animal safe haven
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - County fair season is in full swing, and one Poplar Grove family has been making the rounds. However, they aren’t bringing cows or pigs out to fairs, but alpacas. When you drive by Alpaca Pines Farm and Fiber Mill, owned by Vicki Donley and her family, you may notice a few animals. The operation is much larger than what initially meets the eye. The Donleys started with 2 alpacas in 2011. They have 34 today, along with a llama and four sheep.
WIFR
Kegel Harley-Davidson hosts charity ride benefitting local pet vendors
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mix of dogs, summer activities and a motorcycle ride, all that and more was going on over at Kegel Harley-Davidson for the pits and pipes charity ride. Players for pits partnered with Kegel Harley-Davidson for the event as a way to get dogs adopted in...
Illinois’ Newest Mission BBQ Location Will Begin Hiring Heroes Next Week
A couple of weeks ago we learned that the wait is almost over for the grand opening of Mission BBQ in Rockford. In case you missed this important morsel of information, I have a friend that has been hired to manage Mission BBQ's Rockford location and he told me the projected opening date for the new restaurant on E State St. is at the beginning of October! He also told me the hiring process would begin around the second week of August, and guess what? It's officially go time!
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Needed At Another Accident In Rockford
At approximately 11:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of E State Street and Oak Knolls Avenue N for a auto accident. *Side note: Units from the Rockford Fire Department were asked to wait for police to check the scene because someone possibly had a weapon, then one person said to be involved was reported to have fled the area on foot.
WIFR
Two story home in Rockford heavily damaged by smoke, fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Teams of first responders took on a working structure fire Friday afternoon. Responding units arrived in the 1000 block of 6th Street to put out the blaze. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but heavy smoke and water damage has displaced residents. Paramedics handed...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident on I-90
Sources are reporting a rollover accident. It happened this morning on I-90 near mile marker 10. Initial reports are saying that a vehicle has rolled over. Sounds like everyone was able to escape the vehicle. Injuries were being reported. Avoid the area, or expect possible delays. If you like Rockford...
