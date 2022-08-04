ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford motorcyclists ride to get Pit bulls adopted

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline motorcyclists came together Saturday to raise awareness for some furry friends. It was part of the 4th Annual “Pips and Pipes Charity Ride.” The 120 mile ride ended at a “Players for Pits” adoption event. There was food, music, and pit bulls who are looking for a home. Some alumni […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

It’s International Beer Day: celebrate at a local brewery

(WIFR) - A day to share a love for a craft dating back to 4,000 BCE, International Beer Day. Grab that beer you’ve been saving for a special occasion, or get some friends together and head out to one of many breweries around the stateline. Some of our picks include:
ROCKFORD, IL
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Rockford Il

Head close to the Wisconsin-Illinois border, and you’ll find the city of Rockford. Remember you don’t just have to be in Chicago to be having fun in Illinois. There are interesting things to do in Rockford that will keep you entertained all week. Rockford has a myriad of cultural and historical things to see and do. Despite it being a relatively large city, it still has all the charming characteristics of a small town.
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Rockford, IL
Cars
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Rockford, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Cars
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford business supports city’s child rock stars

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local businesses put on an event to support Rockford’s own “School of Rock.” The rock and roll institute’s summer finale was held in collaboration with Culture Shock Clothing and Records, 2239 Charles St. They turned a parking lot into a stage, where people of all ages could enjoy the live music […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Car#Vehicles#Car Club#Dj#Parking Lots#Food Drink#Cars Coffee
WIFR

Torrential showers cause dangerous flash floods in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many intersections were impassable this morning as flash floods filled the streets hard and fast. Rockford residents experienced low visibility and dangerous roads during their morning commute, with flash floods reaching up to 5 inches deep. Many who live in local areas of lower elevation saw it the worst, with aquafers by Charles St. reaching it’s absolute limits as the water levels began to rise and pour into the nearby parking lots. Areas like Charles St. have had aquafers for quite a long time, but they were not prepared for such an aggressive downpour.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford Park District opens Alpine Hills Adventure Park Trails

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Park District officially opens a brand new area for the community to get active with Alpine Hills Adventure Park Trails. Roughly 1.2 miles of multi-use natural surface trails have been constructed for the community to utilize daily. The trails wind throughout the park and...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim In Rockton

At approximately 9:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 100 block of E Mechanic Street in Rockton for a stabbing victim. A unknown age male was reported to have been stabbed, possibly in the arm. He was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. No other details are...
ROCKTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Accident Involving A Vehicle And Bike In Rockford

At approximately 1:10 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the 1500 block of 6th Avenue for reports a vehicle hit a subject on a bike. (Gonna assume bicycle) One person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. Avoid the area for...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Local alpaca farm and fiber mill is animal safe haven

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - County fair season is in full swing, and one Poplar Grove family has been making the rounds. However, they aren’t bringing cows or pigs out to fairs, but alpacas. When you drive by Alpaca Pines Farm and Fiber Mill, owned by Vicki Donley and her family, you may notice a few animals. The operation is much larger than what initially meets the eye. The Donleys started with 2 alpacas in 2011. They have 34 today, along with a llama and four sheep.
POPLAR GROVE, IL
Q985

Illinois’ Newest Mission BBQ Location Will Begin Hiring Heroes Next Week

A couple of weeks ago we learned that the wait is almost over for the grand opening of Mission BBQ in Rockford. In case you missed this important morsel of information, I have a friend that has been hired to manage Mission BBQ's Rockford location and he told me the projected opening date for the new restaurant on E State St. is at the beginning of October! He also told me the hiring process would begin around the second week of August, and guess what? It's officially go time!
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Needed At Another Accident In Rockford

At approximately 11:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of E State Street and Oak Knolls Avenue N for a auto accident. *Side note: Units from the Rockford Fire Department were asked to wait for police to check the scene because someone possibly had a weapon, then one person said to be involved was reported to have fled the area on foot.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Two story home in Rockford heavily damaged by smoke, fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Teams of first responders took on a working structure fire Friday afternoon. Responding units arrived in the 1000 block of 6th Street to put out the blaze. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but heavy smoke and water damage has displaced residents. Paramedics handed...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident on I-90

Sources are reporting a rollover accident. It happened this morning on I-90 near mile marker 10. Initial reports are saying that a vehicle has rolled over. Sounds like everyone was able to escape the vehicle. Injuries were being reported. Avoid the area, or expect possible delays. If you like Rockford...
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy