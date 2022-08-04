Akron man accused of buying home with drug money
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – An Akron man has been accused of using drug money and a fraud scheme to buy a new home in Akron and a Tesla vehicle.
According to federal officials, 40-year-old Nicholas Crawford faces 26 charges. Those charges include money laundering, wire fraud, and theft of government funds.
According to a federal indictment, in June 2018, Crawford allegedly bought a home for $325,000 using drug trafficking money.
Then in June 2020, Crawford is accused of defrauding the Small Business Administration (SBA) by using fake information to apply for a COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan. Crawford then allegedly used $105,500 of the relief funding, intended for business expenses, for personal use.
Crawford's purchases with illegally obtained money allegedly included a 2020 Tesla Model X.
The case was investigated by the FBI, IRS and Akron Police Department. Crawford will go before a federal judge in the case.
