ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron man accused of buying home with drug money

By Danielle Cotterman
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cwQ7w_0h4SrbKd00

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – An Akron man has been accused of using drug money and a fraud scheme to buy a new home in Akron and a Tesla vehicle.

According to federal officials, 40-year-old Nicholas Crawford faces 26 charges. Those charges include money laundering, wire fraud, and theft of government funds.

Guns seized from car full of teens in Akron

According to a federal indictment, in June 2018, Crawford allegedly bought a home for $325,000 using drug trafficking money.

Then in June 2020, Crawford is accused of defrauding the Small Business Administration (SBA) by using fake information to apply for a COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan. Crawford then allegedly used $105,500 of the relief funding, intended for business expenses, for personal use.

Crawford’s purchases with illegally obtained money allegedly included a 2020 Tesla Model X.

How much will Mega Millions winner get after taxes?

The case was investigated by the FBI, IRS and Akron Police Department. Crawford will go before a federal judge in the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 10

Eileen Brannan
4d ago

They say Akron doesn't have a drug problem..yeah right !! Why are these Akron teens then riding around with AK's ?!! It's like the blind leading the blind !! 🙄🙄

Reply(3)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man guilty of running unlicensed funeral homes

A man accused of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio has been convicted on dozens of felony charges. Shawnte Hardin maintained his innocence after a Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge found him guilty Friday on 31 counts, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year, Hardin, who was acquitted on […]
OHIO STATE
wqkt.com

Akron man charged for using illegal funds to purchase 325K home

An Akron man arrested Wednesday has been charged for using proceeds obtained from the sale of controlled substances and a wire fraud scheme to purchase a $325,000 home in Akron, as well as a Tesla-brand automobile. In a release, the U.S attorney’s office for Northern Ohio said Nicholas Crawford, 41 years old, was charged with 23 counts of money laundering, one count of wire fraud, one count of theft of goverment funds and one count of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity. In June 2018, Crawford purchased the home in Akron for $325,000, using funds that allegedly contained proceeds derived from drug trafficking. The indictment states Crawford initiated wire and electronic transfers with the intent to conceal the nature of the drug trafficking funds.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Ohio man accused of running fraudulent funeral services found guilty on dozens of charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of running fraudulent funeral services has been convicted of dozens of criminal charges. Shawnte Hardin was convicted of dozens of charges including abuse of a corpse and representing as a funeral director while unlicensed. Hardin opted out of a jury trial for a bench trial and a Lucas County judge found him guilty of 31 of the following charges:
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police locate car possibly involved in deadly double shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police on Sunday said detectives have located a car possibly involved in deadly shooting of a 4-year-old girl and 40-year-old man. According to police, shots were fired at a party on July 8 on Boulevard Street, killing Journei Tolbert, 4, and Johnny L. Gaiter, 40.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Drug Money#Fbi#Fraud#Akron Police Department#Nexstar Media Inc
cleveland19.com

19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A harsh sentence for 19-year-old Jaymarlon Hayes today who will now spend 71.5 years in prison. Cuyahoga County Judge William Vodrey said it’s where he belongs to protect the public. “The defense suggest that the defendant has the potential to do good. I hope...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Newton Falls man awaits sentencing for shooting death of Warren woman

Jury selection had been slated to begin Monday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court in the murder trial of an 82-year-old Newton Falls man accused of murdering a Warren woman. Instead, Richard Stevenson pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter. Stevenson was indicted in December for murder and...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
IRS
wqkt.com

Orrville man one of eight people arrested on drug trafficking charges

Eight people are now facing federal drug trafficking charges for their alleged ties to an organization that funneled cocaine into Wayne, Stark and Tuscarawas counties. A federal grand jury indictment was unsealed this week following Tuesday’s arrests of several suspects in Wooster and Stark County. One of the suspects arrested this week was 40-year Arnulfo Gomez-Araiza, of Orrville, whose organization reportedly supplied cocaine to the three-county area for at least the past 15 years. All eight of the defendants have pleaded not guilty and remain in custody awaiting federal court appearances.
ORRVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

92 bags of little white rocks on their way to crime lab: Orange Police Blotter

Speeding, driving under suspension, violation of a temporary protection order, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, auto towed: Harvard Road, Oxford Court. After stopping an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado going 56 mph in a 35 mph zone at 6:50 p.m. July 31, the patrol officer found that the driver, a University Heights man, 59, had a suspended license, as well as a temporary protection order, prohibiting him from having a gun.
ORANGE, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

58K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy