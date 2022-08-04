British automaker MG wants to pull off the (almost) impossible by developing a lightweight, fun-to-drive roadster that runs on electric power alone. It's a tough ask considering the weight of battery packs, but the electric MG Cyberster is happening. We saw it in some futuristic design sketches back in 2020, and it was no less jaw-dropping when revealed in concept form at the Auto Shanghai Show last year. With Lamborghini-like scissor doors, MG has now teased what looks to be the production-bound Cyberster in a new video. Not only do those doors appear to make it onto the production model, but there are several other surprises too.

