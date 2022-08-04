Read on www.agriculture.com
Related
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soy falls on rain forecasts; corn firm, wheat weak
CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Friday for the fourth session of the last five, pressured by forecasts for spotty Midwest rains that could boost the health of it crop as it passes through key development periods, traders said. "Last year taught us that crops can...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans fall; corn rises; wheat eases as Ukraine trade watched
CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Friday for the fourth session of the last five, pressured by forecasts for spotty Midwest rains that could boost the health of it crop as it passes through key development periods, traders said. "Last year taught us that crops can...
Agriculture Online
Evening Edition | Friday, August 6, 2022
In tonight's Evening Edition, read about extreme drought in the corn growing states, demand in the markets, and our editor's picks for "Tools of the Year" in Storage. Editor Natalina Sents Bausch covers the latest Drought Monitor and reports that as August begins, more than 51% of the lower 48 states are suffering from drought.
Agriculture Online
Western Corn Belt dry risks continue through mid-August
Hot weather returned to the Corn Belt in the first week of August 2022, week-ending August 6, as this was the fourth hottest first week of August in 30+ years for the Corn Belt, according to data from WeatherTrends360. Temperatures soared into the triple digits, primarily across the western and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat extends losses on Ukrainian exports, corn dips
SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid for a second session on Thursday, with pressure from expectations of higher sea-borne grain exports from war-torn Ukraine, which has eased concerns over global supplies. Corn lost ground, falling for the first time in four sessions, while soybeans ticked higher, although...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 7-10 cents, soy down 5-10 cents, corn down 7-8 cents
CHICAGO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 7 to 10 cents per bushel. * Wheat seen lower for the sixth...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Cattle, hog futures firm
CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile exchange live cattle futures firmed to their highest in more than three months on Friday, while hog futures edged back toward the 13-1/2-month high hit on Wednesday. CME August live cattle futures settled 0.175 cent higher at 137.875 cents per lb, with the front-month contract hitting its highest since April 29 during the session, and most-active October gained 0.225 cent to 143.875 cents.
Agriculture Online
Big U.S. chicken company, Mountaire, asks contractors to oppose transparency rule
WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Mountaire Farms, a top U.S. chicken company, is pressuring its contract farmers to oppose a Biden administration proposal aimed at improving their conditions because the company says it would ultimately reduce farmer pay, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and interviews with farmer advocates. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat falls on improving prospects for Ukraine exports
CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Friday as hopes rose for increased shipments from Ukraine's war-torn Black Sea ports, which could cut into the competitiveness of U.S. supplies on the export market, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade September soft red winter wheat futures contract settled down 6-3/4 cents at $7.75-3/4 a bushel. * The contract faced technical resistance at its 20-day moving average. * K.C. September hard red winter wheat for September delivery was off 11 cents at $8.49-1/4 a bushel. MGEX September spring wheat was down 6-3/4 cents at $8.87-1/2 a bushel. * For the week, soft red winter wheat was down 4.0%, hard red winter wheat was down 2.9% and MGEX spring wheat was down 2.0%. * Ukraine could start exporting wheat from this year's harvest from its sea ports in September under a landmark deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, Ukraine's first deputy minister of agriculture said. * South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee and Major Feedmill Group on Friday purchased about 120,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat expected to be sourced from Australia in private deals without issuing an international tender. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)
Agriculture Online
Grain prices trending down | Monday, August 8, 2022
After closing down in the overnight trade, grain prices continue downward this morning. September corn is down 5¢, and December corn is down 5¢. September soybeans are up 2¢, but November soybeans are down a penny. CBOT wheat is down 8¢. KC wheat is down 9¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 5¢.
Agriculture Online
Wheat and corn fall as more grain ships leave Ukraine
HAMBURG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn prices fell on Monday after reports of more ships sailing from Ukraine to bring grain exports into global markets. Welcome rain and lower temperatures forecast in the U.S. Midwest also weakened corn and soybeans. The Chicago Board of Trade's most active...
Agriculture Online
D4 exceptional drought in 3 of top 18 corn growing states
As August begins, more than 51% of the lower 48 states are suffering from drought. Of the top 18 corn growing states, D4 exceptional drought has been reported in three – Texas, Kansas, and Nebraska. Texas. The D4 regions in Texas expanded during the 7-day period ending August 2...
Comments / 0