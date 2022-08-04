Louisiana Man Sentenced to 40 Years for the Murder of a U.S. Postal Carrier

Read on calcasieu.info
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
klax-tv.com
Postal Employee shot while delivering mail
SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael Jarred Gentry, 33, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced today by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. on a charge of second degree murder. Gentry was sentenced to 480 months (40 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
Louisiana Driver Transported to Hospital After Railroad Crash Sets Big Rig Ablaze
Louisiana Driver Transported to Hospital After Railroad Crash Sets Big Rig Ablaze. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on August 5, 2022, one man was transported to the hospital after a train crashed into his 18-wheeler causing it to catch on fire. According to authorities, the call came...
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Leaving Child Unattended in a Vehicle in a Parking Garage in Shreveport
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Leaving Child Unattended in a Vehicle in a Parking Garage in Shreveport. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on August 4, 2022, that on August 3, 2022, police were called to the 400 block of Clyde Fant Parkway in relation to an unaccompanied child inside a vehicle. Officers discovered a vehicle in a parking garage with a 6-year-old child inside. According to police, the car was turned off and the windows were rolled up.
KTAL
Shreveport man sentenced to 40 years in slaying of mail carrier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man will serve 40 years in prison without parole for the fatal shooting of a local mail carrier. Michael Gentry, 33, pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder in the June 20, 2019, death of 52-year-old Antonio Williams, a United States Postal Service letter carrier who was delivering mail at a South Highlands apartment complex on Dudley Drive when he was killed.
KTAL
Bossier City man convicted of killing woman in drive-by shooting
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man faces life in prison following his conviction in the fatal shooting of woman prosecutors say was the victim of mistaken identity in a drive-by shooting. A Bossier Parish jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict of second-degree murder Saturday against 31-year-old...
brproud.com
Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
Shreveport man arrested by Monroe Police, accused of arousing himself in public and in front of minors
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 7:59 PM, Monroe Police responded to a disturbance call at the Delta Mini Mart located on the 2100 block of Desiard Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they observed 38-year-old Donavan O. Valliere sitting on […]
Suspects Sought by Authorities in Louisiana Business Burglary and Theft of Air Compressor and Other Items
Suspects Sought by Authorities in Louisiana Business Burglary and Theft of Air Compressor and Other Items. Shreveport, Louisiana – On August 3, 2022, Shreveport Police Department reported that on July 4, 2022, at 1:15 p.m., in the 1300 block of Grimmett Drive at the Carvana dealership, what appeared to be a white male was observed burglarizing a garage on the property. According to police, he had at least two accomplices, a black male who does appear on video and another individual in the back seat of the SUV. An air compressor and multiple cases of Dasani water were taken during the burglary.
Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in July Vehicle Burglary Case
Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in July Vehicle Burglary Case. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on August 3, 2022, that on July 16, 2022, officers responded to a vehicle burglary in the 500 block of Pierremont Road. According to Shreveport Police, the video and photographs in this article show the individual returning to the vehicle to steal the vehicle. He was caught on tape a few minutes before burglarizing the vehicle and stealing the keys from a pocketbook inside.
wbrz.com
Police: 6-year-old left in hot car at Louisiana casino; woman arrested for child desertion
SHREVEPORT - Police arrested a woman for leaving a child inside a hot car at a casino parking garage. Shreveport Police said they were called to Bally's Casino, where they found the 6-year-old in the car with the engine turned off and windows rolled up. The child was rushed to a hospital and is expected make a full recovery.
COVID-19 vaccine to be required for most public university students in Louisiana
Most Louisiana public universities will require the COVID-19 vaccine this fall, though a liberal vaccine exemption policy offered through state law also will also make it easy for students to circumvent those mandates. The University of Louisiana system, Southern University system and LSU Shreveport will require the vaccine. LSU’s two health sciences centers, its main […] The post COVID-19 vaccine to be required for most public university students in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Unclaimed: Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisiana
A winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Bossier City last week worth $10,000 remains unclaimed.
Four Louisiana Cities Rank In The Top 100 Highest STD Rates
As they say, when you visit Louisiana be sure and try the crabs. Four Louisiana cities rank in the Top 100 U.S. Cities with the highest cases of STDs. Before we get to that, I would like to mention that Tuscaloosa, Alabama was #57 on the list...figures. So what are...
KSLA
Ratchet City Music Fest will be showcasing local talent
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Local musical artists will be featured at the Ratchet City Music Fest at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds, and there are a lot of activities to look forward to. MC Circle productions presents its 5th Annual Ratchet City Music Fest at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds on August...
