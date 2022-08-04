Louisiana Man Sentenced to 40 Years for the Murder of a U.S. Postal Carrier

Suspects Sought by Authorities in Louisiana Business Burglary and Theft of Air Compressor and Other Items. Shreveport, Louisiana – On August 3, 2022, Shreveport Police Department reported that on July 4, 2022, at 1:15 p.m., in the 1300 block of Grimmett Drive at the Carvana dealership, what appeared to be a white male was observed burglarizing a garage on the property. According to police, he had at least two accomplices, a black male who does appear on video and another individual in the back seat of the SUV. An air compressor and multiple cases of Dasani water were taken during the burglary.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO