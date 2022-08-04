ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 40 Years for the Murder of a U.S. Postal Carrier

 4 days ago
SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael Jarred Gentry, 33, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced today by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. on a charge of second degree murder. Gentry was sentenced to 480 months (40 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport man sentenced to 40 years in slaying of mail carrier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man will serve 40 years in prison without parole for the fatal shooting of a local mail carrier. Michael Gentry, 33, pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder in the June 20, 2019, death of 52-year-old Antonio Williams, a United States Postal Service letter carrier who was delivering mail at a South Highlands apartment complex on Dudley Drive when he was killed.
SHREVEPORT, LA
