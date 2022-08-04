Read on www.sfgate.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
Napa California's Porchfest is back with a unique way to share community, music and foodJames PatrickNapa, CA
Police Make an Arrest in Multiple Cold Cases With One Dating Back 42 YearsJames PatrickSolano County, CA
Related
SFGate
One Killed, One Injured In Fatal Car Shooting
A Thursday evening shooting in Stockton left a male driver dead and a teenage girl passenger injured, police said. Officers responded at 5:25 p.m. to a report of a shooting at Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive in the Valley Oak District. A 19-year-old man, identified as the driver, and a...
SFGate
Police: Avoid Area Of South Van Ness And 16Th Street Due To Police Activity
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police are asking the public to avoid the area of South Van Ness Avenue and 16th Street in San Francisco due to police activity. Emergency crews are on scene and traffic delays are expected. Drivers should expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time, according to police.
SFGate
Officers Halt Two 20-Car Sideshows
Santa Rosa Police Department officers impounded nine cars and arrested multiple drivers that participated in Friday night sideshow activities, the department announced on Saturday. At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue after fairgoers heard sideshow activity from the Sonoma County fairgrounds. On the scene, police said...
SFGate
Arrest Made In July Shooting, Victim Remains Hospitalized
A San Francisco man was arrested last week in Fairfield on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and other charges, police in San Francisco announced this morning. Acie Green, 30, is accused of shooting a 25-year-old man on the 2600 block of San Bruno Avenue on July 30. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
One Dead, Three Wounded In Two Separate Oakland Shootings Saturday
OAKLAND (BCN) Two separate Oakland shootings claimed the life of one man and left three other people wounded early Saturday, police said. Police said the homicide marks Oakland's 71st life lost. At this time last year, there were 77 lives lost, according to police. The fatal shooting happened around 3:15...
SFGate
Berkeley Fire Department Advises Residents To Understand Extreme Fire Weather, Have Plan
The Berkeley Fire Department is advising residents in the Berkeley Hills neighborhood to have a plan ready to evacuate and stay elsewhere in the event the department designates "extreme fire weather," which is more severe than a red flag warning. The guidance from the fire department was issued last week....
SFGate
Da Presses Charges In Fatal Dui Case
The Napa County District Attorney is filing charges against a suspect in a July drunk driving case that left one dead and four injured, the office announced last week. According to criminal complaint files, suspect Susan Burnham Jevarian was allegedly driving on the wrong side of State Route 29 when her vehicle collided into three other vehicles on July 23. As a result of the crash, her passenger died and four others suffered injuries of various degrees.
SFGate
Man Robbed Of Rolex Watch While Exiting Vehicle
SAN LEANDRO (BCN) Police in San Leandro are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday in which a man was robbed of his Rolex watch. On Tuesday, officers with the San Leandro Police Department responded to a report of a robbery in the 15100 block of Crosby Street in the Washington Manor area of San Leandro.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
Man Shot To Death In East Oakland Friday
OAKLAND (BCN) A man was shot to death early Friday morning in east Oakland, police officials said. Officers responded to the 3300 block of Courtland Avenue around 6:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person down, according to police. The officers found a man with what appeared to be...
SFGate
Rapper Young Slo-Be Shot, Killed At 29
A Stockton-based rap artist was slayed in a shooting Friday morning in Manteca, police said. Officers found 29-year-old Manteca resident Disean Victor, also known by his musical name Young Slo-Be, suffering from gunshot wounds at 8:17 a.m. in the 100 block of Trevino Avenue. Authorities said they performed live-saving measures...
Uber and Lyft prices surged out of control in SF on the first night of Outside Lands
Moral of the story: if you can, bike.
SFGate
Councilmember Resigns Due To Move To Sonoma Co.
MILL VALLEY (BCN) Mill Valley City Councilmember Sashi Sabaratnam resigned from the council effective this week, citing a recent divorce that is prompting a move north to Sonoma County. Sabaratnam, who was first elected to the City Council in 2015 and was re-elected in 2020, said at Monday's council meeting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Astonishingly expensive Bay Area cruise, with excursion to Stockton, to launch soon
For $5,397, you can book a European river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest. Or, for a minimum of $6,095 per person, you can cruise from San Francisco to Stockton to see ... the Stockton 99 Speedway.
As Yerba Buena Island’s new residents move in, evicted residents look back
"Rather than saying it's an enclave for the rich, people should be saying, 'Isn't this a spectacular execution of what San Francisco aspires to be?'"
San Francisco Chinatown restaurant Dim Sum Corner vandalized a third time this year: 'We're over it.'
The restaurant was previously targeted in June.
My advice after going to Day One of San Francisco's Outside Lands: Go
One-day tickets are still available for Saturday and Sunday.
SFGate
Homeless Union Agrees To End Lawsuit After City Of Sausalito Agrees To Housing Fund
The City of Sausalito has settled a lawsuit with a local homeless advocacy organization that will provide housing assistance to people sheltering at Marinship Park. The agreement will establish an $18,000 fund to be administered by the Sausalito Homeless Union, according to a statement released by the city last week.
These 8 San Francisco homes sold for under $1 million last month
Only one of the eight homes approaches 1,300 square feet.
SFGate
Local bag maker lampoons Austin as 'San Francisco's hottest neighborhood'
According to San Francisco bag makers Peak Design, the hottest neighborhood in San Francisco is Austin, Texas. The 3-minute video begins by describing Austin as "nestled on San Francisco's southeast side," then Peak Design creative director Lawrence P. Lander (whose LinkedIn says he is an Austin resident) proceeds to give a tour of the Texas city that has seen an extraordinary influx of Bay Area residents in recent years.
The Bay Area has the largest gap between renting and buying a home in the nation
Even as the Bay Area housing market cools and competition slows, that may not mean it's time to buy a home.
Comments / 0