Fairfield, CA

SFGate

One Killed, One Injured In Fatal Car Shooting

A Thursday evening shooting in Stockton left a male driver dead and a teenage girl passenger injured, police said. Officers responded at 5:25 p.m. to a report of a shooting at Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive in the Valley Oak District. A 19-year-old man, identified as the driver, and a...
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

Officers Halt Two 20-Car Sideshows

Santa Rosa Police Department officers impounded nine cars and arrested multiple drivers that participated in Friday night sideshow activities, the department announced on Saturday. At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue after fairgoers heard sideshow activity from the Sonoma County fairgrounds. On the scene, police said...
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Arrest Made In July Shooting, Victim Remains Hospitalized

A San Francisco man was arrested last week in Fairfield on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and other charges, police in San Francisco announced this morning. Acie Green, 30, is accused of shooting a 25-year-old man on the 2600 block of San Bruno Avenue on July 30. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

One Dead, Three Wounded In Two Separate Oakland Shootings Saturday

OAKLAND (BCN) Two separate Oakland shootings claimed the life of one man and left three other people wounded early Saturday, police said. Police said the homicide marks Oakland's 71st life lost. At this time last year, there were 77 lives lost, according to police. The fatal shooting happened around 3:15...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Da Presses Charges In Fatal Dui Case

The Napa County District Attorney is filing charges against a suspect in a July drunk driving case that left one dead and four injured, the office announced last week. According to criminal complaint files, suspect Susan Burnham Jevarian was allegedly driving on the wrong side of State Route 29 when her vehicle collided into three other vehicles on July 23. As a result of the crash, her passenger died and four others suffered injuries of various degrees.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Man Robbed Of Rolex Watch While Exiting Vehicle

SAN LEANDRO (BCN) Police in San Leandro are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday in which a man was robbed of his Rolex watch. On Tuesday, officers with the San Leandro Police Department responded to a report of a robbery in the 15100 block of Crosby Street in the Washington Manor area of San Leandro.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
SFGate

Man Shot To Death In East Oakland Friday

OAKLAND (BCN) A man was shot to death early Friday morning in east Oakland, police officials said. Officers responded to the 3300 block of Courtland Avenue around 6:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person down, according to police. The officers found a man with what appeared to be...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Rapper Young Slo-Be Shot, Killed At 29

A Stockton-based rap artist was slayed in a shooting Friday morning in Manteca, police said. Officers found 29-year-old Manteca resident Disean Victor, also known by his musical name Young Slo-Be, suffering from gunshot wounds at 8:17 a.m. in the 100 block of Trevino Avenue. Authorities said they performed live-saving measures...
MANTECA, CA
SFGate

Councilmember Resigns Due To Move To Sonoma Co.

MILL VALLEY (BCN) Mill Valley City Councilmember Sashi Sabaratnam resigned from the council effective this week, citing a recent divorce that is prompting a move north to Sonoma County. Sabaratnam, who was first elected to the City Council in 2015 and was re-elected in 2020, said at Monday's council meeting...
MILL VALLEY, CA
SFGate

Local bag maker lampoons Austin as 'San Francisco's hottest neighborhood'

According to San Francisco bag makers Peak Design, the hottest neighborhood in San Francisco is Austin, Texas. The 3-minute video begins by describing Austin as "nestled on San Francisco's southeast side," then Peak Design creative director Lawrence P. Lander (whose LinkedIn says he is an Austin resident) proceeds to give a tour of the Texas city that has seen an extraordinary influx of Bay Area residents in recent years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

