ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Travel delays from Midwest storms cause ripple effect in Albany

Travelers across the country remained stranded in airports Monday, after a brutal weekend of air travel. Nationwide, thousands of flights were delayed over the weekend, and more were delayed Monday. Most of the issues were caused by storms in the Midwest. Albany International Airport Spokesperson Doug Myers says Chicago had...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Jumpin’ Jacks closes for second day due to heat

The heat caused a Capital Region staple to close for the second day in a row. Jumpin’ Jacks in Scotia closed all day on Monday. They were also closed Sunday due to the heat. They plan to reopen Tuesday at 11 a.m.
SCOTIA, NY
WNYT

Troy man drowns in Mohawk River

A Troy man has drowned in the Mohawk River. The sheriff’s office says they responded to Terminal Road in Halfmoon around 7:30 Sunday evening for a report of a drowning. The caller said they saw a deceased person submerged in three to five feet of water. Crews were able...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Downtown businesses struggle while more people work from home

Working from home is the new normal for many people across the United States, including in Albany. However, the businesses that served the traditional American morning rush are hurting. 13 Investigates spoke to one business in downtown Albany seeing a fraction of the normal foot traffic from office workers. Emil’s...
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
WNYT

Weekend Warren County fire under investigation

An investigation is underway after a weekend fire in Stony Creek, Warren County. The fire broke out at 138 Harrisburg Rd. just before noon on Sunday. It took firefighters from multiple departments nearly three hours to get the flames under control. The home sustained substantial damage. The homeowners were not...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Schenectady hit-and-run leaves child in critical condition

Police in Schenectady are investigating a hit-and-run that left a child in critical condition. NewsChannel 13 is told just before 9 p.m. Sunday night, two vehicles crashed in the area of Craig and Strong streets. A car with two adults and two kids was hit by another car, which drove...
SCHENECTADY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms
WNYT

‘The Flash’ actor arrested in Bennington County

A well-known actor who portrays a superhero has been arrested in Bennington County, Vermont for burglary. Actor Ezra Miller, star of the upcoming film “The Flash,” was arrested just before midnight on Sunday. Police say Miller broke into a home on May 1 in the town of Stamford....
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
WNYT

Greene County man dies after falling off cliff

A Greene County man has died after falling off a cliff. Police say 40-year-old Christopher Stanton was in a pickup truck they stopped at Route 67 and O’Hara Road in Durham around 11:30 Monday evening. They say Stanton fled on foot as a trooper approached. He was later found...
WNYT

Rotterdam Fire Dept. gets $1M in state funding for improvements

The Rotterdam Fire Department is receiving some big-time funding to aid in much-needed improvements to the station. Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara presented the volunteer department with a check Tuesday for $1 million. That’s the largest investment the department has ever received. Santabarbara was able to secure the funding completely through...
ROTTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Suspect arraigned in Bennington homicide

The man accused in last week’s homicide in Bennington, Vermont was arraigned Tuesday. Raul Cardona is charged with second-degree murder. Cardona turned himself in to police on Monday. He was arraigned in Vermont Superior Court in Bennington on Tuesday. His family came from Springfield, Massachusetts to support him. Court...
BENNINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WNYT

Albany man accused of stabbing roommate

An Albany man is accused of stabbing his roommate in the abdomen. Police say it happened in their apartment in the area of Delaware Avenue and Whitehall Road, late Sunday morning. Harvey Forrest is charged with assault and weapons possession. He was sent to the Albany County Jail. The 40-year-old...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Colonie man accused of photographing woman in campground’s public shower

A Colonie man is accused of taking pictures of someone while they were taking a shower. State police arrested 45-year-old Mark Siciliano from Colonie. Officers were called to the Warrensburg Travel Park & Riverfront Campground in Warrensburg on Saturday. They learned that Siciliano took photos of a victim taking a shower while in the public bathroom.
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Albany traffic stop leads to drug charges

An Albany woman is facing drug charges after a traffic stop by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Kassandra Levesque, 31, was stopped Monday on Northern Boulevard. The sheriff’s office says she had crack cocaine laced with fentanyl and nine clonazepam pills. Levesque now faces multiple charges, including third-degree...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

GlobalFoundries gets another big chip order worth billions

There’s another big boost for Saratoga County computer chipmaker GlobalFoundries. Qualcomm has agreed to buy an additional $4.2 billion worth of semiconductors from them. It’s been a good week for GlobalFoundries. Congress passed The CHIPS Act last week. Once the president signs it, federal money targeted for making...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy