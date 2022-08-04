Read full article on original website
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rdKristen WaltersAlbany, NY
5 of the most amazing caves in New York you must seeTravel Maven
WNYT
Travel delays from Midwest storms cause ripple effect in Albany
Travelers across the country remained stranded in airports Monday, after a brutal weekend of air travel. Nationwide, thousands of flights were delayed over the weekend, and more were delayed Monday. Most of the issues were caused by storms in the Midwest. Albany International Airport Spokesperson Doug Myers says Chicago had...
WNYT
Jumpin’ Jacks closes for second day due to heat
The heat caused a Capital Region staple to close for the second day in a row. Jumpin’ Jacks in Scotia closed all day on Monday. They were also closed Sunday due to the heat. They plan to reopen Tuesday at 11 a.m.
WNYT
Troy man drowns in Mohawk River
A Troy man has drowned in the Mohawk River. The sheriff’s office says they responded to Terminal Road in Halfmoon around 7:30 Sunday evening for a report of a drowning. The caller said they saw a deceased person submerged in three to five feet of water. Crews were able...
WNYT
Downtown businesses struggle while more people work from home
Working from home is the new normal for many people across the United States, including in Albany. However, the businesses that served the traditional American morning rush are hurting. 13 Investigates spoke to one business in downtown Albany seeing a fraction of the normal foot traffic from office workers. Emil’s...
WNYT
Staffing crisis at Saratoga Bridges leaves hundreds of families in limbo
Staffing shortages are creating headaches for businesses all across the country. However, when Social Services agencies can’t find enough workers, there are many families who feel the impact. Such is the case in the Capital Region at Saratoga Bridges. For the 200 or so individuals who take part in...
WNYT
Weekend Warren County fire under investigation
An investigation is underway after a weekend fire in Stony Creek, Warren County. The fire broke out at 138 Harrisburg Rd. just before noon on Sunday. It took firefighters from multiple departments nearly three hours to get the flames under control. The home sustained substantial damage. The homeowners were not...
WNYT
Toxic chemical spill wipes out aquatic life in Coxsackie creek
COXSACKIE – According to the DEC, the Potic Creek provides habitat for at least a dozen variety of fish, but after a toxic chemical spill this weekend, officials say every one of those species has been wiped out. “We discovered more or less, a total wipe out of the...
WNYT
Schenectady hit-and-run leaves child in critical condition
Police in Schenectady are investigating a hit-and-run that left a child in critical condition. NewsChannel 13 is told just before 9 p.m. Sunday night, two vehicles crashed in the area of Craig and Strong streets. A car with two adults and two kids was hit by another car, which drove...
WNYT
‘The Flash’ actor arrested in Bennington County
A well-known actor who portrays a superhero has been arrested in Bennington County, Vermont for burglary. Actor Ezra Miller, star of the upcoming film “The Flash,” was arrested just before midnight on Sunday. Police say Miller broke into a home on May 1 in the town of Stamford....
WNYT
Greene County man dies after falling off cliff
A Greene County man has died after falling off a cliff. Police say 40-year-old Christopher Stanton was in a pickup truck they stopped at Route 67 and O’Hara Road in Durham around 11:30 Monday evening. They say Stanton fled on foot as a trooper approached. He was later found...
WNYT
Rotterdam Fire Dept. gets $1M in state funding for improvements
The Rotterdam Fire Department is receiving some big-time funding to aid in much-needed improvements to the station. Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara presented the volunteer department with a check Tuesday for $1 million. That’s the largest investment the department has ever received. Santabarbara was able to secure the funding completely through...
WNYT
Suspect arraigned in Bennington homicide
The man accused in last week’s homicide in Bennington, Vermont was arraigned Tuesday. Raul Cardona is charged with second-degree murder. Cardona turned himself in to police on Monday. He was arraigned in Vermont Superior Court in Bennington on Tuesday. His family came from Springfield, Massachusetts to support him. Court...
WNYT
Albany man accused of stabbing roommate
An Albany man is accused of stabbing his roommate in the abdomen. Police say it happened in their apartment in the area of Delaware Avenue and Whitehall Road, late Sunday morning. Harvey Forrest is charged with assault and weapons possession. He was sent to the Albany County Jail. The 40-year-old...
WNYT
New Hampshire woman arrested in Schoharie County on burglary charges
State police have arrested a woman originally from New Hampshire on burglary charges. Police say 76-year-old Donna Bachorek was driving a stolen car. State police found the stolen car with Bachorek behind the wheel at a convenience store in Richmondville. Police say the car was stolen from Michigan. Bachorek was...
WNYT
Saratoga Springs hosts emergency council meeting on paying city vendors
The Saratoga Springs City Council held an emergency meeting Saturday to vote on a resolution which would allow the city to pay its vendors. But as Jonathan Hunter found out, there was a disagreement at the meeting about how the city should move forward.
WNYT
Colonie man accused of photographing woman in campground’s public shower
A Colonie man is accused of taking pictures of someone while they were taking a shower. State police arrested 45-year-old Mark Siciliano from Colonie. Officers were called to the Warrensburg Travel Park & Riverfront Campground in Warrensburg on Saturday. They learned that Siciliano took photos of a victim taking a shower while in the public bathroom.
WNYT
Albany traffic stop leads to drug charges
An Albany woman is facing drug charges after a traffic stop by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Kassandra Levesque, 31, was stopped Monday on Northern Boulevard. The sheriff’s office says she had crack cocaine laced with fentanyl and nine clonazepam pills. Levesque now faces multiple charges, including third-degree...
WNYT
New law requires large warning labels at Albany County gun sellers
Warning labels will soon be required wherever guns are sold in Albany County. The county legislature passed a local ordinance requiring all gun stores, dealers, and vendors in the county to display a sign at their businesses. The sign warns of the risk of suicide and accidental death. The law...
WNYT
GlobalFoundries gets another big chip order worth billions
There’s another big boost for Saratoga County computer chipmaker GlobalFoundries. Qualcomm has agreed to buy an additional $4.2 billion worth of semiconductors from them. It’s been a good week for GlobalFoundries. Congress passed The CHIPS Act last week. Once the president signs it, federal money targeted for making...
