Donald Trump endorses Adam Steen in race against Robin Vos

MILWAUKEE — In the final days before the August primary, Adam Steen sealed an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

"I had no indication until he gave me a phone call. It was really good to hear him," Steen said.

Steen is challenging Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in the 63rd Assembly District.

"I believe it puts the nail on the coffin for Robin Vos. I've been knocking on doors for at least the last six months and the continual theme is people are sick of the same thing," Steen said.

"It's certainly not surprising to me that after he has been singularly focused on overturning the 2020 election, which I have said is impossible," Rep. Vos replied when asked if Trump's endorsement mattered in his race.

For Vos, who has supported Trump in the past, other big-name conservatives are backing his campaign.

"Look I've been endorsed by Gov. Walker. I've been endorsed by Tommy Thompson, the NRA, Right to Life, most local community leaders. Those are the endorsements that I think carry just as much if not more sway than one former president," Vos said.

The former president also backed Tim Michels for governor while former Vice President Mike Pence endorsed Rebecca Kleefisch.

"Most of the people he's endorsed this year have won, but several important exceptions are also there. I don't think the Trump endorsement is a guarantee of victory, but it's an important thing," said Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette Law School Poll.

Whether Trump's endorsement hurts or helps a candidate in Wisconsin depends on where you stand considering Republicans like former Gov. Scott Walker endorsed Kleefisch. The contrast depicts divisions within the party itself.

"I don't know who's going to win on Tuesday. It might be a big win. It might be a very narrow win. But I think it'll have more to do with the campaigns that candidates ran and not much to do with the endorsements per se," Franklin said.