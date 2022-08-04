Read on www.zacks.com
Avnet (AVT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
AVT - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 10. The company's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 21.2%. Avnet estimates fiscal fourth-quarter revenues in the range of $6 billion to $6.4 billion (mid-point...
3 Service Firms Poised to Beat Estimates This Earnings Season
The Zacks Business Services sector is expected to have performed well in the April-June quarter of 2022, backed by a solid demand environment, driven by strength in manufacturing and service activities. However, continued supply-chain disruptions, inflationary pressure and labor market constraints are likely to have remained as headwinds. Per the...
Northern Oil (NOG) Q2 Earnings & Sales Outperform Estimates
NOG - Free Report) , the independent oil and gas producer, reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57, primarily attributable to greater net production and much higher commodity prices compared with the last quarter. Moreover, the bottom line improved considerably from the year-ago profit of 92 cents.
Utility Stocks' Q2 Earnings Due on Aug 4: ED, DUK & More
ED - Free Report) , Duke Energy (. NRG - Free Report) , is set to announce their earnings on Aug 4. The Zacks Utilities sector is expected to have benefited in the second quarter from a revival of demand in the commercial and industrial groups of customers. An improvement in economic conditions after the pandemic has been generating fresh demand for utility services.
HubSpot (HUBS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
HUBS - Free Report) reported relatively healthy second-quarter 2022 results, with both the bottom line and the top line surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, driven by strong product innovation and a deep understanding of its customers’ requirements. The company’s strategic priority is to deliver a world-class front-office platform by investing in anchor hubs and innovating new emerging hubs. The company continues to expand its app ecosystem, with its integration catalog growing nearly 40% year over year. HubSpot also remains focused on becoming a leading CRM platform provider in the near future. The solid quarterly performance was reflected in share price appreciation post earnings release.
Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Q2 Loss Wider & Revenues Beat
SPR - Free Report) have declined 3.5% to reach $30.40 since its second-quarter results. The company reported a second-quarter 2022 adjusted loss of $1.21 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for a loss of 23 cents. The bottom line also deteriorated significantly from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 31 cents per share.
Viatris' (VTRS) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates
VTRS - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 88 cents per share in the second quarter of 2022, easily beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 98 cents. Total revenues came in at $4.12 billion, down 10% year over year....
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 8th
DK - Free Report) : This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.6% over the last 60 days. Delek US Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus. Delek US Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delek US Holdings,...
Standard Motor (SMP) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Increase Y/Y
SMP - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 93 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21. Lower-than-anticipated income from the Engine Management and Temperature Control segments resulted in the downslide. Also, the bottom line declined 26.2% from the prior-year quarter’s $1.26 a share. Total...
What's in Store for American International's (AIG) Q2 Earnings?
AIG - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 8, after the market closes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American International’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.23 per share, which indicates a decline of 19.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Meanwhile, our estimate suggests earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 in the to-be-reported quarter.
TreeHouse Foods (THS) Lined Up for Q2 Earnings: Things to Note
THS - Free Report) is likely to report an increase in the top line from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure when it reports second-quarter 2022 earnings on Aug 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,102 million, suggesting a rise of 10% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
WESCO (WCC) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
WCC - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.19 per share, reflecting year-over-year growth of 59%. Also, the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.9%. The company reported quarterly net sales of $5.48 billion, up 19% year over year. Also, the figure beat the Zacks Consensus...
Has Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
DLNG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question. Dynagas LNG is one of 143 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit...
Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Q2 Earnings to Ail From High Costs
L - Free Report) ouisiana-Pacific Corporation ( LPX - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 9, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9% and 11%, respectively. Its earnings and revenues rose 68.8% and 31% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures.
Huntsman's (HUN) Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates in Q2
HUN - Free Report) recorded profits of $242 million or $1.10 per share in the second quarter of 2022, rising from $172 million or 70 cents in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.28 in the reported quarter from 86 cents in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14.
IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
IQ - Free Report) closed at $3.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.26% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
Magnolia (MGY) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat
MGY - Free Report) reported a second-quarter adjusted net income of $1.10 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 but improving from the year-ago quarter’s bottom line of 56 cents. This year-over-year improvement in the bottom line can be primarily attributed to a surge in commodity prices...
Teradata (TDC) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
TDC - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 33 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metric declined 55.4% year over year and 49.2%, sequentially. The figure comfortably came above Teradata’s guided range of 26-30 cents per share. Revenues of $430 million were...
3 Stocks to Leverage Strong Refining & Marketing MLP Fundamentals
TRGP - Free Report) , Calumet Specialty Products Partners (. GLP - Free Report) have lots of upside and are likely to see impressive revenue and cash flow growth. Master limited partnerships (or MLPs) differ from regular stocks since interests in them are referred to as units, and unitholders (not shareholders) are partners in the business. Importantly, these low-risk hybrid entities bring together the tax benefits of a limited partnership with the liquidity of publicly traded securities that earn a stable income. The assets owned by these partnerships are typically oil and natural gas pipelines and storage/infrastructure facilities. The Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining & Marketing MLP industry is a sub-sector of this business model. These firms operate refined products' terminals, storage facilities and transportation services. They are involved in selling refined petroleum products (including heating oil, gasoline, residual oil, jet fuel, etc.) and a plethora of non-energy materials (like asphalt, road salt, clay and gypsum).
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates (Revised)
ICPT - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.68 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.53. This compares to loss of $0.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
