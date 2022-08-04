ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Les Misérables coming to Fisher Theatre this winter; tickets on sale Aug. 12

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w5Gv3_0h4Sohx000

Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Les Misérables is coming to Detroit this winter with performances at The Fisher Theatre.

The musical will take place Dec. 20, 2022 through Jan. 8, 2023 with tickets going on sale Aug. 12 at 10 a.m.

They are available on Ticketmaster, the Broadway in Detroit ticket office or by phone at 800-982-2787.

“The phenomenon of Les Misérables never fails to astound me. No show in history has been able to continually reinvent itself and remain a contemporary musical attracting new generations of brilliant new talent, many of whom go on to international stardom. No show in the world has ever demonstrated the survival of the human spirit better than Les Miz, and it's time to let the people sing again. We are all thrilled to be Bringing Her Home to you," Mackintosh said of the show.

Performance times for LES MISÉRABLES appearing December 20, 2022- January 8, 2023 at the Fisher Theatre located at 3011 W. Grand Blvd., in Detroit are:

  • Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, December 21, 2022 matinee at 1:00 p.m., evening at 8:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
  • Friday, December 23, 2022 matinee at 1:00 p.m., evening at 8:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, December 24, 2022 matinee at 1:00 p.m.
  • No show on Christmas Day
  • Monday, December 26, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
  • Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, December 28, 2022 matinee at 1:00 p.m., evening at 8:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, December 29, 2022 matinee at 1:00 p.m., evening at 8:00 p.m.
  • Friday, December 30, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, December 31, 2022 matinee at 1:00 p.m., evening at 6:30 p.m.
  • No show on New Year’s Day or January 2
  • Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.
  • Friday, January 6, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. *Special Open Caption performance
  • Saturday, January 7, 2023 matinee at 1:00 p.m., evening at 8:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, January 8, 2023 matinee at 1:00 p.m., evening at 6:30 p.m.

ClickOnDetroit.com

Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand

Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This place was voted the best craft store in the D

All week long we have been revealing the winners of our Vote 4 The Best contest, which is voted on by our viewers. Today Tati Amare revealed the winner of the craft store category: Scrappy Chic in Livonia. The owner of Scrappy Chic, Renee Ford, said winning is awesome and...
LIVONIA, MI
visitdetroit.com

Undergoing $40 Million Transformation, the Inn at St. Johns is now Saint John’s Resort

DETROIT, MI (August 5, 2022) – Saint John’s Resort is currently undergoing an exciting $40M transformation that includes a renovation of their historic seminary, which has not been used in 10-plus years, to build a one-of-a-kind indoor and outdoor ballroom space for up to 2,000 people as well as the development of a 6,200 square foot outdoor Garden Pavilion that highlights the property’s natural beauty. They are also opening a two story spa, a wine bar and enhancing existing interior spaces to draw out their architectural and historic beauty alongside transforming the municipal-quality golf course into a Championship 18 hole, a Par 3 course with famous template greens and a 2 acre natural bent grass putting course. With these additions, among others, Saint John’s Resort will truly be Detroit’s destination resort!
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area

There’s something special about unwinding after a long day with a nice cold brew. The Michigan craft beer scene is still growing, and metro Detroit sports dozens of quality craft brewers. Many bars and restaurants in the area carry local craft beer selections on tap, so you never have...
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Video: 2 Minutes With A Detroit Bar Owner in Eastern Market on Covid, Lions Tailgating

Erik Olson, a big, imposing figure with the gift of shmooze, was sitting at a table outside his bar in Eastern Market last Saturday when I stopped by. For about nine years Olson, 50, has owned Thomas Magee's Sporting House Whiskey Bar in Eastern Market at 1408 E. Fisher Fwy. In recent times, Covid has presented business challenges. But he says things are getting back to normal, and he's looking forward to the Detroit Lions tailgaters in Eastern Market on Sundays, some of whom come to his bar during or after the game.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

The fusion of flavors at this Afro-Caribbean restaurant will have you saying “yum”

Bold flavors from Africa and the Caribbean with stewed meats so tender they fall off the bone, those are the landmarks of Godwin Ihentuge’s Yum Village. “It was very important to me to build a community of yum,” says Ihentuge. “Being an Igbo man, American in decent, [I chose] a “village,” and “yum” because of what I was trying to create. "
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

