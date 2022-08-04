ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Blind man attacked with his own cane in San Diego, Good Samaritans also injured

By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ToJ1_0h4SoZq400
A Blind man was attacked in San Diego with his own mobility cane on Tuesday, according to authorities. Isabel Slepoy/New York Daily News/TNS

A 72-year-old blind man was brutally beat in San Diego by an assailant who also stabbed two Good Samaritans as they attempted to intervene.

The seemingly unprovoked attack unfolded Tuesday evening along a bustling sidewalk in Mission Valley’s popular shopping district, NBC Los Angeles reported.

The 35-year-old suspect, James Thomas, stole the elderly victim’s mobility cane and then began to hit him with it, leaving him with a skull fracture and brain bleed, police said Wednesday. He was also stabbed with a sharp object multiple times.

A couple strolling by spotted the altercation and attempted to break up the violence, further stoking Thomas’ anger. Police said the pair, a 57-year-old woman and her 60-year-old husband, were also stabbed in the chaos.

The female bystander sustained several puncture wounds to her back while her husband and the blind victim were struck in several spots, including the head, upper torso, arms and shoulder. Police noted that their injuries were so severe some of the victims were not expected to survive, prompting homicide detectives to respond to the scene.

As of Thursday, all three appear likely to overcome their injuries.

Another witness on the scene called 911 and provided a description of the suspect, who was quickly located by San Diego police on a nearby bike path. Thomas, reportedly transient, allegedly fled down the street but then sat down on the ground before he was taken into custody.

Thomas was booked into the San Diego County jail on three counts of attempted murder. He also had an outstanding felony warrant.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cane#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime#New York Daily News Tns#Nbc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy