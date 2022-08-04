Heat Advisory Thursday with chances of showers and thunderstorms

Noon Forecast Update

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 4TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 4TH : 58°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:02 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:23 PM

Heat Advisory in effect for portions of the Northern and Southern Tiers Thursday afternoon.

Thursday temperatures only reached a low in the mid-60’s for the overnight low. We saw partly cloudy conditions overnight, but as of 7 AM conditions are mostly sunny. Thursday will be a humid day with a high temperature in the mid-90’s. There is a heat advisory in place as heat index values near 100. Thursday afternoon around 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM chances for showers to thunderstorms start. Some could be strong to severe with strong winds and isolated heavy rainfall the main concerns. As of now, flash flooding is not an issue because of how below average we are in terms of rainfall, with most of us under drought conditions.

Overnight Thursday to Friday, mostly cloudy skies with humidity sticking around even into overnight hours. The low temperature will be in the mid to upper 60’s. The front helping to form these showers and thunderstorms from Thursday slows down over us on Friday, bringing us the chance again for showers and thunderstorms. The high Friday will be close to 90.

The pattern of afternoon rainfall lasts into the weekend with sunshine in the morning, humidity sticking around and chances of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon hours on Saturday in Sunday. The weekend and into early next week won’t be constant rainfall, we even have the chance to see some sunshine on those days we have chances for showers and thunderstorms. Most days we will be seeing the storms in the afternoon hours.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 95 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 67

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 93 LOW: 67

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 92 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

