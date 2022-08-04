ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heat Advisory Thursday with chances of showers and thunderstorms

By Anna Meyers
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KTTC0_0h4So3vJ00

Noon Forecast Update

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 4TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 4TH : 58°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:02 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:23 PM

Heat Advisory in effect for portions of the Northern and Southern Tiers Thursday afternoon.

Thursday temperatures only reached a low in the mid-60’s for the overnight low. We saw partly cloudy conditions overnight, but as of 7 AM conditions are mostly sunny. Thursday will be a humid day with a high temperature in the mid-90’s. There is a heat advisory in place as heat index values near 100. Thursday afternoon around 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM chances for showers to thunderstorms start. Some could be strong to severe with strong winds and isolated heavy rainfall the main concerns. As of now, flash flooding is not an issue because of how below average we are in terms of rainfall, with most of us under drought conditions.

Overnight Thursday to Friday, mostly cloudy skies with humidity sticking around even into overnight hours. The low temperature will be in the mid to upper 60’s. The front helping to form these showers and thunderstorms from Thursday slows down over us on Friday, bringing us the chance again for showers and thunderstorms. The high Friday will be close to 90.

The pattern of afternoon rainfall lasts into the weekend with sunshine in the morning, humidity sticking around and chances of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon hours on Saturday in Sunday. The weekend and into early next week won’t be constant rainfall, we even have the chance to see some sunshine on those days we have chances for showers and thunderstorms. Most days we will be seeing the storms in the afternoon hours.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS
HIGH: 95 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS
HIGH: 88 LOW: 67

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS
HIGH: 89 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS
HIGH: 93 LOW: 67

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS
HIGH: 92 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS
HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Two arrested on narcotics charges in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man and a woman have been arrested after an investigation led to narcotics being seized, according to the Bath Police Department. Morgan Abeel, 18, and Liberty Ferris, 22, both of Bath N.Y. were arrested after an investigation into a Fight and Criminal Contempt case on July 30, 2022. According to […]
BATH, NY
WETM 18 News

10 victims identified in Luzerne County fatal fire

NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released the identity of the 10 people who died after an early morning fire in Nescopeck. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), 10 deceased have been removed from the scene of what they are calling a “complex criminal investigation.” The victims of the fire have been identified […]
NESCOPECK, PA
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms
Fox News

Northeast storms could cause tornadoes, flash flooding

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten parts of the Northeast and down into the southeastern Ohio Valley on Tuesday and overnight. Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain could cause flash flooding in some spots. Dangerous heat and humidity continue for the southern Plains into the Lower Mississippi Valley this...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms

Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS New York

Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds

For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Humid, chance for pop-up storms

Hot, humid and a few pop-ups. That's the story through this weekend. Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, but feeling more like the mid 90s during peak heating.A few spotty showers and storms will develop this afternoon into the evening. A lot of places won't see one, but expect some downpours where they do form. Activity will dwindle after sunset. It'll be another muggy night with lows in the 70s.Sweat and repeat on Sunday! Temps will be a bit higher tomorrow with "feels like" temps approaching 100 for inland locations. Once again, another round of scattered pop-ups later in the day.This summery pattern will continue into next week until a front finally ushers in a drier and more comfortable air mass Thursday into Friday.No day is a washout and many spots will stay dry - we can't stress enough that enough. But be prepared for an interruption and head indoors if storms do pop up. Stay cool and have a great weekend!
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Incoming Tropical Rainstorm May Bring Relief to Drought Stricken Southest

AccuWeather experts predict that drought-quenching showers, flooding downpours, and gusty thunderstorms will continue to target the southern United States until the later half of this week. The rainy pattern is still being pushed mostly by a stalled cold front, but a disorganized tropical rainfall along the northern Gulf of Mexico's coastlines may bring extra troubles.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM 18 News

Thunderstorm prompts thousands of power outages in Southern Tier

Update: As of 4:33 p.m., NYSEG’s website is reporting that 4,357 customers are without power in Tioga County N.Y., and 3,427 in Tompkins County. HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – As the first thunderstorm in weeks rolls through the Southern Tier, thousands of customers are reporting power outages, according to NYSEG’s outage map. As of 2:35 p.m., […]
WETM 18 News

Chances for Showers and thunderstorms continue into the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 5TH: 83° AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 5TH: 58° FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:04 AM FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:22 PM Friday early morning temperatures only reached a low in the upper-60’s. We saw mostly cloudy conditions overnight and fog drastically reduced visibility. Friday will be another humid day with a high temperature in the mid-80’s. There is […]
ENVIRONMENT
WETM 18 News

No football for Elmira Notre Dame this season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the region’s most storied football programs will not play this season. Elmira Notre Dame High School will not field an 8-Man football team in 2022 as confirmed by Section IV Athletics on Thursday. Section IV cites low roster numbers for the Crusaders heading into the season. The section also […]
WETM 18 News

Police looking for Family Dollar bike thief

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are asking for help in finding a bicycle thief in downtown Elmira Wednesday morning. The Elmira Police Department posted a photo of the alleged thief who was accused of stealing the bike at the William Street Family Dollar around 10:00 a.m. on August 3. Police said that in the security […]
ELMIRA, NY
The Independent

UK heatwave: Temperatures could hit mid-30s next week in ‘unusually dry’ August

Temperatures are set to soar into the 30s this week as another heatwave grips the UK. Britain will see temperatures of up to 28C on Sunday before the heatwave rolls over into next week during what is expected to be an unusually dry August, forecasters said.The Met Office urged people to avoid midday sun and stay in the shade as the arid weather looks set to last another seven to 10 days.Highs of 27C and 28C are expected to hit parts of south and South East England on Sunday, with sunny spells forecast throughout the day for most of...
ENVIRONMENT
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy