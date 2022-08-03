ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Search of a Cronut? Head to La Pâtisserie.

It’s scary when you think how social media sites know as much about you as they do. So I wasn’t surprised when I logged on to Google the other day and up popped a story on the second most popular donut in the United States. (So they clearly know I like the occasional trip to Mrs. Johnson’s Bakery.)
AUSTIN, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you love to enjoy a good steak with your friends and family members and you happen to live in Texas, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas that every steak lover should visit at least once. All of these restaurants are known for serving incredibly delicious food made with only high-quality ingredients, so you are definitely in for a treat. Also, all of these steakhouses are great options for when you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion but are also good options for simply enjoying a casual meal with some close friends or family members. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out:
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin warehouse showcases Texas' ancient past

AUSTIN, Texas — Inside every drawer and on every shelf at UT Austin’s Vertebrate Paleontology Collections is a hidden piece of the past. “So, this is the right hind leg, this is the thigh bone, and the femur,” said Collections Director Matthew Brown, describing one drawer full of old bones.
AUSTIN, TX
Houston Chronicle

Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway

Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Here are some back-to-school thrift store finds around Austin

At the same time that inflation is the highest it has been in 41 years, students need to check items off their back-to-school shopping list to prepare for the approaching school year. During this year’s tax-free weekend, students and parents might be able to save some money on supplies and clothes for school.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas football secures OV with 4-Star EDGE Tausili Akana

Yet another major official visitor was added to the docket this weekend among the top uncommitted targets remaining of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class for the biggest game of the non-conference schedule this fall. This big-time visitor weekend for Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian will come on Sep. 10, when the Horns battle the reigning National Champion runner-up Alabama Crimson Tide at home.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Bugging out: 5 of the most common creepy-crawlies in Austin

Austinites are some of the most bugged by creepy crawlies, according to a study conducted by home management app Thumbtack.Looking at data from millions of pest control projects across all 50 states, Thumbtack concluded that Austin had the fourth most bug-related service requests in the U.S. Fellow Texas cities Dallas and Houston came in first and fifth, respectively. (Thumbtack)That doesn’t necessarily mean Austin has more bugs than the rest of the cities on the list–it just means locals are fourth-most likely to call for help taking care of them.So which bugs are you most likely to encounter in Austin?AntsThese famous little...
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin Company EnergyX leading lithium extraction for batteries in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Currently, companies like Tesla are pushing for solar power and batteries to help the electric grid in Texas at times of peak demand. The bulk of the lithium produced for those batteries comes from overseas, but Austin-based company EnergyX is changing that and wants to make sure it’s clean enough for the environment.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Austin Animal Center hosting Luau-themed kitten adoption party

AUSTIN, Texas - Get your leis ready! Austin Animal Center (AAC) is hosting a "Luau Meow" adoption party on Saturday, August 13. The shelter says the goal of the party is to place returning foster kittens in loving homes. The kittens are spayed/neutered, microchipped and have at least one round of vaccinations, says AAC.
AUSTIN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

TikTok Comedian Skewers Killeen, Texas In List of Cities Not to Visit

Anybody who knows me knows I am extremely proud to be from Killeen, Texas. Even when you hear the worst things about this town, you’ll never hear them from me. However, I do have a good sense of humor about Killeen. I'm fully aware that it doesn't have the best reputation, and while I think there's a lot to love here if you know where to look, I can laugh when comedians point out our flaws.
KILLEEN, TX
EASTside Magazine

The Best Bowls in Austin

Words by Abby L. Johnson Photos by Brittany Dawn Short, Baptiste Despois, & Will Bowling. East Austin is chock-full of culinary delights, but there are only so many tacos one can eat before searching out a meal that is not handheld. There’s something about the shape of a bowl that lends itself to careful arrangement of ingredients, delightful variation in textures, and diverse flavor profiles, allowing it to house an incredible number of gorgeous dishes. Ranging from sunup bites to sunset dinners, from sweet to savory, and reaching across culinary lines, this line-up of the best bowls brings together creative, flavor-packed, and wholesome meals from all over the Eastside.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Monthly

Welcome, Critters: An Experts’ Guide to Wildscaping Your Texas Garden

There’s a reliable rhythm to growing things here in Texas: the wildflowers bloom before the tomatoes, the peppers before the figs. And just as predictable as a bluebonnet sighting in April or a completely crisp garden bed in July, something happens in between: perfect little fawns begin to find their footing in backyards across the state. It can be thrilling to behold, unless you’re a Texas gardener. This year, half a dozen deer took up residence at our backyard salad bar, the adults grazing on our sunflower and melon seedlings while their offspring snoozed and pranced nearby. Our vegetable plants were gone long before the heat had a chance to destroy them.
TEXAS STATE
austinot.com

Horseback Riding in Austin: Horse Riding Lessons For Adults and Kids Near You

If you’ve always been captivated by cowboy movies about the Wild West and are looking for adult horse riding lessons near me, Austin is the place to be! There are a ton of places that offer horseback riding in Austin with a range of adult horseback riding lessons, including picking your own horse, learning different riding techniques, and leisure rides for experienced riders. Most ranches are on large acres of land and retain well-kept horses, so you may explore the lovely pastures with ease!
AUSTIN, TX

