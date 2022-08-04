Read on www.wnep.com
State police investigate death of 3-month-old
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZENRE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a three-month-old baby in Luzerne County. According to a release from state police, they were sent to 206-701 West 24 Street just before 3:00 Saturday afternoon for reports of an unresponsive child. Upon arrival troopers say the child was found in […]
Nescopeck victims died of smoke inhalation
NESCOPECK, Pa. — The Luzerne County Coroner released the cause of death for the remaining five victims who passed away after flames broke out at a home in Nescopeck early Friday morning. Officials now believe all 10 victims, ranging in age from 5 to 79, all died from smoke...
Burglar in Tioga County leaves their mark with Sharpie marker
Covington, Pa. — A burglar left their mark with a Sharpie marker at a residence in Covington Township, Tioga County. State police at Mansfield say they were dispatched to a report of a burglary on July 30. When they entered the residence, they found 666 was written on the walls with a Sharpie marker. The suspect also had drawn a pentagram on a kitchen counter. Police said the suspect broke into the residence on Canada Road through a window. Police were able to locate fingerprints on a window and sent them to a lab for identification. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
Woman made threat, waved gun at sister
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A 73-year-old woman was arrested after police say she waved a gun near her sister's head during an argument and asked if she wanted to see "brains on the floor." Pammie Joe Johnson of Bloomsburg is now facing misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and making terroristic threats, according to court records. Bloomsburg Officer Ryan Edgar was called to a home in the 300 block of W. Fourth...
Contractor allegedly stole from fire victim
Lock Haven, Pa. — A contractor stole nearly $20,000 from a fire victim who paid the construction company owner to rebuild a shed and repair fire damage to a home, police say. Mill Hall police arrested Cody Daniel Shane McHenry, 33, on Friday and charged with four counts of felony home improvement fraud. McHenry, owner of McHenry Roofing and Construction in Lock Haven, had taken a $18,450 payment from a individual to rebuild a storage shed that had burned down, according to Officer Brandon Coleman....
Hughesville man pleads guilty to assaulting woman, pointing gun at her head
Hughesville, Pa. – A Hughesville man pleaded guilty last month in Lycoming County Court for assaulting a woman and pointing a gun at her head. Dakota Engle, 26, hit his female passenger on Jan. 24 as he drove on Route 118. Engle, who was traveling in a blue Honda Accord, became angry as he accused the victim of cheating on him. State police at Montoursville say Engle turned onto Beaver...
Fire damages apartment in Luzerne County
EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — Fire damaged an apartment Sunday afternoon in Luzerne County. According to fire officials, flames broke out along Roosevelt Street in Edwardsville just after 4:30 p.m. Everyone made it out safely. Officials say the fire caused significant damage to the apartment. A fire marshal has been called...
Two men facing charges in laundromat theft
Berwick, Pa. — Two Berwick men are accused of breaking into a laundromat and using power tools to cut open a gambling machine and steal cash. Kody James Cragle, 31, and Kevin Blunck, 43, had been casing the Market Street Plaza Laundromat on E. Ninth Street and knew when the doors would automatically lock for the night, police say. On June 11, surveillance video allegedly captured the two men blocking...
Police locate more than 35 grams of crack on man with active warrant
Williamsport, Pa. — A man stopped for a PFA violation had crack, police say. Williamsport Police Officer Nathan Kendall recognized Ju Michael Drummond driving by him on an electric scooter from a previous incident that involved a PFA warrant. Related reading: Man allegedly in possession of crack, gun in stolen vehicle Drummond, 32, of Williamsport...
Firefighter: As many as 10 feared dead in Pennsylvania house fire
NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) — Fire tore quickly through a house in the wee hours of Friday, killing seven adults and three children and horrifying a volunteer firefighter who arrived to battle the blaze only to discover that the victims were his family, authorities said.A criminal investigation into the fire is underway, authorities said. The children who died in the fire were ages 5, 6 and 7, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Co. firefighter Harold Baker told the Citizens' Voice newspaper of Wilkes-Barre that the 10 victims included his son, daughter, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two...
Crash damages brewing business in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A brewing business in Luzerne County is left with a lot of damage after a car crashed into its building in Plymouth. According to Bearded Barrel Brewing's Facebook page, a car crashed into its building and into a fermentation room on West Main Street after a can release party.
Luzerne County mom sentenced for endangering her children
A Luzerne County woman who was drunk when her 4-year-old daughter fell into the Susquehanna River and nearly drowned in Hanover Township last summer has been sentenced to probation and house arrest. 34-year old Natasha Perschau of Kingston pleaded guilty in May to charges of child endangerment and reckless endangerment. The judge sentenced Perschau to three years in the intermediate punishment program, which allows nonviolent offenders to remain out of prison under strict guidelines and conditions, with the first nine months on house arrest. Police described Perschau as "verbally abusive and reported she registered more than three times the legal limit on a breath-alcohol test . Perschau has since lost custody of her children.
10 victims identified in Luzerne County fatal fire
NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released the identity of the 10 people who died after an early morning fire in Nescopeck. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), 10 deceased have been removed from the scene of what they are calling a “complex criminal investigation.” The victims of the fire have been identified […]
Mom, Firefighter BF Abused Infant Until It Had Brain Bleeds: Pennsylvania State Police
A firefighter and his girlfriend abused her 1-year-old daughter until she had multiple brain bleeds and her body was covered in bruises, authorities say. Ryan Thomas McClucas, 28, beat the infant until she was unresponsive while at his girlfriend's home in the 100 block of Market Street in Williamstown Borough just after midnight on Wednesday, August 3, Pennsylvania state police state in an affidavit.
Man facing charges after bank robbery
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is locked up after allegedly robbing a bank in Luzerne County. Footage from a viewer show the moment police caught up with Daniel Williams. According to police, Williams robbed the M&T Bank on the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township just after 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Restaurant steps up to support Nescopeck fire families
BERWICK, Pa. — Bandit's Roadhouse in Berwick has only been open for two years, but owners here always take the time to lend a helping hand. Especially after a fatal fire in Nescopeck on Friday. The fire in Luzerne county claimed the lives of 10 family members. "It's important...
UPDATE: At least three dead, several others unaccounted for after Luzerne County fire
NESCOPECK, Pa. — Overnight, a deadly fire ripped through a residential neighborhood in Luzerne County. Crews were called to a single-family home along the 700 block of 1st Street in Nescopeck around 2:30 a.m. Friday. At a news conference Friday morning, state police investigators said three people died in...
Man incarcerated on probation violation likely to be released on bail
Williamsport, Pa. — A Berks County man recently charged with firearm offenses will likely be released on Monday after his bail was changed this week in Lycoming County Court. Kevin Lund violated his probation on June 9 and was jailed on $25,000 bail, though he was eligible to post just 10% of that amount to be released. On Friday, Lund asked the court to modify his bail so he wouldn't have to post any portion of the $25,000 to be released. ...
Warrant out for Lock Haven man who fled with more than $9,000
Mill Hall, Pa. — The Mill Hall Borough Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of a Lock Haven man who fled with money without doing the job. Gene Raymond Lagoe, Jr., 56, was to perform a home improvement job and accepted payment of $9,100 for materials and work, according to police. Lagoe Jr. "then failed to do the contracted job, took the victim's money, and fled to the New York State area," police wrote. Lagoe Jr. faces felony charges of home improvement fraud, theft, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, and theft by deception. Docket sheet
Clinton County’s most wanted, according to the sheriff’s office
Clinton County, Pa. —The Clinton County Sheriff's Office announced several active warrants Friday night. Anyone with information on any of these accused people should contact the Clinton County Sheriff's Office at 570-893-4070. Rusty Allen Banks, above, is wanted for third-degree felony criminal trespassing. Zeppelin Joshua Zeigler is wanted for second-degree felony burglary. Michael Anthony Eckardt...
