Drivers rescued from high water in Frontenac

By Monica Ryan
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Multiple drivers got stuck in high water in Frontenac Wednesday night.

Police helped rescue these drivers located on southbound Lindbergh Boulevard and Clayton Terrace.

FOX 2 will continue to have storm coverage of the St. Louis area.

