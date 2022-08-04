Drivers rescued from high water in Frontenac
ST. LOUIS – Multiple drivers got stuck in high water in Frontenac Wednesday night.
Police helped rescue these drivers located on southbound Lindbergh Boulevard and Clayton Terrace.
FOX 2 will continue to have storm coverage of the St. Louis area.
