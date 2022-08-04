Michigan abortion providers scramble to figure out what a court ruling means

Read on www.ctpublic.org
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Kari Lake's Chances of Beating Katie Hobbs for Arizona Governor
Republican Kari Lake has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and has called for the decertification of the 2020 election.
What legal implications arise after Indiana approves an abortion ban?
NPR's A Martínez speaks with law professor Melissa Murray about Indiana's new abortion ban, which is the first law restricting abortion since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.
Ron DeSantis to hit the campaign trail... for Trump's candidates: Florida Gov. will hit the stage with J.D. Vance, Doug Mastriano and Kari Lake to 'unite' Republicans before the midterms
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is hitting the campaign trail for several GOP candidates across the country who won their primary elections after being endorsed by Donald Trump. The popular Republican official made a name for himself among conservatives for his opposition to the Biden administration on COVID-19 mandates and legislation that Democrats have described as anti-LGBTQ.
Democrat senators kick off weekend debate over climate, tax and health bill
Democrats could be on the brink of a major victory in Congress. Tonight, the Senate is taking up their bill that includes historic climate investments, measures to reduce drug prices and tax changes to lower the deficit. Democrats call it the Inflation Reduction Act. Republicans, though, argue the spending will make inflation worse. NPR's Deepa Shivaram is on Capitol Hill following this rare weekend session. Hi there.
Rep. Peter Meijer on his loss to Trump-endorsed challenger in Michigan primary
Rep. Peter Meijer lost his Republican primary to represent Michigan's 3rd district this week. The first-term congressman served in the Iraq war and cast one of his first House votes to impeach former President Donald Trump. He lost to John Gibbs, a former Trump official who has pushed false claims about the 2020 election. Congressman Meijer has criticized the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which spent big money on ads to boost his opponent. Democrats have used that tactic in several states, hoping the more extreme Republican candidates will be easier opponents in the fall. Congressman Meijer joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us.
Democrats are moving forward with a climate, tax and health care bill
Democrats are one step closer to getting a big part of President Biden's agenda over the finish line. Senate Democrats cleared a big hurdle last night when Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, the last remaining holdout, says she'll support the Inflation Reduction Act. The legislation would address climate change, health care and tax and is set to be introduced on Saturday. And for more, we're joined by NPR's Barbara Sprunt. Barbara, what brought Sinema onboard?
‘Kids Count’ report: CT ranks 7th in the nation for childhood well-being
Connecticut improved its national ranking in childhood well-being but still has progress to make, particularly in housing and issues related to economic security, according to an annual report released today. Connecticut was ranked 7th in the nation in this year’s Annie E. Casey Foundation Kids Count, up from 8th last...
New Jersey mostly got rid of cash bail. Why hasn’t Connecticut?
Shortly before appointing Patrick Griffin to be Connecticut’s chief state’s attorney, Criminal Justice Commission Chair and Supreme Court Justice Andrew McDonald brought up a systemic dilemma involving the state’s money bail system. McDonald pointed to two recent cases to illustrate the disconnect between the public perceptions of...
Poll: Black, Native American and Latino families face serious problems from inflation
Fears of eviction. Trouble affording groceries. Unmet medical needs. A national poll — from NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health — finds those are all too common experiences for high proportions of Black, Latino and Native American adults as the U.S. weathers a grueling stretch of high prices and economic uncertainty.
Remembering the Oak Creek killings, a harbinger of white supremacist violence
But for a notebook, it could have turned out very differently. They were supposed to be at the Gurdwara, a Sikh house of worship, but Pardeep Singh Kaleka's daughter had made them turn back around. "It was only because my daughter had forgot a notebook at the house," Kaleka says,...
