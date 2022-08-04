ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan abortion providers scramble to figure out what a court ruling means

By Michigan Radio
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 4 days ago
Read on www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis to hit the campaign trail... for Trump's candidates: Florida Gov. will hit the stage with J.D. Vance, Doug Mastriano and Kari Lake to 'unite' Republicans before the midterms

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is hitting the campaign trail for several GOP candidates across the country who won their primary elections after being endorsed by Donald Trump. The popular Republican official made a name for himself among conservatives for his opposition to the Biden administration on COVID-19 mandates and legislation that Democrats have described as anti-LGBTQ.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Michigan Government
Connecticut Public

Democrat senators kick off weekend debate over climate, tax and health bill

Democrats could be on the brink of a major victory in Congress. Tonight, the Senate is taking up their bill that includes historic climate investments, measures to reduce drug prices and tax changes to lower the deficit. Democrats call it the Inflation Reduction Act. Republicans, though, argue the spending will make inflation worse. NPR's Deepa Shivaram is on Capitol Hill following this rare weekend session. Hi there.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Connecticut Public

Rep. Peter Meijer on his loss to Trump-endorsed challenger in Michigan primary

Rep. Peter Meijer lost his Republican primary to represent Michigan's 3rd district this week. The first-term congressman served in the Iraq war and cast one of his first House votes to impeach former President Donald Trump. He lost to John Gibbs, a former Trump official who has pushed false claims about the 2020 election. Congressman Meijer has criticized the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which spent big money on ads to boost his opponent. Democrats have used that tactic in several states, hoping the more extreme Republican candidates will be easier opponents in the fall. Congressman Meijer joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us.
MICHIGAN STATE
Connecticut Public

Democrats are moving forward with a climate, tax and health care bill

Democrats are one step closer to getting a big part of President Biden's agenda over the finish line. Senate Democrats cleared a big hurdle last night when Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, the last remaining holdout, says she'll support the Inflation Reduction Act. The legislation would address climate change, health care and tax and is set to be introduced on Saturday. And for more, we're joined by NPR's Barbara Sprunt. Barbara, what brought Sinema onboard?
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Abortion#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinics#Politics State#Michigan Radio#Wel
Connecticut Public

Poll: Black, Native American and Latino families face serious problems from inflation

Fears of eviction. Trouble affording groceries. Unmet medical needs. A national poll — from NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health — finds those are all too common experiences for high proportions of Black, Latino and Native American adults as the U.S. weathers a grueling stretch of high prices and economic uncertainty.
BUSINESS
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy