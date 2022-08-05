ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Jefferson, NY

Seen Him? Police Search For Man Accused Of Stealing From Port Jefferson ShopRite

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Authorities asked the public for help locating a man who is accused of stealing from a Long Island supermarket.

The man stole the merchandise from ShopRite, located at 5145 Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson, on Sunday, July 24, according to a report from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

Comments / 8

Antoine Turner
3d ago

With inflation on the rise, WHAT DO YOU EXPECT. Being a snitch is denying this guy food. NO ONE SHOULD BE DENIED FOOD...When you're living in a pristine bubble, you tend to forget or don't care about what's REALLY going on in THE REAL WORLD...In no way do I condone this type of behavior, but I do know I don't know his situation....

Reply(1)
5
 

