ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Sinkhole affecting traffic on Austell Road in Marietta

By Jennifer Lifsey
CBS 46
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cbs46.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

Students in DeKalb and Fulton counties return to classes Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Students in two of Georgia’s largest school districts enjoyed one last day of freedom Sunday before returning to classes Monday. Fulton and Dekalb counties kick off their first day of school on Monday morning. Schools are back in session, and that means school buses packed...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Flooding on I-285 east near Northside Drive overpass disrupts traffic

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - As severe weather continues across the Atlanta metro area Friday, flooding has disrupted traffic on I-285 east near Northside Drive and Powers Ferry Road. Motorists are urged to use caution and drive safely. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the Georgia counties of Cherokee, Cobb, Forsyth...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Marietta, GA
Government
City
Marietta, GA
Marietta, GA
Traffic
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
CBS 46

2 dead after shooting at Dunbar Park in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - According to officials, a second person has died after being shot at Dunbar Park in southwest Atlanta. 31-year-old Rashad Rogers died at Grady Hospital immediately after the shooting. 33-year-old April Sparks was identified as the second person who died. No other updates have been provided by...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Hundreds of families attend rapper 21 Savage’s Back-2-School drive in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - As students continue returning to school in Georgia, Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation hosted its 7th annual “Issa Back-2-School Drive” on Sunday afternoon in Decatur. According to officials, the school giveaway has “provided...
DECATUR, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Sinkhole#Milford Elementary School#Cbs46
CBS 46

Rally held for and against Clayton County Police Chief

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rally was held to protest against and in support of the Clayton County Police Department amid frustration and anger in the controversial hire of a police officer. On Wednesday, Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts removed Sgt. Kristopher Hudgens from his role in assisting with...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Man shot and killed in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot and killed in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Atlanta police officials have confirmed that multiple units responded to 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway after receiving reports of a shooting around 2 p.m. Upon...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS 46

Family of COVID-19 victims and survivors gather for memorial in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A memorial was held in Atlanta on Saturday to remember victims and survivors of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to officials, new numbers reveal Georgia is woefully behind most other states in vaccinating children against the coronavirus. With school beginning across the state, doctors are encouraging parents...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

4-year-old found shot to death in car in DeKalb County, mother charged

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The mother of a child who was found shot and killed in the backseat of a car on I-85 Sunday is now behind bars. According to a DeKalb Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to I-85 north at North Druid Hills Road at 7:38 p.m. That’s where they found 4-year-old Kendal Lewis dead in the backseat of a car from an apparent gunshot wound.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Man with ‘gunshot wounds to the hand’ rushed to hospital

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway in Atlanta after police say a man was injured in a shooting Saturday evening. Officers responded to 390 Stovall St. in the southeast section of Atlanta for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they found a male with gunshot wounds...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Volunteers surprise Atlanta teachers with free school supplies

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Teachers at Garden Hills Elementary School walked into the media center Friday, knowing only that they were about to receive a “special gift.”. Soon, they realized it was an opportunity to stock up on free school supplies that they would’ve otherwise had to buy with their own money so that their students would have what they need for the new school year.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

First Alert Forecast: Afternoon and Evening Storms Continue this Week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The stormy pattern continues this week, but very dry air arrives for the weekend. Monday Forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies through the day. Spotty thunderstorms begin popping up after lunch and last through the evening. Strong storms with gusty winds are lots of lightning are possible.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy