Sinkhole affecting traffic on Austell Road in Marietta

Read on www.cbs46.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Enjoy Dr. No -- The First 007 Movie -- Showing in Atlanta-area Theaters to Celebrate the 60th Year of James Bond FlicksDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Related
CBS 46
Students in DeKalb and Fulton counties return to classes Monday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Students in two of Georgia’s largest school districts enjoyed one last day of freedom Sunday before returning to classes Monday. Fulton and Dekalb counties kick off their first day of school on Monday morning. Schools are back in session, and that means school buses packed...
CBS 46
South Fulton police warn drivers to ‘slow down’ as speed cameras activated
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The message that school safety officials, South Fulton police officials and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department have sent to desperate plea to all metro Atlanta drivers; slow down. Schools are back in session and that means school buses packed with children are back on the...
CBS 46
Flooding on I-285 east near Northside Drive overpass disrupts traffic
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - As severe weather continues across the Atlanta metro area Friday, flooding has disrupted traffic on I-285 east near Northside Drive and Powers Ferry Road. Motorists are urged to use caution and drive safely. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the Georgia counties of Cherokee, Cobb, Forsyth...
CBS 46
Shuttered Atlanta metro area animal shelter reopens after ‘strep’ outbreak
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Cobb County animal services shelter has re-opened its doors after previously being closed for two weeks due to a “strep zoo” outbreak. Officials tell CBS46 News a dog tested positive that led to the shutdown. The bacterial infection impacts an animals respiratory system,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
2 dead after shooting at Dunbar Park in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - According to officials, a second person has died after being shot at Dunbar Park in southwest Atlanta. 31-year-old Rashad Rogers died at Grady Hospital immediately after the shooting. 33-year-old April Sparks was identified as the second person who died. No other updates have been provided by...
CBS 46
Hundreds of families attend rapper 21 Savage’s Back-2-School drive in Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - As students continue returning to school in Georgia, Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation hosted its 7th annual “Issa Back-2-School Drive” on Sunday afternoon in Decatur. According to officials, the school giveaway has “provided...
CBS 46
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office hosted back-to-school jam Saturday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than two dozen students who previously participated in a special DeKalb County program also joined in a back-to-school jam hosted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday. The camp began at 9 a.m. at the Decatur headquarters, according to police officials. The event...
CBS 46
Cobb County Sheriff’s Office urges ‘safety’ for students, drivers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - School safety officials and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department have made a desperate plea to all metro Atlanta drivers; slow down. Schools are back in session and that means school buses packed with children are back on the roads. The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
Rally held for and against Clayton County Police Chief
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rally was held to protest against and in support of the Clayton County Police Department amid frustration and anger in the controversial hire of a police officer. On Wednesday, Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts removed Sgt. Kristopher Hudgens from his role in assisting with...
CBS 46
Competition from other states increasing pressure on Georgia’s film industry
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A number of states have Georgia on their minds when it comes to attracting film companies operating in the Peach State - away from us and over to them. But those on the Atlanta film scene say Georgia is and will continue to be a top filming destination.
CBS 46
Man shot and killed in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot and killed in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Atlanta police officials have confirmed that multiple units responded to 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway after receiving reports of a shooting around 2 p.m. Upon...
CBS 46
Passenger injured after being shot by driver, dragged out of car in Lithonia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say an argument between a driver and passenger escalated into the passenger being shot in the leg and dragged out onto the street in Lithonia Saturday evening. Officers responded to the area of Panola Road and Snapfinger Woods Drive after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Parents plead for daughter’s safe return after ‘suspicious’ disappearance
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Parents of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir are begging for the public’s help finding her after she disappeared under suspicious circumstances from a Midtown Atlanta apartment on July 30. A vigil was held for Lenoir on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. at 1600 Peachtree Street NE., the...
CBS 46
Family of COVID-19 victims and survivors gather for memorial in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A memorial was held in Atlanta on Saturday to remember victims and survivors of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to officials, new numbers reveal Georgia is woefully behind most other states in vaccinating children against the coronavirus. With school beginning across the state, doctors are encouraging parents...
CBS 46
Police seek help identifying vehicles wanted in connection to toddler shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police detectives have asked for the public’s help identifying two vehicles wanted in connection to a shooting that injured a toddler on Wednesday. The shooting, which reportedly happened in the 1200 block of Lee Street NW in southwest Atlanta, was reported at approximately 4:02...
CBS 46
4-year-old found shot to death in car in DeKalb County, mother charged
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The mother of a child who was found shot and killed in the backseat of a car on I-85 Sunday is now behind bars. According to a DeKalb Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to I-85 north at North Druid Hills Road at 7:38 p.m. That’s where they found 4-year-old Kendal Lewis dead in the backseat of a car from an apparent gunshot wound.
CBS 46
Man with ‘gunshot wounds to the hand’ rushed to hospital
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway in Atlanta after police say a man was injured in a shooting Saturday evening. Officers responded to 390 Stovall St. in the southeast section of Atlanta for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they found a male with gunshot wounds...
CBS 46
Volunteers surprise Atlanta teachers with free school supplies
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Teachers at Garden Hills Elementary School walked into the media center Friday, knowing only that they were about to receive a “special gift.”. Soon, they realized it was an opportunity to stock up on free school supplies that they would’ve otherwise had to buy with their own money so that their students would have what they need for the new school year.
CBS 46
First Alert Forecast: Afternoon and Evening Storms Continue this Week
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The stormy pattern continues this week, but very dry air arrives for the weekend. Monday Forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies through the day. Spotty thunderstorms begin popping up after lunch and last through the evening. Strong storms with gusty winds are lots of lightning are possible.
CBS 46
Family, friends fear missing 24-year-old Atlanta woman ‘may have been abducted’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide and Adult Missing Person Unit has requested the public’s help in locating a 24-year-old Atlanta woman whose family and friends fear she “may have been abducted.”. A vigil is scheduled for Allahnia Lenoir on Sunday morning at 10...
Comments / 0