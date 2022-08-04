ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare, CA

21 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident in Tulare (Tulare, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgmQg_0h4SmJtG00
Nationwide Report

The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle crash near Tulare on Wednesday Morning. 

According to the officials, the crash took place at around 3 a.m in which multiple people were injured including children. The accident occurred [..]

Continue Reading Article >>

More California News from Nationwide Report™

California Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

Related
KMPH.com

2 injured following solo vehicle crash in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people were sent to the hospital following a solo vehicle crash in Visalia Saturday afternoon. A Honda Accord crashed into a tree near School Ave just east of Shirk Rd. According to first responders, the crash happened due to the driver having a medical...
VISALIA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash Involving Big Rig on I-5 in Fresno County

According to the California Highway Patrol, a biker was recently killed in a crash in Fresno County. The incident occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022, on Interstate 5 in the vicinity of Highway 168 on the western side of Fresno County. Details on the Crash on Interstate 5 That Killed...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

27 without home due to structure fires in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — 27 people are now without a home due to a fire that spread to multiple structures in Tulare County. The Tulare County Fire Department responded to the call on Thursday in the City of Richgrove. The number of houses damaged was not disclosed but the...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulare, CA
Local
California Accidents
City
San Diego, CA
City
San Jose, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Tulare, CA
Accidents
Tulare, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
krcrtv.com

Man killed in I-5 crash near Willows identified

WILLOWS, Calif. — A Tulare County man was killed when he was ejected from his SUV along northbound I-5 in Willows. According to CHP, Thomas Juan Gaspar, 41, Pixley, was driving his 2008 Cadillac SUV northbound on I-5 south of County Road 24 just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when he began drifting to the left and into the gravel median.
WILLOWS, CA
KMJ

Driver Killed Following Collision On McKinley Avenue In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A woman was rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon following a collision on McKinley Avenue in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says officers were called around 1:30 p.m. and learned that a woman driving a white minivan had somehow lost control and crashed into a tree between Normal and Millbrook Avenues.
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Resources#Traffic Accident#California Drivers#Daily Newsletter
CBS Sacramento

24 people hurt in central California Greyhound bus crash

TULARE — Authorities in central California were investigating why a bus went off the highway, crashed through a chain link fence, and ended up on its side in a parking lot, injuring 24 people.California Highway Patrol Officer Steve Beal said Thursday the driver was given a DUI test that showed he was not driving under the influence when the Greyhound bus crashed at 3 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 99 near the city of Tulare.The driver had major injuries and was hospitalized, Beale said, adding that the man did not have a medical emergency while driving the bus. The bus was carrying 34 passengers and 23 had minor to moderate injuries, including several who were taken to three different hospitals, Beale said.Another Greyhound bus picked up the uninjured passengers and took them to their destination, he said.The bus originated from Los Angeles and was headed to Fresno. It had stopped in Bakersfield before it crashed about 5 miles (8 kilometers) north of Tulare.
TULARE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford's Barnhart sworn in as CHP officer

Jeremy Barnhart of Hanford, Calif., has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Academy, according to a release from the CHP. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Redwood City Area office. Officer Barnhart graduated from Hanford High School in 2013. Following high school, he attended West Hills College Lemoore. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, Officer Barnhart worked as an assistant manager for Aldi Supermarket in Hanford, according to the CHP.
HANFORD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KGET

Man dead after crashing into center median of Hwy 58, identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died after crashing on Highway 58 just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday near South Union Avenue and East Brundage Lane. Adam Andrew Llamas, 27, was identified as the man who died in the crash, according to the coroner’s office. Llamas was transferred to Kern […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman killed in minivan crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed in a minivan crash in Fresno on Thursday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say they were called to the area of McKinley and Normal avenues in Fresno at around 1:30 p.m. for a call of a crashed minivan. They arrived to find the vehicle […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Multiple Injuries Reported Following Greyhound Bus Crash in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Multiple injuries were reported early Wednesday morning after a Greyhound Bus flipped onto its side in Visalia. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:15 a.m. when a bus traveling down Highway 99 just north of Avenue 264 drifted onto the right shoulder and hit a chain-link fence.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Greyhound bus crash investigation begins in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A CHP investigation has begun after a Greyhound bus traveling from Southern California to Sacramento crashed early Wednesday morning, sending multiple people to the hospital. The crash took place around 3:00 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 99, near Avenue 264 between the cities of Tulare and Visalia. Officers […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Teen arrested after being found with ghost guns, inside stolen vehicle

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An accused gang member has been arrested after police say he was found in a stolen vehicle with two ghost guns in Fresno. Officer responded to the call near Olive Ave. and First St. When they arrived, there were several people inside the vehicle but one of them was the known gang member who was responsible for the stolen vehicle.
FRESNO, CA
crimevoice.com

Man leads King County authorities on 2+ hour pursuit in allegedly stolen vehicle

A man was reportedly arrested on numerous charges after leading Kings County authorities on a 2+ hour pursuit. Shortly after 1 AM on Saturday, July 23, a man identified as Ryan McGovran reportedly ran a four-way stop sign at the intersection of 16th and Idaho Avenues with a Kings County deputy sheriff driving right behind him.
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy