Apple HR mishandled serious misconduct allegations; retaliated against some women

Apple Watch Series 8 Pro is basically an Apple Watch Series X
Here’s a terribly possible idea that definitely won’t happen: Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Series X. Ah yes, Apple’s beloved Roman number 10, back for another round of being called “ecks” as in the letter X. There’s an argument to be made for using Apple Watch Series X for the higher-end Series 8 this year.
9to5Mac Happy Hour 393: iPhone 14 always-on details, more App Store ads, iPadOS 16 delayed
Benjamin and Zac catch up on Apple’s quarterly earnings results from last week, and bemoan the ongoing expansion of Apple’s ad business. iPadOS 16 will also reportedly be delayed until October for the first time. There are also iOS 16 always-on display leaks and Apple Studio Display woes to discuss.
Tech antitrust bill has no support, claims Apple-supported group
An industry body whose prominent members include Apple has claimed that there is no support for the tech antitrust bill which could threaten the App Store. It’s now looking increasingly unlikely that two antitrust bills will make it to a vote before the summer recess – and that raises the prospect that they may be completely sidelined …
Apple tells suppliers to boost iPhone 14 production; Foxconn increases recruitment bonus
A Taiwanese report says that Apple had told its suppliers to boost initial iPhone 14 production from 90M units to 95M, an increase of more than 5%. In response, lead iPhone assembler Foxconn is said to have substantially increased its recruitment bonus for iPhone workers …. Taiwan’s United Daily News...
AAPL acquisitions fell dramatically in 2021 and 2022, show regulatory filings
AAPL acquisitions have fallen dramatically in the past couple of years, according the company’s regulatory filings. Apple spent $1.5B on buying companies in fiscal 2020, falling to just $33M in 2021 and $169M in the first nine months of its 2022 fiscal year …. Background. Although Apple has enough...
Apple will use LG’s OLEDoS display tech to reduce bulk of mixed reality headset
The Apple mixed reality headset is expected to be unveiled next year. As we still have at least a few more months until we can take a look at Apple’s next big product, a report indicates that it will use LG’s OLEDoS display technology. According to The Elec,...
OLED iPad: Here’s everything we know
After introducing iPads with LCD and miniLED display technologies over this past decade, Apple is said to be readying an OLED iPad. While other competitors already offer tablets with an OLED display, here’s why Apple is taking so long, why it’s planning to do it now, and which models will get the perfect blacks this technology features.
Twitter belatedly confirms data breach which exposed contact details for 5.4M accounts [U]
Update: Twitter has rather belatedly confirmed that a hacker was able to expose the account details, though the company has not commented on the 5.4M number. See statement at the end of the piece. A Twitter data breach has allowed an attacker to get access to the contact details of...
Kuo: Apple mixed reality headset announcement plans, market expectations, price
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is back with more research about the upcoming mixed reality headset that will likely be announced in the coming months. According to Kuo, this device may be announced as soon as January 2023. The analyst is doubling down on another report he made in June. This...
Latest Twitter for Mac update fixes crashing bug that made the app unusable
Earlier this week, multiple Twitter users reported that the official Twitter app for Mac was crashing at launch. The reasons were unclear, and there wasn’t much that users could do as a workaround, but luckily the latest Twitter for Mac update fixes the crashing bug. Twitter for Mac crashing...
Kuo: Apple to start iPhone 14 production simultaneously in India and China
Apple’s key partner Foxconn has iPhone production lines in a few other places in the world outside of China, such as Brazil and India. However, China’s operations remain the most important when it comes to worldwide iPhone shipments. This time, however, it seems that Apple will begin production of the iPhone 14 simultaneously in India and China.
iPhone 14 event: Apple begins production of virtual keynote for September
We’re just one month away from the expected announcement of the iPhone 14 and Apple’s highly-anticipated September event. According to a new report from Bloomberg today, Apple has started the production process for its iPhone 14 event…. Apple’s iPhone 14 event. According to the latest edition of...
Gurman: Apple readying new HomePod and smart home devices
Apple could be readying a new high-end HomePod, an updated HomePod mini as well as two other home devices that could see the light of the day around the end of 2023 or early 2024, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter. Gurman says that...
Gurman: Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro chips still in the works, expect no redesign
In his latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman talks about Apple’s plans for the Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro chips, as the company is still readying the launch of this product. Gurman says Apple had been working on an M1 Pro version...
Should you buy AirPods Pro now or wait for AirPods Pro 2?
AirPods Pro are some of the most popular truly wireless headphones on the market. Following their introduction in October of 2019, AirPods Pro have become a must-have accessory for many Apple fans. With a new version looming, however, should you buy AirPods Pro now or wait to see what AirPods Pro 2 bring to the table?
Apple September event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, iOS 16 release date, and more
In a few weeks from now, Apple will likely hold its traditional September event. If the company follows the trend, this will be the most important keynote of the year. Although there are several products Apple could be readying, there are two that people are expecting the most: the iPhone 14 series and the Apple Watch Series 8. Here’s what Apple could announce at its September event.
