The Period Project Harrisburg takes steps to improve public health

Read on www.fox43.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenManheim, PA
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel MavenPennsylvania State
3 Vineyards and Wineries in and Around Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
What Is A CLUE Report, and Why It Matters To The InsuredCerees MorettiHarrisburg, PA
Related
Wellspan reports highlight behavioral determinants of poor health
Wellspan Health has released its 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment and its 2023–2025 Community Health Improvement Plan. The reports detail health trends in South Central Pennsylvania including Adams County, and highlight the concerns of doctors, patients, and community members. The reports indicate that although individual health behaviors including tobacco...
abc27.com
Mid State Dental to host free Harrisburg dental clinic
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doctors Grater, Williams, and Sandusky from Mid State Dental and Doctor Pepper from OMSI are bringing their annual free dental day to Harrisburg for its 34th year. The clinic will take place on Friday, September 23 at Mid State Dental, located at 4129 Locust Lane in Harrisburg.
abc27.com
Local group holds back-to-school event in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Many kids will be heading back to classes in just a few weeks,. All You Can Inc. is one of many local groups making sure they will be prepared. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.
theburgnews.com
Blight Fight: With more employees, returning director, Harrisburg increases illegal dumping prevention
On Friday morning, sanitation workers hauled a pile of trash, including a mattress and table, from a site on Atlas Street in Uptown that they had just cleared two weeks ago. The cycle continues at Harrisburg’s illegal dumping “hot spots,” but Public Works Director Dave West is hopeful that new efforts will make a difference in deterrence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Swatara Township K-9 Unit receives $13,000 donation
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County police department just received a donation that deserves a round of a-paws!. The Swatara Township Police Department received a $13,000 check from Platinum Automotive. The car dealer reached out to the department earlier in the summer with an interest in organizing a...
Pennsylvania Doctor Gets 15 Years for Drug Dealing
WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Dr. Raymond Kraynak, age 65, of Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on August 3, 2022, to 15 years imprisonment by Chief United States District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. Chief Judge Brann also ordered Kraynak to pay restitution in the amount of $22,365 to the victims or their families.
abc27.com
Harrisburg, York among Pennsylvania cities with the most living in poverty
(STACKER) – According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. decreased for the fifth consecutive year. Roughly 37 million people, or 11.4 percent of the total population, were living below the poverty line in 2019. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, poverty rates fell due to federal aid. Unemployment benefits kept 5.5 million people from falling into poverty, according to Supplemental Poverty Measure data.
15-year-old organizes Back to School Drive for teens
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County teenager is making sure kids her age have everything they need to start the new school year. Her nonprofit is helping nearly 90 kids across the Midstate. Emily Bookhamer started her nonprofit, Emily Care’s Closet about a year ago, but this is her first time doing a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former School CEO Charged with Theft of Federal Program Funds
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Leonard Hart, age 50, of Mount Wolf, PA, was charged on August 3, 2022, in a criminal information with theft of Federal Program Funds. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam,...
Removal of massive Harrisburg tree complete
After a four-day ordeal, a massive tree in Midtown Harrisburg is now gone.
Amid summer heat, PennDOT hiring in preparation for winter snow
YORK, Pa. — PennDOT is hosting a recruitment fair Monday to hire winter seasonal drivers and engineers, as well as permanent positions. The fair runs from 12 to 6 p.m. at the York County Maintenance Office on 1920 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17404. This will be the second...
Midstate TikToker using platform to help teachers get classroom supplies
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate social media influencer is using her social media platform to help teachers get their classrooms ready for the new year by sharing their Amazon wish lists with her followers. Over the last year and a half, Amanda Matta has built up over 800,000 followers on TikTok. When she realized […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PA
It's that time of the year again. The summer break is coming to an end and parents are starting to get their kiddos ready for school. Several events are hosted throughout Lancaster, PA to help local households make sure the little ones get all they need to start the school year - bright and ready.
theburgnews.com
The Week that Was: News and features around Harrisburg
Community-centric journalism is at the heart of what we do, and several stories from this week showcased our focus. Stay in the know on what’s happening in your community by reading this week’s news, linked below. August happenings in the Harrisburg area are in full swing. Find plenty...
Hazmat Situation At Reading YMCA Sends 20 People To Hospital
READING, Pa. (CBS) — Twenty people were taken to the hospital Friday after a hazmat situation at a YMCA in Reading. First responders were dispatched to the YMCA located at 631 Washington St. around 3 p.m. Fire officials say 21 people were injured and 20 people were taken to the hospital for evaluation. They’re all expected to recover. According to the Reading Fire Department, two YMCA staff members mixed two wrong chemicals together in the first-floor pool area, which lead to the emergency incident. The two staff members were among the 20 people taken to the hospital. Overall, 81 people were evacuated from the YMCA. The YMCA is investigating how the two chemicals were mistakenly mixed.
wskg.org
Pennsylvania’s lowest funded school districts lay out their plans for millions in new funding
WSKG – Schools across Pennsylvania – especially those the state has labeled as underfunded – will be welcoming students in the coming weeks with more cash in their budgets. The state’s lowest-funded districts – about a fifth of its 500 public school groups – are getting $225...
abc27.com
India Day returns after two-year hiatus in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After two years off, India day has returned! The community fair is organized by Asian-Indian Americans of Central Pennsylvania. It is a celebration of Indian culture and community. The event was held on the campus of HACC. There was plenty of food, games, and other entertainment.
Multiple people sickened during hazmat situation at Reading, Pennsylvania YMCA
Officials said a mixture of chemicals in the area of the Y's indoor swimming pool created a gas that caused various reactions
abc27.com
Parents prepare for school lunches amid high inflation
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Over the last two years, many students in the Midstate have come to depend on free lunch, which has come to an end at some districts. Federal funding to cover school lunches for all students, regardless of income, ended on June 30th. “We certainly anticipate...
Harrisburg tree removal completed, parking and traffic re-open
After a week of work, the removal of an 80-year-old Elm tree has been completed in Harrisburg. As of 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, parking and traffic are allowed on the square block of Green, Penn, Harris, and Clinton Streets in Middletown. There was no property damaged in the removal. A...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 3