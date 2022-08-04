ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

SIUH North, Prince’s Bay emergency departments receive 2022 Emergency Nurses Association Lantern Award

By Nina Ajemian
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.silive.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
State
New York State
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Health
Staten Island, NY
Government
PIX11

NYC cooling centers offer much-needed relief from the heat

BROOKLYN BRIDGE PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Get set for another few days of excessively hot weather in the tri-state area. It may not feel as bad as that record-breaking stretch of heat in July but it is hot, hot, hot and many are heading to NYC’s cooling centers .      All ages — along with pets […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Gilda R. Russonello, 94, Vero Beach, Fla., died Monday. Born in New Haven, Conn., she married Dominick Chirafisi in St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan. When her husband died in 2008, she devoted her time to Rotary International and to Gift of Life 7230. In 2012, she married William (Bill) Russonello and the couple moved to Vero Beach. Russonello convinced her to enter the 2014 Ms. Senior Florida Pageant, and she had a fun time competing and being on stage again at age 86. She didn’t become Ms. Senior Florida 2014, but she won a trophy for Best Philosophy of Life.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

The Spotted Lanternfly Returns

The spotted lanternfly (SLF) made its New York City debut on Staten Island in 2020, but it first appeared in Manhattan last summer. In 2014, Pennsylvania became the first state where it was discovered though it has since been found in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. It does not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
The Staten Island Advance

Portion of Maple Parkway in Mariners Harbor is renamed ‘Educator Lawrence E. Ambrosino Way’

Whether you knew him as “Larry” or “Mr. Ambrosino” or “Ambro,” the late Lawrence Ambrosino was a lot of things to a lot of people: Teacher, principal, superintendent of schools, sports writer, referee, father figure, and friend. And to many, he wasn’t “just a friend,” he was a friend you can call upon night or day, and he’d be there to help.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Norma D’Arrigo dies. She was 94. Credit her with a new YMCA on the South Shore, Snug Harbor on the North – and a dozen in between.

She knew how to dream the impossible dream, and turn it into reality. Norma D’Arrigo, 94, of Emerson Hill, a visionary whose leadership skills and generosity benefitted a dozen organizations, from the Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden to the College of Staten Island and the YMCA, died Thursday morning in New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Manhattan.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Nursing#Emergency Medicine#Emergency Departments#Northwell Health#Ena#Siuh
wbgo.org

Landlord Group Faces Penality For Forcing NYC Tenants Out

A New York City landlord group is being hit with a big penalty for illegal practices in order to get low income tenants to leave. State Attorney General Letitia James alleges Ink Property Group bought dozens of New York City rent stabilized units over the years in low income communities of color. She says the company used illegal practices to force tenants out and then offered the units at market rate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
rew-online.com

Gilston Electric Supports Expansion of New York City Casino

Gilston Electric, a subsidiary of Electra USA, was retained to support the Resorts World Casino New York City hotel expansion project by executing flawlessly after thoroughly preparing detailed engineering drawings. Preparing before executing helped Gilston Electric successfully carry out extensive electrical work throughout the construction project, and it demonstrated how a project should be run.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Queens boro prez turns on industry, rejects Silverstein’s $2B project

Real estate thought it had an ally in Queens Borough President Donovan Richards. Richards on Thursday night recommended against allowing a $2 billion Queens megaproject by Silverstein Properties, BedRock Real Estate Partners and Kaufman Astoria Studios. The thumbs-down on Innovation QNS comes on the heels of a 917-unit, half-affordable Harlem proposal being killed by the local Council member.
QUEENS, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
56K+
Followers
37K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy