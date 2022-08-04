SIUH North, Prince’s Bay emergency departments receive 2022 Emergency Nurses Association Lantern Award

Read on www.silive.com
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Ghost Signs of NYC: General ElectricFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Donated wedding helps ease heartache as Staten Island man, 34, undergoes treatment for terminal brain cancer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Next week, Michelle Narducci-Aubry and Andrew Aubry will celebrate their marriage in front of their closest relatives and friends. The road to tie the knot has been extremely difficult for the loving couple. When Narducci-Aubry first saw Aubry while they lived in the same apartment...
As city mulls releasing 9/11 documents related to toxic air, former Staten Island Sanitation worker urges transparency
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Charles Benway recalled doing his duty as a city Department of Sanitation (DSNY) employee for months after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, hauling trucks from Brooklyn to Ground Zero before being taxied back to do it all again. “We went in there and we did what...
Keeping children healthy: Staten Island health experts urge parents to say up-to-date on kids’ vaccinations
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19) is on the mind of New York City health officials and parents alike, Staten Island parents should not allow the pandemic to force their children’s critical preventative care to the back burner, pediatricians warn. And as the 2022-23 school...
Pokey Awards: This Staten Island bus travels at an average speed of 8 mph
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The S48 has once again been named the slowest bus on Staten Island. The annual Pokey Awards for the slowest bus routes in New York City, given by the New York Public Interest Research Group’s (NYPIRG) Straphangers Campaign and Transit Center, were announced on Monday, naming the S48 Staten Island’s slowest bus.
NYC cooling centers offer much-needed relief from the heat
BROOKLYN BRIDGE PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Get set for another few days of excessively hot weather in the tri-state area. It may not feel as bad as that record-breaking stretch of heat in July but it is hot, hot, hot and many are heading to NYC’s cooling centers . All ages — along with pets […]
Opting for ‘greener pastures,’ many Staten Islanders are leaving NYC. Here are some of their stories.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Realtor Dana Walker-Boyd estimates that about half her clients over the past few years have moved off Staten Island and out of state.
Staten Island obituaries for Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Gilda R. Russonello, 94, Vero Beach, Fla., died Monday. Born in New Haven, Conn., she married Dominick Chirafisi in St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan. When her husband died in 2008, she devoted her time to Rotary International and to Gift of Life 7230. In 2012, she married William (Bill) Russonello and the couple moved to Vero Beach. Russonello convinced her to enter the 2014 Ms. Senior Florida Pageant, and she had a fun time competing and being on stage again at age 86. She didn’t become Ms. Senior Florida 2014, but she won a trophy for Best Philosophy of Life.
ilovetheupperwestside.com
The Spotted Lanternfly Returns
The spotted lanternfly (SLF) made its New York City debut on Staten Island in 2020, but it first appeared in Manhattan last summer. In 2014, Pennsylvania became the first state where it was discovered though it has since been found in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. It does not...
Portion of Maple Parkway in Mariners Harbor is renamed ‘Educator Lawrence E. Ambrosino Way’
Whether you knew him as “Larry” or “Mr. Ambrosino” or “Ambro,” the late Lawrence Ambrosino was a lot of things to a lot of people: Teacher, principal, superintendent of schools, sports writer, referee, father figure, and friend. And to many, he wasn’t “just a friend,” he was a friend you can call upon night or day, and he’d be there to help.
nypressnews.com
New York Health Department says hundreds of people may be infected with polio virus
New York state health officials have found indications of additional cases of polio virus in wastewater samples from two different counties, leading them to warn that hundreds of people may be infected with the potentially serious virus. Just two weeks ago, the New York Health Department reported the nation’s first...
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service again
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Staten Island Ferry will run hourly overnight service from 11 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday. Boats will depart from the St. George Ferry Terminal on the hour and the Whitehall Ferry Terminal on the half-hour, according to an alert from Notify NYC. Typically,...
Norma D’Arrigo dies. She was 94. Credit her with a new YMCA on the South Shore, Snug Harbor on the North – and a dozen in between.
She knew how to dream the impossible dream, and turn it into reality. Norma D’Arrigo, 94, of Emerson Hill, a visionary whose leadership skills and generosity benefitted a dozen organizations, from the Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden to the College of Staten Island and the YMCA, died Thursday morning in New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Manhattan.
Bridging Two Worlds: A dream comes true for Arrochar resident who researched her Italian roots | Inside Out
Editor’s Note: Welcome to Inside Out, our weekly roundup of stories about Staten Islanders making waves, being seen, supporting our community and just making our borough a special place to live. Have a story for Inside Out? Email Carol Ann Benanti at benanti@siadvance.com. STATEN ISLAND, N.Y — It is...
Transforming urban spaces: 2 Staten Island NYCHA buildings get an artistic makeover
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There are more than 300 miles of construction fencing and sidewalk scaffolding in NYC, and if you’re a true city dweller, you probably rarely notice them. Made of plywood and smudged with dark green paint, they’re a ubiquitous eyesore, but are also considered a universally accepted part of life in the five boroughs.
wbgo.org
Landlord Group Faces Penality For Forcing NYC Tenants Out
A New York City landlord group is being hit with a big penalty for illegal practices in order to get low income tenants to leave. State Attorney General Letitia James alleges Ink Property Group bought dozens of New York City rent stabilized units over the years in low income communities of color. She says the company used illegal practices to force tenants out and then offered the units at market rate.
With spotted lanternflies reproducing at ‘alarming rate,’ city urged to help control the pests on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South Shore) is urging two city agencies to help control the invasion of spotted lanternflies on Staten Island, with the invasive pests threatening the borough’s ecology and “reproducing at an alarming rate.”. The councilman recently penned a letter to...
rew-online.com
Gilston Electric Supports Expansion of New York City Casino
Gilston Electric, a subsidiary of Electra USA, was retained to support the Resorts World Casino New York City hotel expansion project by executing flawlessly after thoroughly preparing detailed engineering drawings. Preparing before executing helped Gilston Electric successfully carry out extensive electrical work throughout the construction project, and it demonstrated how a project should be run.
Mural project aims to bring hope, inspiration to NYC schools, including 8 Staten Island sites
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island students will receive a pleasant surprise when they return to school for the 2022-2023 academic year, thanks to local Port Richmond-based arts non-profit Projectivity Group. As part of a citywide initiative, the organization worked with artists and the art group Thrive Collective to create...
therealdeal.com
Queens boro prez turns on industry, rejects Silverstein’s $2B project
Real estate thought it had an ally in Queens Borough President Donovan Richards. Richards on Thursday night recommended against allowing a $2 billion Queens megaproject by Silverstein Properties, BedRock Real Estate Partners and Kaufman Astoria Studios. The thumbs-down on Innovation QNS comes on the heels of a 917-unit, half-affordable Harlem proposal being killed by the local Council member.
Nunzio’s announces closing date: 80-year-old Staten Island pizzeria serving its last pies
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In late spring, word spread that Nunzio’s Pizzeria was up for sale. Now, with the transaction complete and a future owner committed to the property at 2155 Hylan Boulevard, owner Robert Whiteaker announced the historic parlor’s final day of business. “Our last day...
