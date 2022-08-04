ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis announces suspension of Tampa Bay area State Attorney Andrew Warren. Here’s why

click orlando
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 19

Beverly Cowart
4d ago

all his announcements are "major". thats why he wastes taxpayers money flying around the state(and country) to announce them😡

Reply(2)
9
6thcavarmy
4d ago

it's ok for me to do what I want ,but how dare you stick up for people's rights, brought to you by little trump

Reply
5
Own the Libs
4d ago

He isn’t just running for President. He will take the White House by force and give the libs exactly what they deserve. No election necessary. I support you Desantis!

Reply
4
floridianpress.com

Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren Fundraises off of his Suspension

Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren is campaigning for his job back and asking for donations. In a video released Sunday morning, Warren, who was recently suspended from his position by Gov. Ron DeSantis, stated, “Ron DeSantis is trying to overthrow democracy in Florida,” adding that the action DeSantis took against him “violates the most fundamental basis of our democracy.”
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 7.31.22

Marco Rubio had a good week, but Florida Power & Light did not. C.C. “Doc” Dockery was a successful businessman who wielded considerable political influence, particularly in the Republican Party. He was a staunch advocate for high-speed rail and co-founded the powerhouse Summit Consulting. He walked comfortably with...
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

Pinellas schools first in Florida to feature ALERT system

As part of ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of over 100,000 children, Pinellas County Schools (PCS) is now the first district in the state to utilize new safety technology. On Aug. 2, PCS officials announced its implementation of the Active Law Enforcement Response Technology (ALERT) was complete. Every public...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended

"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "​​What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Ron Desantis
Aramis Ayala
click orlando

Why this News 6 anchor became an ordained minister, officiates weddings

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s no surprise News 6 anchor Julie Broughton wears many hats: anchor, meteorologist, education reporter. “I’m always nervous before a wedding and people have a hard time believing that because I’m on TV every day,” Julie said. “This is their, hopefully, one chance they’re getting married and you want to make it memorable and special and you just don’t want to mess it up.”
FLORIDA STATE
multihousingnews.com

Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground in Florida

Plans call for the project to be completed by April 2023. The Terwilliger Brothers Residential LLC (TBR) has broken ground on its multifamily development in Palmetto, Fla. Trevesta Place will consist of 256 units between six different buildings. According to Yardi Matrix data, a construction loan for $34 million was secured through Hancock Whitney Bank in late 2021.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Ask Trooper Steve: How much does a driver’s license cost in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve answered on Monday, “How much does it cost for a driver’s license in Florida?”...
ORLANDO, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties among ‘Places Where Social Security Goes the Furthest’

Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties were ranked among SmartAsset’s list of “Places Where Social Security Goes the Furthest” in Florida. Charlotte County came in at No. 6 in the financial technology company’s study, followed by Lee County at No. 8 and Collier County at No. 9. The study compares Social Security income in each county against the local cost of living to see where retirees can stretch their money furthest. The full methodology and study results are available online.
LEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Cannabis industry gathers for KushCon in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Cannabis took over the Tampa Convention Center on Saturday. Industry distributors, buyers and consumers gathered for KushCon. Organizers stated the two-day event features more than 150 booths from leading hemp brands and is aimed, along with Kush.com, to inform people about the industry. While recreational marijuana...
TAMPA, FL
click orlando

Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help

ORLANDO – How much do you know about the candidates running for elected office this year?. In the August election, Floridians will decide on:. Democratic candidates for governor, attorney general and agricultural commissioner. Republican candidate for agricultural commissioner. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. U.S. House races for both parties.
FLORIDA STATE
thegabber.com

Blue-Green Algae Alert in St. Petersburg, Tampa Bay

There’s still an alert for the blue green-algae bloom at Maximo Park, according to the Pinellas County Health Department. The toxic algae bloom was reported on June 30, and the beach was closed to prevent swimming and other water activities. “We expect the warnings to be posted for the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
News Break
Politics
floridapolitics.com

Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes resigns

Her duties will be transferred to Deputy City Attorney Andrea Zelman. Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned. Grimes announced her decision to step down in a memo to Mayor Jane Castor and City Council members earlier this week. When she was appointed to the role in August 2019, the...
TAMPA, FL

