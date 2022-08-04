ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullom, IL

After 2½ years, Brewer murder trial about to begin

By Erich Murphy, Pontiac Daily Leader
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HffQG_0h4SiyUr00

It has been more than 2½ years since Clifford Brewer was charged with the murder of three people on Christmas morning 2019 in Cullom. On Monday, according to Judici, Brewer's trial will begin.

Brewer, now 55, was charged on Dec. 27, 2019, with six counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Shirley A. Brewer, 48, and Christian A. Brewer, 27, and Norman T. Walker, 51. Through his attorney, Clifford Brewer pleaded not guilty to the charges on Jan. 23, 2020, and the case was put on the April jury calendar.

Also at that Jan. 23 hearing, a change of attorney for Brewer was made as his public defender — Scott Ripley — gave the case to Joshua Richards, who was representing the Chicago law firm Stephen L. Richards.

"I took over the instant the judge allowed me to take over," Richards said after the Jan. 23, 2020, hearing. He said he could not get into when he was contacted to take the case.

COVID hit the area in March and with a new attorney, the case slowed down despite a number of pretrial hearings and two motions scheduled from between Jan 23, 2020, to a pretrial hearing set for today — Thursday, Aug. 4.

The case is being heard by Judge Jennifer Bauknecht. The trial has been scheduled for two weeks beginning Aug. 8.

Bond was set at $5 million when Brewer was arrested.

In the preliminary hearing on Dec. 27, Yedinak told the court that Livingston County Sheriff's police responded to a call at 2:05 Christmas morning (Dec. 25) about three shooting victims at 416 E. Jackson St. in Cullom. Brewer was taken out of the house and detained at that time. Police also found Brewer's hands to be wet and that there were clothes still in the washing machine.

Yedinak also said at the time that Brewer said he had gone Christmas shopping on Dec. 24 for his wife, and when he got home, the two got into an argument. According to Yedinak, Shirley Brewer then texted Walker, who lived across Jackson Street (which is also Route 116 through Cullom, who then came to the Brewer home.

Yedinak told the court that Walker and Mrs. Brewer went upstairs and began drinking heavily and listening to loud music. He pointed out that Brewer said he remained downstairs and listened to music on his phone. Brewer also said that he had taken some sleeping medication.

Yedinak also said that Brewer told authorities that nobody came into the residence or left the residence during that time.

Yedinak also told the court that there were conflicting statements being made by Clifford Brewer, including that he didn't own a gun and then he did own a gun.

In speaking with the media after the hearing, Yedinak said, "At first he indicated to 9-1-1 dispatch that he thought he remembered seeing the firearm, that a neighbor was trying to sell it. Then throughout the interview, indicated that he had never owned any firearms, and then eventually admitted to purchasing the firearm for his wife."

Yedinak also told the court than autopsy indicated that the gunshot wounds were not self-inflicted.

Yedinak told media afterward, "the gunshot woulds were not self-inflicted, that he admitted to law enforcement at the time that nobody entered the house or exited the house in the time frame that the individuals appear to have been murdered. And other factors that were presented, the probable cause statement, I think, would point to the evidence that we have."

Yedinak did say that Brewer had a valid FOID card at the time of the shootings, and that he could not say when the firearm had been purchased.

Scott Ripley, who was the public defender representing Brewer at the time of the hearing, said that Brewer suffered from depression and anxiety and was on medication.

Yedinak said after the Jan. 23 hearing that he felt strongly about the case and was complementary of the plicing units involved.

"The Illinois Sate Police and Livingston County Sheriff's Department did a wonderful job investigating this case," Yedinak said at a press conference after the hearing. "We're confident in the charges and we're confident in our case."

"We don't deal with too many homicides in Livingston County, so this is something we're making sure we're crossing our 'Ts' and dotting our 'Is'."

The culmination of the interviews and making sure all has been prepared properly is now coming to fruition as the trial is scheduled to begin at 8:30 Monday morning.

Comments / 0

