WC to induct 5 new members into hall of fame

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel MavenYellow Springs, OH
Anniversary of Ohio's Oregon District tragedy.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
All 11 records broken at Ohio State Fair 2022 Sale of Champions; totals $676,500
COLUMBUS – For the first time in its history, the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction, held this afternoon in the WCOL Celeste Center, shattered historical records, totaling $676,500. Over half of a million dollars will be donated from the Sale to the Youth Reserve Program, according to a Sunday news release from the fair.
26th Habitat for Humanity golf outing Aug. 19 at Majestic
Habitat for Humanity of Clinton County is hosting its 26th annual golf outing Aug. 19 at Majestic Springs Golf Club on Todd’s Fork Road. A luncheon starts at 11 a.m., with tee-off at noon. Prizes will be awarded to the three teams with the lowest scores, and the team...
Eleven Warriors
Watch Tony Alford, Ohio State’s Four Scholarship Running Backs Discuss Start of Camp, How They Can Complement Each Other This Season
There was plenty of love to go around Ohio State's running back room Friday after the Buckeyes completed their second preseason practice. As Miyan Williams sat down to meet with reporters, running backs coach Tony Alford walked by where Williams was stationed. He hugged Williams mid-answer to a question, then walked away.
1st Battle of the Bands a success
WILMINGTON — The crowd was large and the rain held off as Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties joined forces to host the inaugural Tri-County Battle of the Bands Friday night on Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington. The free event’s venue will rotate yearly between the three counties. Executive...
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
This Midwest City is Getting Something Right—So Don't Miss It
It has become almost a fetish of late, visiting those once great American cities whose precipitous rise was followed by a slow demise, an attempt by modernity to kill them by a thousand cuts of highways, parking lots, globalism, and unfriendly buildings. But in those cities–Cleveland, Detroit, Tulsa, St. Louis, and so on–what was left behind by those heady decades at the top of the world is spectacular. Museums filled with loot and lucre from around the world, architecture that revolutionized our lives in concert halls, grand libraries, and palaces fit for kings and queens.To visit those cities is to...
Who are the most famous people from central Ohio? Interactive map allows you to click and see
No matter where you're from, you probably know of someone you consider to be the most famous person from your region. But if you have no idea, If you have no idea, now you can look up such names in a pretty spectacular way.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Strange Odor Coming from Lions Den in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of the lion’s den, an adult shopping center for a strange odor. According to early reports around 6:30 pm on Saturday, a worker called 911 and reported a “strange odor, possibly gas leak” inside the building. Emergency squads were called, and after they got the call they called for backup to check out the place.
Fox 19
Family member returning from football game crashes into Ohio River, dies
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is dead after crashing into the Ohio River in Clermont County Sunday afternoon. It happened on Palestine Road off US-52 in Pierce Township. Clermont County dispatchers confirm they got the call around 2:50 p.m. Story continues below. Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident...
Three great pizza places in Ohio
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road before the streets turn into a freeway […]
Cleveland Scene
The World's Longest Yard Sale Returns This Weekend to Ohio for 35th Year
This weekend will be a treasure hunter's paradise as the World's Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the "127 Yard Sale," stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Gadsden, Alabama up to Addison, Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati Gerrymandering Expert: State Legislative Supremacy Would Be Bad in Ohio
Ohio just had its weird, technically illegal special primary election on Aug. 2, and the turnout was as bad as predicted. In Hamilton County, only 8.3% of registered voters showed up for the special race – about 49,500 people. By contrast, Ohio’s last three primaries saw an average 29% voter turnout.
WKRC
Leaving a Musical Legacy: Veteran rocker sells instruments to have inheritance for family
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – David Rhodes Brown is known as the godfather of the local rockabilly and country punk scene, playing Cincinnati clubs for more than 40 years. "He is so important to the Cincinnati music scene in general, not just me, personally,” said Ryan Malott, band leader of local band 500 Miles To Memphis, which included Brown on steel pedal guitar and occasional vocals. “I mean, he helped me make my career from nothing to something, but I'm just one little sliver of pie of his entire life."
wvxu.org
The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio
Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
Fox 19
Ohio election boards flooded with record requests seeking 2020 voting machine tapes
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Some county boards of elections in the Tri-State are receiving an influx of records requests from the 2020 elections, potentially clogging up public resources ahead of the 2022 contests. One of the requests obtained by FOX19 seeks 12 categories of records from the Warren County Board...
spectrumnews1.com
Gotta get your goetta at Glier's Goettafest
NEWPORT, Ky. — It’s become a yearly tradition in the northern Kentucky and Cincinnati area — Glier’s Goettafest. “People be like what is go-etta? What is getta? What is that? What is this? What is gooda? But it is pronounced getta,” said Katherine Teague. Teague...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Another car wash coming to Chillicothe on former Sumburger lot
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A new car wash is being built on the former Sumburger lot in Chillicothe. A banner went up this week at 1481 North Bridge Street that “Take 5” was “coming soon.”. Take 5 is the second car wash company to announce in recents...
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.
When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
