Mcconnelsville, OH

Ohio man dead after crashing vehicle into tree

By John Lynch
 4 days ago

OHIO- An Ohio man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a tree.

76-year-old Kenneth Bolyard of McConnelsville crossed over the center of the road and traveled off the left side of the road on County Rd 6 near Township Rd 68 in Muskingum County., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Bolyard was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.

