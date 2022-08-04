Ohio man dead after crashing vehicle into tree
OHIO- An Ohio man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a tree.
76-year-old Kenneth Bolyard of McConnelsville crossed over the center of the road and traveled off the left side of the road on County Rd 6 near Township Rd 68 in Muskingum County., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Bolyard was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.
Comments / 7