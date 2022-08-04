BHS grad Ledford earns another key role at WC

Read on www.wnewsj.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel MavenYellow Springs, OH
Anniversary of Ohio's Oregon District tragedy.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
WKRC
Portal Problems: Why local high school coaches are concerned with NCAA transfer rules
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The game of football is constantly evolving, from the era of leather helmets and the triple option all the way to hard shells and spread offenses. For the last 25 years Elder High School's Doug Ramsey has patrolled the sidelines of "The Pit" adjusting and evolving with the latest trends and fads of the game. But it’s the change of the last few years that has Ramsey and plenty of other high school coaches concerned about the future.
Ohio State medical student dies while participating in Pelotonia ride
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State University medical student who was raising money for cancer research died after suffering a medical event during the Pelotonia ride this weekend. Mason Fisher, who was a three-time rider and active member of the community, passed away while participating in the 102-mile ride...
wnewsj.com
26th Habitat for Humanity golf outing Aug. 19 at Majestic
Habitat for Humanity of Clinton County is hosting its 26th annual golf outing Aug. 19 at Majestic Springs Golf Club on Todd’s Fork Road. A luncheon starts at 11 a.m., with tee-off at noon. Prizes will be awarded to the three teams with the lowest scores, and the team...
Grand Champion steer sold for record-smashing $225K at Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Fair wrapped up Sunday in its traditional way: the sale of champions for this year’s top junior livestock exhibitors. The auction sold the animals of 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) exhibitors who were crowned the grand and reserve champions for market beef, barrow, lamb, chickens, goats, […]
wnewsj.com
All 11 records broken at Ohio State Fair 2022 Sale of Champions; totals $676,500
COLUMBUS – For the first time in its history, the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction, held this afternoon in the WCOL Celeste Center, shattered historical records, totaling $676,500. Over half of a million dollars will be donated from the Sale to the Youth Reserve Program, according to a Sunday news release from the fair.
wnewsj.com
1st Battle of the Bands a success
WILMINGTON — The crowd was large and the rain held off as Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties joined forces to host the inaugural Tri-County Battle of the Bands Friday night on Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington. The free event’s venue will rotate yearly between the three counties. Executive...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Strange Odor Coming from Lions Den in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of the lion’s den, an adult shopping center for a strange odor. According to early reports around 6:30 pm on Saturday, a worker called 911 and reported a “strange odor, possibly gas leak” inside the building. Emergency squads were called, and after they got the call they called for backup to check out the place.
wnewsj.com
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Bennie & The Jets Elton John Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 6 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .
This Midwest City is Getting Something Right—So Don't Miss It
It has become almost a fetish of late, visiting those once great American cities whose precipitous rise was followed by a slow demise, an attempt by modernity to kill them by a thousand cuts of highways, parking lots, globalism, and unfriendly buildings. But in those cities–Cleveland, Detroit, Tulsa, St. Louis, and so on–what was left behind by those heady decades at the top of the world is spectacular. Museums filled with loot and lucre from around the world, architecture that revolutionized our lives in concert halls, grand libraries, and palaces fit for kings and queens.To visit those cities is to...
Fox 19
Family member returning from football game crashes into Ohio River, dies
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is dead after crashing into the Ohio River in Clermont County Sunday afternoon. It happened on Palestine Road off US-52 in Pierce Township. Clermont County dispatchers confirm they got the call around 2:50 p.m. Story continues below. Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident...
For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road before the streets turn into a freeway […]
Highest-rated things to do in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated things to do in Dayton on Tripadvisor.
spectrumnews1.com
Gotta get your goetta at Glier's Goettafest
NEWPORT, Ky. — It’s become a yearly tradition in the northern Kentucky and Cincinnati area — Glier’s Goettafest. “People be like what is go-etta? What is getta? What is that? What is this? What is gooda? But it is pronounced getta,” said Katherine Teague. Teague...
WKRC
Leaving a Musical Legacy: Veteran rocker sells instruments to have inheritance for family
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – David Rhodes Brown is known as the godfather of the local rockabilly and country punk scene, playing Cincinnati clubs for more than 40 years. "He is so important to the Cincinnati music scene in general, not just me, personally,” said Ryan Malott, band leader of local band 500 Miles To Memphis, which included Brown on steel pedal guitar and occasional vocals. “I mean, he helped me make my career from nothing to something, but I'm just one little sliver of pie of his entire life."
WKRC
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returns for 2022 with one big change
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - America's largest Oktoberfest celebration returns to the streets of Cincinnati this year. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will run September 16 - 18. Last year, more than 700,000 people enjoyed the sights, sounds, and tastes of the annual celebration. according to organizers. The festival serves up German-style food, entertainment, and...
Fox 19
Ohio election boards flooded with record requests seeking 2020 voting machine tapes
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Some county boards of elections in the Tri-State are receiving an influx of records requests from the 2020 elections, potentially clogging up public resources ahead of the 2022 contests. One of the requests obtained by FOX19 seeks 12 categories of records from the Warren County Board...
tvliving.com
What’s Trending with Charles: baby hippo born at Cincinnati Zoo
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s Friday and that means it’s time to catch up on what was trending this week both locally and nationally. WNBA basketball player Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on Thursday. President Biden called her sentencing “unacceptable” and he said that he will continue to work to get her home.
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Covington, KY
Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Covington Kentucky neighborhood so unique. At the confluence of the Ohio and Licking rivers, Covington offers an eclectic mix of relaxed taverns, bistros, shops, and waterfront hotels and restaurants. The charming MainStrasse Village district features classic pubs and chic eateries along Main Street, plus Goebel Park’s quirky clock tower. The expansive Devou Park is known for its Cincinnati skyline views, and the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge has been an iconic landmark over the Ohio River for more than 150 years.
dayton.com
COMMUNITY GEMS: The Grandmother of Germantown has put thousands of children through Valley View Schools
Joni Sears has helped “raise” thousands of children in Germantown. As secretary at Valley View Primary School for 30 years, Sears is the first person many parents interact with in the district. She handles kindergarten registration and daily student attendance. When her youngest son was three, she joined...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington mayor against using tax funds for cat TNR program
WILMINGTON — The mayor has made it clear he doesn’t want tax dollars spent on a proposed program to address the unowned, outdoor cat population in town. City council held a second reading Thursday on a resolution expressing support for a Trap, Neuter and Return (TNR) program meant to help control the population of what often are called community cats. Section 2 of the resolution states that Wilmington City Council pledges to provide financial support to a TNR program in its first year.
