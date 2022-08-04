ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
City
Newtown, CT
City
Madison, CT
City
Washington, CT
Local
Newtown, CT Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy