2 injured after shots fired into residence on Five Mile Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An investigation is underway after an early morning shooting left two people injured Thursday.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, an adult male and female were injured after someone shot into a residence on Five Mile Road in Birmingham. The two suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Police say it is unknown if the suspect(s) were on foot or in a vehicle.

No other information is available at this time.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.