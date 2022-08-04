2 injured after shots fired into residence on Five Mile Road
According to the Birmingham Police Department, an adult male and female were injured after someone shot into a residence on Five Mile Road in Birmingham. The two suffered non life-threatening injuries.
According to the Birmingham Police Department, an adult male and female were injured after someone shot into a residence on Five Mile Road in Birmingham. The two suffered non life-threatening injuries.
Police say it is unknown if the suspect(s) were on foot or in a vehicle.
No other information is available at this time.
