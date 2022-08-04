ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

2 injured after shots fired into residence on Five Mile Road

By Nicole Cook
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jYtvp_0h4SgzsW00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An investigation is underway after an early morning shooting left two people injured Thursday.

Hoover Police investigating homicide at Marathon gas station

According to the Birmingham Police Department, an adult male and female were injured after someone shot into a residence on Five Mile Road in Birmingham. The two suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Police say it is unknown if the suspect(s) were on foot or in a vehicle.

No other information is available at this time.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

1 dead, 4 injured in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning that left multiple people injured and one dead. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue North. Officers arrived and found Ja’Kia Winston, 19, of Birmingham suffering […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Gunfire during exhibition driving in downtown Birmingham leaves female bystander dead, 4 others wounded

Gunfire erupted early Sunday during exhibition driving in downtown Birmingham, leaving a woman dead and four others injured. A large crowd was gathered in a parking lot in the 800 block of Second Avenue North where drivers were doing burnouts and donuts. According to police and to a video circulating on social media, a vehicle doing a burnout struck another vehicle in the parking lot.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

Homewood Police investigating two separate shootings

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department is currently investigating two separate shootings that occurred Saturday night. According to authorities, the first occurred at Urban Air on Green Springs Highway. A person who was involved in a fight in the parking lot fired a shot into the business. No one was injured. The suspect […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
wbrc.com

Police investigating after train hits car near West End

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating after a train hit a car on August 7, 2022. This happened on Pearson Avenue and 15th Place Southwest. Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say one female suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two suspects in custody after separate Saturday night shootings in Homewood

The Homewood Police Department is currently investigating two separate shootings from Saturday night. No one was injured in either incident and suspects have been taken into custody. The first shooting occurred at Urban Air on Greensprings Highway. A person who was involved in a fight in the parking lot fired...
HOMEWOOD, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Marathon#Violent Crime#Hoover Police#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS 42

Train hits car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A train collided with a car Sunday afternoon in Birmingham according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue. According to authorities, BFRS arrived to 15th Street and Pearson Ave SW around 5:14 p.m. One woman was injured and transported to UAB, her injuries are considered minor. There were no fatalities in the crash.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Mayor Woodfin Vows to End ‘Public Menace’ Which Led to Shooting Death of 19-Year-Old

In a strongly worded statement issued late Sunday, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said “exhibition driving” is out of control in the city and must be ended. The mayor made his comments after 19-year-old Ja’Kia Winston of Birmingham was killed and four others transported to local hospitals after shots were exchanged in a parking lot in downtown Birmingham early Sunday morning.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Sheriff: Woman's body found in Jefferson County home

FORESTDALE, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Forestdale Saturday. Shortly after 12 a.m., there was a 911 call for help at a home in the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue. When deputies arrived they found a 29-year-old woman dead on the scene.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC 33/40 News

One dead after fiery crash on Wenonah Road

One person was killed in a car accident involving a fire Sunday, according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue. The crash happened Sunday morning near the intersection of Ishkooda Road and Wenonah Road. The victim has not been identified at this time. An investigation into the cause of the accident is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

One person injured in car accident in Oxford

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) – A person was taken to a hospital following a car accident in Oxford Friday evening. The Oxford Fire Department responded to calls of a car accident on Friendship Road before Mellon Bridge at 8:05 p.m. Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks said he currently does not how many people were injured in […]
OXFORD, AL
CBS 42

Crews battle historical landmark fire in Ashville

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — St. Clair County Sheriff’s Patrol Division and Ashville Patrol Department are investigating a historical landmark fire that occurred Saturday in Ashville. According to officers, Ashville Fire Department, Steele Fire Department and Shoal Creek Fire Department all arrived at John Looney House on Greensport Rd. to save the landmark. The […]
ASHVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Traffic Fatality in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, has claimed the life of a Wadley man. Brady C. Pike, 20, was critically injured when the 2000 Toyota 4-Runner he was driving left the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned. Pike was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for medical treatment. On Saturday, Aug. 6, Pike succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The crash occurred on Friendship Road, approximately one mile east of the Oxford city limits, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Center Point man killed after dispute with neighbor

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A dispute between two Center Point neighbors led to a homicide on Thursday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, JCSO deputies were dispatched to calls of a shooting in the 2500 block of 2nd Way NW at around 8:51 a.m. Deputies arrived and found Antonio Leon Warren, 28, […]
CENTER POINT, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa shooting victim speaking out

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of a shooting in Tuscaloosa is speaking out. 23-year-old Tyler Rhone was an innocent bystander who was seriously wounded last week at Spades Restaurant and Lounge. He is now calling on the Tuscaloosa City Council to shut the business down. “It made me very angry because you don’t expect […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

52K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy