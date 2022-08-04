ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

I may be in the minority here but I don't see OSU at home as being a big advantage...

theozone.net
 4 days ago
Read on forums.theozone.net

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Oklahoma coach Cale Gundy resigns, issues lengthy apology

Cale Gundy's run as the longest-tenured coach in Big 12 football came to an end this week as the longtime Oklahoma Sooners coach resigned over the weekend in the midst of controversy. Gundy, 50, posted a lengthy statement on Twitter to explain the event that lead to his resignation. According...
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy